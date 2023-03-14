



Based on a randomized controlled study, researchers found that yoga may improve known predictors of longevity, such as walking speed and leg strength. Mind-body practices include not only physical poses, but other elements such as breathing and meditation, and have been previously shown to improve balance, mobility and mental health in older adults. I’m here. Harvard researchers investigating whether yoga can improve frailty Brigham and Women’s Hospital and other collaborators reviewed 33 studies involving 2,384 participants over 65. discover, A paper published in the Annals of Internal Medicine suggests that yoga improves walking speed and the ability to rise from a chair. The benefits of yoga for physical health have never been evaluated against validated definitions of frailty, such as Fried’s body phenotype and Lockwood’s cumulative deficit model. The authors, therefore, suggest that yoga may be a measure of individual frailty included in these models, including gait speed, gait speed, balance, handgrip strength, lower extremity strength and endurance, and various multifactor physical performance measures. We reviewed studies that reported how they affected metrics. Across the studies reviewed, improvements in walking speed were found to be most strongly associated with yoga interventions compared with controls who received inactive or educational interventions. , emphasized the clinical importance of this finding, given previous studies showing that slower walking speeds are associated with a higher risk of death in older adults. “It’s never too late to start a yoga practice or exercise regimen to help with overall health later in life.” — Julia Loewenthal, BWH Division of Aging Similarly, the authors were encouraged by the finding that yoga may improve leg strength, which affects daily activities such as getting up from a chair or bed. There weren’t many. However, the authors note that some of the yoga practices in the reviewed study were chair-based programs and therefore may not offer the same balance benefits as standing poses. Grip strength, another indicator of frailty, was not found to improve with yoga practice. Not shown to be beneficial. “There are many factors that contribute to frailty, such as difficulty walking or balancing, cognitive impairment, and certain chronic diseases. No,” said the first author. Julia Lowenthal of Aging department“Because yoga is an integrative practice that affects multiple areas of health, it may be effective in preventing syndromes like frailty that have multiple causes.” The authors point out some limitations of this study, including the small sample size of many trials and the inconsistency in the types of yoga practices evaluated. Their findings suggest that a customizable, prop-friendly Iyengar-based practice style may be particularly effective in frailty prevention. We hope to assess the effects of yoga interventions on frailty in older adults using validated definitions of frailty, such as somatic phenotypes and the Rockwood cumulative deficit test. Noting that the average age of the participants was 72, it would also be of interest to the researchers to determine whether yoga would be more effective as an early intervention for frailty at a younger age. “Exercise-based mind-body practices not only provide physical and cognitive health benefits, but also have a knock-on effect that leads to having a healthier lifestyle overall, resulting in healthier lifelong outcomes. “It can be very helpful in accelerating aging,” Lowenthal said. “Participating in such healthy practices at a young age may be helpful, but that said, clinically meaningful results have been seen in older populations. It’s never too late to start a yoga practice or exercise regimen to help your healthy condition.” Daily Gazette Get the latest Harvard news by signing up for our daily email.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2023/03/strong-evidence-that-yoga-protects-against-frailty-in-older-adults/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

