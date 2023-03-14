Health
Lack of sleep makes vaccines less effective, especially in men
- Lack of sleep can significantly reduce the body’s immune response to vaccinations, researchers say.
- They say that’s because restful sleep helps the body produce the antibodies it needs to ward off infections..
- Experts say there are many ways to get a good night’s sleep, from establishing a consistent bedtime routine to avoiding caffeine at night to limiting screen time at night. That’s it.
On an intuitive level, it’s easy to understand why a good night’s sleep is so important.
The difference between a restful night and a restless night is usually felt the next day. And over time, the cumulative risk of sleepless nights increases the risk of many sleep disorders.
A new meta-analysis found another reason to get enough sleep. Researchers say that people who get more sleep at night produce more antibodies that help boost the effectiveness of vaccines.
their discovery recently
Eve VancouterPhD, Senior Research Author, Professor Emeritus, University of Chicago, Karen SpiegelThe lead study author, PhD, at the French National Institute of Health and Medicine, analyzed data from seven studies to compare antibody responses in people who slept at least 7 hours per night and those who slept less than 6 hours per night.
They reported that more sleep leads to the production of more antibodies and thus a greater response to various vaccines, from influenza to COVID-19.
“During the 2020 lockdown, some of our normal academic activities were suspended and we started thinking about what we can do to contribute a little to the ‘war’ against SARS-Cov-2.” Van Cauter told Healthline.
“With a vaccine soon to be developed, I thought it might be of interest to many people to summarize the current state of knowledge on the link between sleep deprivation and decreased antibody response,” she added. “This was the starting point for the current paper. We therefore expected that a meta-analysis of existing published evidence would yield results consistent with the notion that short sleep is detrimental to vaccine efficacy.”
The relationship isn’t particularly surprising, Van Cowter says, since it’s already well understood that sleep plays a key role in maintaining a healthy immune system and contributes to overall immunity.
While this analysis sheds new light on the interplay of sleep and vaccine efficacy, more data are needed to fully understand some of the differences observed in men and women.
“The overall effect size of the effect of short sleep on vaccination was strong and highly significant in men, but small and insignificant in women,” Van Cauter explained. We need to understand the role of hormones in disparities: the role of the menstrual cycle, hormonal contraception, menopause and its treatment.In addition, as is often the case, data related to sleep and immunization issues are Fewer women.”
Van Cauter says there are two key takeaways for people interested in how sleep can help their response to vaccination.
“First, when people schedule vaccinations, every effort should be made to ensure that they have the usual seven to eight hours of sleep before and after vaccination. Much more needs to be learned about vaccination interactions, including how short sleep duration affects antibody responses and the optimal time interval from the day of vaccination.”
If you’re having trouble getting enough sleep at night, you’re not alone.
close to
of sleep hygiene Hygiene before and after sleep will be applied. Set a schedule and routine, avoid caffeine and electronic devices before bed, and get plenty of exercise during the day.
However, there is hope for those who have followed this advice and still cannot sleep.
Dan FordHe is a licensed psychologist who specializes in treating insomnia and is the clinical director of The Better Sleep Clinic in Auckland, New Zealand. Sleeping disorder Such as short-term or chronic insomnia.
“An effective treatment for insomnia is Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, or CBT-i,” he explained. “Sleep hygiene advice may be included as part of the CBT-i, but sleep disturbances should be avoided unless clearly evident, such as drinking alcohol every night or consuming caffeine or nicotine before bed. is unlikely to make a significant difference to
Ford compares sleep hygiene to oral hygiene, both of which can help prevent bigger problems down the road, but when either of these problems occur, more significant intervention is required.
“Sleep hygiene is necessary to work things out, but it’s necessary, but not sufficient, to overcome sleep disorders,” he said.
Anyone struggling to get enough sleep at night is encouraged to follow sleep hygiene guidelines and make a concerted effort to change whatever needs changing. If the problem persists, it may be time to consult a professional.

