These foods may reduce the risk of dementia even with a family history





Adhering to a Mediterranean diet rich in whole foods such as vegetables, fruits, fish, nuts and healthy fats lowers your risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, according to new research. the study, Published in the journal BMC Medicineexamined over 60,000 individuals over the age of 60 and followed them for approximately nine years. “There were nearly 900 cases of dementia, and people who followed a strict Mediterranean diet were almost a quarter as likely to develop dementia,” said Natalie, a medical contributor for NBC News. Dr. Azar told TODAY in a segment aired on March 14. In previous studies, Mediterranean diet helps prevent Alzheimer’s disease TODAY.com previously reported. However, the new study also takes genetics into account by giving participants a risk score constructed using approximately 250,000 genetic mutations associated with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia. I was. Study authors found that participants whose dietary choices were most consistent with the Mediterranean diet developed dementia during the nine years studied compared to those with the lowest level of dietary adherence 23% less likely to “They really factored in the genetic risk, which didn’t even make a difference. I think that certain things are predetermined, so that’s really encouraging, but this is the kind of thing that we can all actually implement in our lives, said Azar. “The main message from this study is that eating a more Mediterranean diet can reduce the chances of developing dementia, even in people at high genetic risk,” said the study. said Oliver Shannon, lead author of and lecturer in human nutrition. He got old at Newcastle University, he told NBC News. The findings highlight the importance of sticking to a diet rich in nutrients and packed with whole foods to boost brain health and promote healthy aging. What is the Mediterranean diet? of mediterranean dietOften abbreviated MD or MedDiet, it’s filled with nutrient-dense plant-based foods and healthy fats. According to Azar, this means a diet high in: Fresh fruit: blueberries, apples, oranges, pears, figs

Vegetables: Broccoli, carrots, kale, tomatoes, fennel

Whole grains: brown rice, quinoa, bulgur

Nuts: walnuts, almonds, pistachios, pumpkin seeds

Legumes: lentils, beans, peas

Fish: salmon, tuna, sardines

extra virgin olive oil A Mediterranean diet is naturally low in sugar, sodium, highly processed foods, refined carbohydrates, saturated fats, fats or processed meats. Or I want to eat in moderation,” Azar said. But at the same time, the Mediterranean diet is not the limit. It should be flexible, accessible and focused on the pleasure of eating and enjoying it. TODAY previously reported. The health benefits of this diet are well documented and consistently ranked by doctors as one of the best science-backed diets. Studies have shown that this whole food and nutrient-rich diet not only helps you live longer, but also reduces inflammation, protects against heart disease and stroke, lowers cholesterol, and promotes healthy aging. I’m here. “It helps heart health and helps blood vessels in the brain – I don’t know exactly why, but this is still very compelling. a Recent research Postmortem examinations of more than 500 people found that older adults who adhered to a Mediterranean diet had fewer brain plaques or toxic accumulations of an abnormal protein (beta-amyloid) thought to play a key role in Alzheimer’s disease. I found out In addition to sticking to a healthy diet, other lifestyle factors slow cognitive decline and reduce the risk of developing dementiasaid Azar. These include getting enough sleep, controlling blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, and staying physically and mentally active.

