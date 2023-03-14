Does Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine Still Make Sense? | | Chemistry

A visitor to the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) in Washington, D.C., said three years after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 10, 2020, it was still not over. It is a distinct reminder that far from You must present proof from security guards that you have been vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering. Such demands were commonplace around the world a year ago, with widespread support from infectious disease scientists and public health researchers. But now, almost everyone has either had her SARS-CoV-2 naturally or has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, or possibly both, and vaccine immunity is a combination of infection and infection. It became apparent that it was rapidly losing its ability to prevent the spread of its latest variant. Some say that mandates are now obsolete.

The persistent requirement is “puzzling to say the least,” says an anthropologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Vaccine Reliability ProjectShe spoke at a major infectious disease conference this year. This meeting required all participants to demonstrate that they had received her two doses of the vaccine. I didn’t need a recent booster. “It’s not trying to slow the spread.”

Other vaccine acceptance researchers who spoke with Larson chemistry All stress that the COVID-19 vaccine clearly prevents severe disease, but are concerned that maintaining the mandate could undermine future public health efforts. “Having to show these old proofs and certificates of vaccination doesn’t really make sense,” said Katrin Schmerz, a psychologist at the University of Konstanz. Because you can lose confidence in your abilities.” Institutional trust is critical to acceptance of health policy.

In 2021 and early 2022, mandates became common after Delta variants caused a new peak in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, especially among unvaccinated populations. In Europe, people had to prove they were fully vaccinated before entering restaurants, shops, museums and concert halls. requested to be vaccinated. Singapore has imposed similar obligations on all employees, whether public or private. And in February 2022, after months of debate, Austria passed one of the world’s first national vaccine mandates, requiring all residents over the age of 18 to be vaccinated, and those who refused. was fined.

In many places the mandate sparked mass outcry, but the justification seemed compelling. The measures promised to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, as the COVID-19 vaccine offers strong protection against severe disease. Early data also suggested that the vaccine reduced overall infections and shortened the time people were infected. Angela Branch says, “If you’re only contagious for 3 days, it’s a lot better than 7 days.”

Initial hopes that the vaccine would halt the spread of COVID-19 faded, but months later it became clear that it would provide less protection against infection. New variants that may evade vaccination immunity have further undermined hopes that vaccination can curb the spread.

In April 2022, British researchers New England Journal of Medicine Based on health records of over 1.5 million people, the Omicron variant provided zero protection against symptomatic COVID-19 25 weeks after the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and negligible protection 25 weeks after the second dose. decreased to 9%. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Booster doses restored him to over 60% at 1-2 months of protection, but by 10 weeks that protection also began to wane. (Protection against severe disease lasts longer.) Now that more people than ever gain some degree of immunity after natural infection, it’s even harder to measure the actual benefits of vaccines. .

Many places and groups quickly lifted or stopped enforcing vaccine requirements. In June, Austria repealed the law. Most European countries that required vaccine “passes” for things like shopping and eating out have phased out vaccine “passes” by summer 2022. , its vaccine requirement is allowed to expire. He said there was “no longer an epidemiological reason” for its compulsory vaccination because vaccination is no longer an important protection against infection by new subspecies.

Compared to Europe and Asia, the United States appears to be more rigorously adhering to vaccine mandates. Many US scientific groups, including NAS and AAAS ( chemistry ) requires vaccination of its employees and all attendees of events and meetings. Many universities continue to require vaccinations or boosters for students, staff, or both.

The U.S. government last year stopped enforcing mandates for federal employees in the face of lawsuits, but retained other requirements. Foreigners entering the country must prove they have received a series of WHO-approved vaccinations, which last month saw unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic compete at a March tournament in Florida. (His request was denied.)

Scientists attending some conferences face similar requirements. Those who attended the American Astronomical Society annual meeting in January were required to upload a vaccination certificate, including one booster, before registering for the meeting. Larson and other attendees at the epidemic conference had to prove they had received two doses of the vaccine. At this month’s AAAS annual meeting, in-person attendees were also asked to confirm they had been vaccinated, albeit on an honorary basis.

None of these meetings specified that vaccination need not be recent. As such, some rally attendees may have received their last vaccination more than 18 months ago. Also, at the conference, evidence of infection with SARS-CoV-2, recent or not, was not accepted as an alternative. That doesn’t make sense to Maxwell Smith, who studies public health ethics at Western University. If you don’t, of course, you’re less likely to meet the goal of reducing transmission and infection,” he says. It is more correct to say that there must be

Katie Atwell, a political scientist who studies vaccine policy and acceptance at the University of Western Australia in Perth, agrees. Asking for only her two doses at some point in the past “feels strange and outdated,” she says. “If it were a viable policy, it would mandate a booster.”

Branche echoes concerns that many of the lingering obligations can be counterproductive. “Just because you had a primary infection two years ago doesn’t mean you’re going to get infected or pass the virus. He added that it could discourage taking shots.

Some say the conference’s vaccine requirement could be a substitute for more effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The University of Maryland School of Medicine said, “If you see a meeting where everyone sits shoulder-to-shoulder in standard ballroom chairs without a mask, despite the need for vaccines, then that meeting is serious about COVID protection.” You may not think of it as a focus,” he said. Epidemiologist Megan Fitzpatrick models the transmission of infectious diseases. “Vaccine requirements are fine to stop all other efforts that could be deployed.”

Many organizations are reviewing or revising their vaccine policies, especially as the US COVID-19 emergency declaration set on May 11th nears its end. For example, NAS says: chemistry We are re-evaluating our current permissions. The University of Michigan had required vaccinations and boosters for all students, faculty and staff, but announced in February that only students living in on-campus housing would be subject to the mandate. should have a bivalent booster dose designed to protect against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and Omicron, available from September 2022.

Rob Ernst, the university’s chief health officer, says requiring bivalent boosters means that all residents will have less than one year of boosters at the start of the fall semester. And rules are still necessary, he argues. Some of the student residences, he said, house as many as 1,200 students, and “that’s where the disruption is most likely.” Three years later, Ernst said, “Our community is still experiencing severe his COVID.”