3D imaging technology captures labor contractions in real time

New imaging techniques can create 3D maps showing the magnitude and distribution of uterine contractions during labor in real time across the surface of the uterus.

Building on imaging methods that have long been used in the heart, this technique can image uterine contractions non-invasively and in much more detail than currently available tools that only indicate the presence or absence of contractions.

A clinical study involving 10 participants from labor to birth was Nature Communications.

“There are all kinds of obstetric and gynecological diseases that are associated. uterine contractionssaid senior author Yong Wang, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology, electrical and systems engineering, radiology, and biomedical engineering at Washington University in St. Louis.

“This new imaging technology upgrades the standard method of measuring labor contractions, essentially called tocometry, from a one-dimensional tracing to a four-dimensional mapping. It could help us identify ways to improve care for pregnant patients and prevent premature births, which occur in about 10% of pregnancies worldwide.”

During labor and delivery, the uterus contracts to provide the force to expel the fetus. A new approach to measuring these contractions is called electromyography (EMMI), e.g. premature birth It also helps researchers identify ways to delay or stop these preterm labors.

Abnormal labor may lead to stoppage of labor and may require a cesarean section (Cesarean section) delivery. Premature birth and caesarean section can increase the risk of birth injuries and death for both parents and infants. Such damage may include long-term neurodevelopmental impairment in children.

Researchers found uterine contractions to be less predictable and less consistent than cardiac contractions, which are typically measured by similar techniques. Even in the same patient, successive labor contractions may differ in origin and direction.

Additionally, the researchers found that there was no consistent area of ​​the uterus where contractions began. This indicates that the site of initiation of uterine contractions or the pacemaker is not anatomically fixed like the heart. bring more value to

The study included patients who were giving birth for the first time and those who had given birth before. The researchers found that patients who had never given birth before had longer and more variable contractions compared to those who had given birth before.

This indicates a possible memory effect. uterusIn those who have given birth before, the uterus seems to remember past labor experiences and contract more efficiently and productively.

Potential clinical uses of EMMI proposed by Wang include:

Distinction between productive and non-productive contractions to predict preterm birth in patients with premature contractions.

Real-time monitoring of labor contractions to optimize drug therapy and prevent labor complications such as labor stoppage.

Monitor uterine contractions to prevent postpartum bleeding.

Development of possible non-pharmacologic therapies, such as mild electrical interventions to normalize contractile patterns.

Investigation of non-pregnancy uterine-related conditions, such as menstrual cramps and endometriosis.

The next step in Wang’s research is to measure normal uterine contractions. This helps determine if contractions are productive and lead to birth. Last year, his team received a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to create a sort of atlas that characterizes what labor pains look like during a normal delivery.

“The purpose of this grant is to imagine what the normal ranges for first and second or third births look like, imagining healthy regular work for 300 patients,” said Wang. says. “Since this is a new measurement, there is no previous accumulation of knowledge. First, we need to create a normal baseline atlas.”

In resource-poor areas, this kind of detailed image processing is labor and childbirth Safer. To make the technology more accessible, Wang aims to replace expensive MRI scans, which are not widely available in many parts of the world, with cheaper, portable ultrasound images. .

Additionally, Wang’s team is working closely with fellow University of Washington associate professor of electrical and systems engineering, Chuan Wang, to manufacture disposable electrodes and wireless transmitters. and Shantanu Chakrabarty, Professor of Electrical and Systems Engineering, supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“We want to develop a low-cost EMMI system that can be applied to low-to-medium resource settings,” says Yong Wang. “We are trying to make the electrodes much cheaper by using printed disposable electrodes and wireless transmitters.”

The March of Dimes, the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development at the National Institutes of Health, the Burroughs Wellcome Fund Preterm Birth Initiative, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation supported this work.

