New coronavirus can cause long-term facial blindness, study says





March 14, 2023 — COVID-19 is known to cause “brain fog”, causing some people to lose their sense of taste and smell. Well, new research A paper published in Cortex links it to facial blindness, or prosopagnosia, the inability to recognize faces. “Self-reported survey data from 54 respondents with long-term COVID-19 showed that the majority reported decreased visual perception and navigational abilities,” the researchers said. I am writing. “COVID-19 can cause severe and selective neuropsychological deficits similar to the deficits seen after brain injury, and high levels of visual impairment are not uncommon in her long-standing COVID-19 patients. It seems that.” The number of people who have become face blind is unknown. Some people are born with the disease, while others lose the ability to recognize faces due to brain damage, usually caused by stroke or brain injury. United States of America today report. Face recognition is shaped by six areas on each side of the brain, and damage to one of them, especially the right side, can limit facial recognition. Another study found that more than 1% of people had difficulty recognizing faces. Some people just can’t keep up with TV shows because the actors look alike. And this condition can make social situations awkward.In extreme cases, a person with this condition becomes unable to recognize themselves. The researchers wrote about what they called only Annie, a 28-year-old woman who participated in the study. She contracted COVID-19 in March 2020. She recovered well and she started working from home by mid-April 2020. That June, when she met her family for the first time, she could not recognize her father, nor distinguish him from her uncle. . “My father’s voice came out of a stranger’s face,” she told researchers. Annie reported having difficulty navigating the grocery store and finding her car in the parking lot. She also has common symptoms of long-term COVID: fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and migraines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/covid/news/20230314/study-says-long-covid-may-cause-face-blindness The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos