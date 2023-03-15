High blood caffeine levels may help you lose weight and reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes.imperial news















Studies show that high blood caffeine levels may help you lose weight and reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes. New research published in BMJmedicineexamined the effects of higher blood caffeine levels on body weight and the long-term risk of type 2 diabetes and major cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, stroke, heart failure, and arrhythmia (atrial fibrillation). Researchers used a statistical technique called Mendelian randomization that uses genetic variation as a tool to investigate causal relationships between traits and outcomes. “These findings provide important insight into the potential causal relationship of caffeine to obesity. [obesity] and the risk of diabetes. “ Dr. Depender Gill Faculty of Public Health Their analysis showed that higher genetically predicted blood caffeine levels were associated with lower body mass index (BMI). A higher B was also associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes. The findings suggest that zero-calorie caffeinated beverages may be worth exploring for their role in reducing the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes. Dr. Depender GillSenior author of research at Imperial College London Faculty of Public Health“These findings provide important insight into the potential causal relationship of caffeine to obesity. [obesity] and the risk of diabetes. However, further clinical studies are needed before individuals can use these results to guide their dietary preferences. ” The study was a collaboration between researchers from Imperial College London, University of Bristol, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and Uppsala University, Sweden. Previous studies have shown that drinking 3 to 5 cups of coffee a day reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. An average cup of coffee contains about 70-150 mg of caffeine. However, the researchers said that most of the studies published so far have been from observational studies and have involved other factors that may have an impact, making it difficult to reliably establish causality. It is also difficult to disentangle the specific effects of caffeine from other compounds found in caffeinated drinks and foods. An average cup of coffee contains about 70-150 mg of caffeine. (Credit: Shutterstock) Using Mendelian randomization, the researchers investigated the role of two common genetic variants in the CYP1A2 and AHR genes in nearly 10,000 individuals of predominantly European ancestry who had participated in six long-term studies. I checked. The CYP1A2 and AHR genes are related to the rate of caffeine metabolism in the body. People with genetic mutations associated with slower metabolism of caffeine drink less coffee on average, but blood caffeine levels reach or maintain levels needed for wakefulness. higher than those who rapidly metabolize to The researchers also studied the extent to which caffeine’s effect on type 2 diabetes risk may be driven primarily by concomitant weight loss. It was shown that half (43%) were brought about by weight loss. No strong association was found between genetically predicted blood caffeine levels and the risk of cardiovascular disease outcomes studied. The researchers acknowledge the study’s limitations, including the use of only two genetic mutations and the inclusion of only people of European descent. ‘Assessing the causal effects of plasma caffeine on obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease: a two-sample Mendelian randomized study.‘ by Susanna C Larsson et al. Published in BMJ Medicine. Main image credit: Shutterstock.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.imperial.ac.uk/news/243716/high-blood-caffeine-levels-reduce-body The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related