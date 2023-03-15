Another US Clinic Adds Psychedelic Therapy Treatment





daily upside Newsletter. It’s completely free and guarantees that you’ll learn something new every day. Deadhead and Fish fans might want to make sure the Special K supply chain hasn’t dried up. On Tuesday, Manhattan-based mental health clinic Nushama announced that it will begin treating patients struggling with alcoholism with ketamine this week. It’s a step. Don’t Harsh Our Vibes Since its introduction in 1962, ketamine has enjoyed widespread acceptance in a wide range of applications, from surgical anesthetics (commonly used during the Vietnam War) to post-operative analgesics. It is increasingly being viewed as a potentially powerful antidepressant when administered in small doses under supervision, due to its ability to help patients better understand the subconscious impulses of the brain. A clinical study published last year in the American Journal of Psychiatry found that participants receiving ketamine and psychotherapy treatment were 2.5 times more likely to avoid a relapse to alcohol use. Nushama’s four-week psychotherapy program is licensed by British biotech company Awakn Life Sciences, and the program has since been exported to external clinics in both Europe and North America, CEO Anthony Tennyson said. rice field. financial times. The success of new programs has turned psychedelic therapy from a buzzword into a potential big business, but for now, America remains in big trouble. Nearly 15 million Americans age 12 and older suffered from an alcohol use disorder in 2019, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. This could explain, at least in part, why the value of the psychedelic therapy industry is expected to rise from $3.6 billion in 2021 to $8.3 billion in 2028, according to a report by InsightAce Analytic. increase.

catch? U.S. insurance companies do not cover most treatments, and ketamine has not yet received regulatory approval to treat alcoholism. Big picture: Psychedelic therapy, while it’s probably good enough, isn’t for everyone. But the same is true for other treatments. His 2021 study, published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, found that 33% of the approximately 9 million U.S. patients prescribed conventional antidepressants did not respond to treatment. However, another recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the exact same type of patients often had sustained success with psychedelic therapy. You did it, man.

