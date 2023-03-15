How does your diet affect your gut flora?

prologue

Dietary changes and GMB

probiotics and microbiome

Dietary patterns and GMB

Conclusion

The gut microbiome consists of all the genes found in the 100 trillion microbes that live on the surface of the human digestive system. These are mostly commensal and have several potential or opportunistic pathogens.

Diet plays a large role in the composition of the microbiome. This varies considerably between vegetarian and predominantly carnivorous communities and individuals. cause change.

Such alterations lead to alterations in host metabolism and immune response pathways, ultimately impacting human health. GMB is known to be involved in the pathogenesis of multiple disease states, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease (CVD) and cancer, in addition to inflammatory bowel disease.

Human GMB is Firmicutes and bacteroidesThe former is Gram-positive, the latter is Gram-negative. There are different enterotypes, or categories of microbiota, each enriched with a specific bacterial genus. These are determined based on the ratio of specific genera or the relative abundance of beneficial bacteria to facultative anaerobes.

The characteristics of the three enterotypes are:

expensive bacteroides-ni-Prevotella Ratio – Western food

expensive Prevotella-ni-bacteroides Ratio – plant-based diet

slight increase Firmicutesin particular Ruminococcus – Long-term consumption of fruits and vegetables, increased irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Some important GMB functions include biosynthesis of vitamins and essential amino acids, and important metabolites from undigested human dietary factors. These include short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) such as acetate, butyrate, and propionate. They are an important energy source for the intestinal epithelium and maintain the mucosal barrier.

GMB also acts on Toll-like receptors (TLRs), T cells, antigen Present cells and lymphoid follicles. It also stimulates the production of CD4 T cells in the spleen and promotes the production of systemic antibodies.

A drastic change in diet can dramatically change the composition of GMB in just one day. However, once the new diet is discontinued, the pattern he reverts to within 48 hours.

An increase in fat or sugar in the diet tends to disrupt circadian rhythms. Again, severe systemic inflammation or stress can trigger acute changes within 24 hours.

Over the long term, immigrants to the United States have a four-fold higher risk of obesity and lower obesity rates. Prevotella (fiber decomposition) ~ bacteroides This change is directly proportional to the length of time since immigration.

Protein and GMB

Increased protein consumption is associated with increased microbial diversity.Consumption of plant and light animal proteins, such as legumes and whey, leads to increased symbiosis such as bifidobacteria (butyric acid production) and Lactic acid bacteriaAdditionally, whey reduces pathogens such as Bacteroides fragilis and Clostridium perfringenslegumes promote the production of SCFAs.

Due to the large amount of beef and other animal proteins in the diet, GMB is rich in anaerobic bacteria such as: bacteroides, Aristipes Bilophila and Clostridiumbut lower bifidobacteriacompared to strict vegetarians.

A high-protein, low-carbohydrate diet Roseburia and rectal eubacteria It is low.low E. rectum Seen in patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). These findings may explain the association between high animal protein intake and increased risk of IBD.

CVD risk is also increased by the atherogenic molecule trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO). TMAO correlates with several types of bacteria found at high levels in meat eaters.

fat and microbiome

Western diets are typically high in saturated and trans fats, while heart-healthy diets are low in both and contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. A high fat content in the diet increases the amount of anaerobic bacteria, bacteroides, Clostridium, and Enterobacteriaceaeleading to more propionate and acetate production, but less Intestinal lactic acid bacteriaThe latter is negatively associated with weight gain in rats.

Saturated fat is more abundant Faecalibacterium prausnitziiConversely, low-fat diets increase bifidobacteria Lowers fasting blood sugar and total cholesterol levels. These fat-related changes are also associated with metabolic inflammation and insulin sensitivity.

carbohydrates and microflora

Digestible sugars and starches are broken down by enzymatic action in the small intestine, increasing blood sugar levels and increasing insulin release. bifidobacteria, but reduce it bacteroidesAddition of lactose also causes a decline Clostridium With an increase in SCFA.

A high-carbohydrate diet is associated with increased yeast Candida Albicanand methanogens methanobrevibacter. abstinence from dairy products, alcohol, cured fatty meats, simple starches and sugars, Candida Overgrowth was seen in 85% of patients treated with nystatin, compared to only 42% with nystatin alone.

