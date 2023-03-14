Treatment with nerve electrical stimulation relieves pain with a small trial.Studies also included treating patients with TENS, ICF to improve physical function





Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) and interferential electrical current (IFC) — both interventions that apply electrical stimulation through electrodes placed on the skin — can help relieve pain in people with. multiple sclerosis (MS), according to the results of a small clinical trial. Results suggest that although both treatments can reduce pain and improve physical function, TENS is more effective in improving patients’ quality of life. the study, “Effects of Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) and Interferential Currents (IFC) on Pain, Functional Ability, and Quality of Life in Patients With Multiple Sclerosis: A Randomized, Controlled, Single-Blind Trial.was published in Multiple Sclerosis and Related Diseases. Many people with MS experience chronic pain.Several Symptoms of multiple sclerosis Cramps, spasms, etc. can be painful, and MS itself can cause neuropathic pain, where damage to nerves causes the sensation of pain. recommended reading TENS and IFC are commonly used to manage pain in MS and other conditions. These treatments work by sending electrical currents through the skin to help reduce activity in nerves that feel pain. The main difference between the two treatments is that IFC uses high frequency electrical currents that can penetrate deeper into the skin. Although TENS and IFC are well established as effective treatments for pain in general, IFC has not been studied specifically in multiple sclerosis and few studies have directly compared the two strategies. Turkish scientists conducted clinical trials to learn more. “Interference current applications are used in a wide variety of applications, [diseases]this study is, to our knowledge, the first to examine its effects in multiple sclerosis,” the team wrote. In the trial, patients randomly assigned to TENS or IFC of Clinical trial (NCT05110586)The study, sponsored by Kahramanmaras Sutcu Imam University in Turkey, included 30 MS patients experiencing pain. About three-quarters of the participants were female, with an average age of about 40 years.All had relatively mild disability scores, all were able to walk, and most participants relapsing-remitting disease. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either TENS or IFC and were applied 5 days per week in 20-min (IFC) or 30-min (TENS) sessions for a total of 4 weeks. Before and after receiving the intervention, participants rated their pain on a scale of 0 to 10 and also completed the LANSS Pain Questionnaire, which specifically assesses neuropathic pain. Participants also underwent the 2-minute walk test (2MWT), an assessment of the distance that can be walked in 2 minutes used as a measure of physical functioning, and an MS-specific assessment of quality of life called Multiple Sclerosis International Quality of Life. Completed the quality scale. (MusiQol). Results showed that mean self-rated pain and neuropathic pain decreased significantly after both TENS and IFC in each group. , suggesting an improvement in physical function. Statistical measures showed no significant differences between the TENS and IFC groups in self-rated pain, neuropathic pain, and improvement in physical function. MusiQol total scores improved significantly after TENS or IFC in both groups, but TENS produced greater improvements in more domains than IFC. Significant improvements were seen in all MusiQol domains in the TENS group, with the exception of patient-health system relationships. Some of the domains that improved significantly in TENS, such as symptom impact and ability to cope with illness, did not improve significantly in the IFC group. “Our study revealed that applying interfering currents had similar effects to TENS on pain and functional capacity. [people with] MS. However, it was not found to be as effective as TENS in improving quality of life,” the researchers concluded. The team noted that the trial was small and had no placebo arm, highlighting the need for further research to investigate the efficacy of TENS and IFC for controlling MS-related pain. .

