Yoga offers several benefits for frailty

Disclosure: Loewenthal has received grants or contracts from the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Department of Medicine Clinical Education Research Scholars, travel or conference attendance support from the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Division of Aging, and consulting fees from Rubato Inc. I am reporting that there are financial disclosure.





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio In older adults, yoga improved leg muscle strength and walking speed, but frailty markers did not appear to have much benefit over other exercises. Chronicle of internal medicine. “Geriatric Syndrome of Weakness and Declining Function It is associated with increased vulnerability to stressors and increased morbidity and mortality across several physiological systems. ” Julia Lowenthal, M.D. “It’s estimated that up to 50% of adults over the age of 80 are frail,” wrote a geriatrician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a lecturer at Harvard Medical School, and a colleague. Prevention and management of frailty It is a high priority area in public health and clinical practice. “





For older adults, yoga may have provided some protection from infirmity, but not as much as other forms of exercise, according to the results of a systematic review published in . Chronicle of internal medicine.Image: Adobe Stock



The researchers wrote that yoga, as a multi-component mind-body practice that improves different areas of physical and psychological health, may prevent frailty. We conducted a systematic review to assess the available evidence on how it affects frailty. Loewenthal and colleagues evaluated 33 studies involving 2,384 participants from various populations, including community residents, nursing home residents, and chronically ill patients. Styles of yoga most often included Iyengar or chair-based methods and were based primarily on Hatha his yoga, which incorporates postures, breathing, and meditation. Single-item frailty markers are: balance;

grip strength;

lower extremity strength and endurance;

measurement of walking speed; and

Multi-component physical performance measurement. “Although we included frailty markers associated with clinically meaningful outcomes, these are only intermediate measures,” the researchers wrote. Loewenthal et al. found that yoga could affect frailty markers associated with “clinically meaningful outcomes in older populations”, but outperformed aggressive interventions such as exercise. It may not be. More specifically, there was moderate-certainty evidence that yoga improved walking speed as well as leg strength and endurance compared to education or inactive controls. “Trials evaluating the effects of Iyengar yoga, which is often offered to older adults because it is customizable, have shown clinically meaningful improvements in walking speed,” write Loewenthal and colleagues. increase. “However, given the diversity of yoga interventions included in this review, we were unable to further distinguish between the effects of different factors.” There was also low-certainty evidence for multifactorial physical function measures and balance, and very low-certainty evidence for grip strength. “Based on this review, yoga does not appear to benefit markers of frailty more than exercise or positive controls like tai chi,” the researchers wrote. They noted that the included frailty markers are objective measures and are associated with clinically meaningful outcomes in older adults, but future studies should “include a validated definition of frailty as an outcome”. should,” he added. “Although there was no clear benefit to any particular style of yoga, clinicians may consider recommending an Iyengar-based style that can be customized for older adults to practice at home.” they write. “This study adds to the literature that yoga has a role in healthy aging and frailty prevention.”