Lactose is therefore beneficial in its effect on GMB. In contrast, artificial sweeteners cause more glucose intolerance than natural sugars, namely glucose and sucrose, through intestinal dysbiosis, raising questions about their use.

A FODMAP (Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, and Polyols) diet has been suggested to help improve GMB and alleviate IBS symptoms. The strict restriction on multiple plant foods makes it difficult to maintain long-term. Conversely, the specific carbohydrate diet (SCD) has been around for over 100 years.

Indigestible carbohydrates and indigestible oligosaccharides (galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS), and inulin) found in soybeans, whole wheat, raw oats, etc. are commonly referred to as dietary fiber and resistant starch. It is These provide “microbiome-accessible carbohydrates” (MAC).These are the gut microbes (LAB and bifidobacteria) in the colon to bring energy and carbon sources, including SCFAs, to the human host.

Increased SCFAs and enhanced gut-associated lymphoid tissue (GALT) activation by fermentation products may act through SCFA receptors and other pathways to positively affect the intestinal environment. They can therefore be considered prebiotics.

Such changes are associated with metabolic and immune restoration, including lowering inflammatory markers, improving insulin sensitivity, and normalizing postprandial glucose levels. Body weight and serum lipids are also reduced, as are colonic anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects.

Microorganisms that can be ingested to improve gut health and prevent or treat IBD are commonly found in fermented foods such as yogurt and cultured milk and are called probiotics. These microbes affect her GMB and regulate inflammation.In particular, they result in an increase in bifidobacteria and/or Lactic acid bacteriacoliforms and total, very low- and low-density cholesterol are reduced.

At the same time, they are associated with better insulin sensitivity. Gastrointestinal intolerance is alleviated by such products, and higher serum IgA levels indicate stronger antibody responses. moreover, Lactic acid bacteria and bifidobacteria Used to prevent traveler’s diarrhea.

Polyphenols and GMB

Fruits, teas, cocoa products, and wine contain high concentrations of polyphenols, which may help boost beneficial microorganisms. Some of these compounds are also antibacterial, Staphylococcus aureus and Salmonella typhimuriumand the pathogen Clostridium.

A westernized diet typically antagonizes healthy GMB, bifidobacteria and eubacteriabut increases Escherichia coli and Enterobacteriaceae.Conversely, whether you are a vegetarian or vegetarian, a plant-based diet bifidobacteria and bacteroides Race.

The Mediterranean diet is rich in whole grains and legumes, nuts, fruits and vegetables, seafood, poultry, olive oil, wine, and low in red and processed meats, sweets, and dairy, resulting in a beneficial fatty acid profile. I have. This correlates with increased SCFA and elevated levels of beneficial LAB. bifidobacteria, Prevotella and Firmicutesreduce Clostridium.

The keto diet has shown preliminary promise in the treatment of intractable epilepsy and other neurological conditions, and has been associated with GMB-induced changes.

On average, 25% of plasma metabolites differed between omnivores and vegans, suggesting a significant direct effect of diet on the host metabolome.“

Thus, diet alters gut-brain interactions through neuroendocrine and neurotransmitter regulation.For example, LAB and bifidobacteria It converts the amino acid glutamate into GABA, an important neurotransmitter involved in mood stabilization. Restoration of GMB has led to several cognitive improvement therapies in animal models.

Human health is highly dependent on the intestinal flora. Gut microbiota has been implicated in multiple disorders, including obesity, autoimmune diseases, and mental health disorders.

GMB modulates the immune response and reduces inflammation through humoral and cellular pathways. SCFAs produced by these microorganisms have multiple activities, including anti-allergic airway effects. In addition to these transcriptional and direct effects, epigenetic modifications also result from her GMB activity, resulting in healthy immune responses.

The gut microbiome also influences metabolic health. Firmicutes To bacteroides with obesity. This can be remedied by reducing calorie intake.

Such GMB exposes the host to high CVD risk. LAB and others are associated with better responses to dietary interventions in obesity, possibly through differences in fatty acid breakdown caused by altered gut microbiota.

Probiotics and fecal microbiota transplantation have been shown to reduce irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), ulcerative colitis Clostridium difficile– Associated colitis and obesity.

Changes in GMB following such interventions are personalized according to baseline profile, individual metabolism and thus genotype and epigenetics. Precision medicine could greatly benefit from research investigating these associations.

