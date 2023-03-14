What you need to know about the US bird flu outbreak





H5N1 strain of bird flu The United States is reeling as it tries to deal with the worst bird flu epidemic in history. PBS NewsHour’s William Brangham joined Nicole Ellis in explaining the importance of this bird flu, the severity of the outbreak, and how it affects people across the country. Watch the full conversation in the video player above. What is bird flu? Birds always have the flu in their stomachs, Brangham said, and it usually doesn’t cause problems for them or us. becomes highly contagious and deadly to birds,” Brangham said. This particular strain has been circulating in birds for several years now, but it’s only been here a year and a half that he’s been deadly in the United States. It is spreading rapidly not only to chickens, but also to bird populations that are not normally infected with H5N1, such as peregrine falcons, hawks, eagles and owls, Brangham said. Watch: Highly contagious bird flu plagues farmers across America Should I worry about infecting humans? Bird flu rarely infects humans, Brangham said. epidemiologist told him There is no immediate threat to the general public. But the epidemic is a serious concern for the scientific community, which is being watched closely, he said. of few cases When humans become infected with this strain of bird flu, it is most often when someone comes into direct contact with an infected bird or handles bird droppings and excrement. has a high mortality rate, about half of those infected, Brangham said. (This is also seen in history: the 1918 flu was a bird flu, transmitted among humans, killing an estimated 500 million people worldwide). Read more: Why flu pandemics are likely to strike again What is reassuring to epidemiologists now is that people with bird flu “didn’t pass the virus on to others.” What about the consumption of poultry and egg products? Bird flu has sent egg prices skyrocketing, impacting supply chains in the United States and around the world. It’s caused some pain in the grocery store, but there’s no reason to worry about catching bird flu from the food you bring home. “All the evidence that’s out there now is that you cook chicken, eggs, turkey or any chicken product you eat properly…at the right temperature, you don’t get bird flu,” Brangham said. He added. Farmers are effectively culling their crops to keep the virus out of the flu supply. Watch: What is driving egg prices soaring nationwide? “If you’re worried, do smart food safety practices: cook eggs, cook chicken, cook turkey, really wash the boards you’re using on them, wash your hands,” he said. “Just some clever, basic kitchen habits can keep that from happening.”

