Connect with us

Health

High caffeine levels may reduce body fat and risk of type 2 diabetes

High caffeine levels may reduce body fat and risk of type 2 diabetes

 


Higher blood caffeine levels appear to lower the risk of both obesity and type 2 diabetes, new research suggests.

The researchers describe caffeine as having a thermogenic effect, and have noted that previous short-term studies have linked caffeine consumption to reduced body weight and fat mass. Observational data has linked coffee consumption to a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

To separate the effects of caffeine from those of other food and drink components, Dr. Susanna C. Larsson of the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, and colleagues conducted studies primarily in European populations. Using data from , we examined two specific gene mutations. This is associated with a slower rate of caffeine metabolism.

Mutations in the two genes resulted in “genetically predicted higher lifetime plasma caffeine concentrations,” researchers said, “associated with lower body mass index and fat mass, and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.” It was,” the researchers point out.

About half of the effects of caffeine on type 2 diabetes were estimated to be mediated by lower body mass index (BMI).

the work is publish online March 14th BMJmedicine.

“This publication supports existing research that suggests a link between caffeine consumption and increased fat burning,” said Stephen Lawrence, MBChB, University of Warwick, UK. A big leap of confidence made is to assume that the weight loss brought about by increased caffeine consumption is sufficient to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

“But that doesn’t prove causation.”

The researchers agreed, stating:

Catalina Coss, M.D., Senior Lecturer in Diabetes and Obesity at the University of Exeter, UK, emphasized that the genetic study “shows the relevance and potential health benefits of people with specific genes.” [caffeine]…metabolism as a genetic trait and potentially better metabolism. ”

“It does not study or recommend drinking more coffee, which was not the purpose of this study,” she told the British Science Media Centre.

Genome-wide association study demonstrates association

Using Mendelian randomization, Larsson and colleagues examined data obtained from a genome-wide association meta-analysis of 9876 individuals of European descent from six population-based studies.

Genetically predicted higher plasma caffeine concentrations in persons with two gene variants are associated with lower BMI, with a 1 standard deviation increase in predicted plasma caffeine equivalent to approximately 4.8 kg/m Did2 by BMI (P. < .001).

For total body fat mass, a one standard deviation increase in plasma caffeine corresponds to a decrease of approximately 9.5 kg (P. < .001). However, there was no significant association with lean body mass (P. = .17).

Higher genetically predicted plasma caffeine concentrations were also associated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. FinnGen research (odds ratio, 0.77 for each standard deviation increase; P. < .001) and diamond group (0.84, P. < .001).

Together, the odds ratio for type 2 diabetes per standard deviation of plasma caffeine increase was 0.81 (P. < .001).

Larsson et al. calculated that approximately 43% of the protective effect of plasma caffeine on type 2 diabetes is mediated by BMI.

They found strong associations between genetically predicted plasma caffeine concentrations and the risk of cardiovascular disease outcomes studied (ischemic heart disease, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, and stroke). did not.

The thermogenic response to caffeine has previously been quantified as an increase in energy expenditure of approximately 100 kcal per 100 mg of caffeine consumed per day and may lead to a reduced risk of obesity. Another possible mechanism is increased satiety, and higher caffeine levels suppress energy intake, researchers say.

“Long-term clinical studies investigating the effects of caffeine intake on fat mass and type 2 diabetes risk are needed,” they note. Randomized controlled trials are needed to assess whether it plays a role in reducing the risk of diabetes.”

This research was supported by the Swedish Research Council on Health, Work Life and Well-Being, the Swedish Heart and Lung Foundation, and the Swedish Research Council. Larsson, Lawrence, and Kos have not reported any related financial relationships.

BMJ Medicine. Published online on March 14, 2023. overview

Miriam E. Tucker is a freelance journalist based in Washington, DC. She is a regular contributor to her Medscape, and her other work appears in her The Washington Post, her Shots blog on NPR, and Diabetes Forecast magazine. She uses @MiriamETucker on her Twitter.

Follow us for diabetes and endocrinology news twitter and Facebook.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/989630

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: