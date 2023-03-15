Health
COVID-19 remains stable 3 years after pandemic began
Recent developments:
- Ottawa’s COVID-19 numbers are stable or declining.
- EOHU’s COVID risk level remains moderate.
- Four more people have died from COVID.
up to date
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says COVID-19 indicators are broadly stable Moderate to high levels, consistent for most of 2023.
Recommended by experts People wear masks indoors and in Ontario A few days after the onset of COVID symptomsStaying home when sick and staying up to date with COVID vaccines also help protect vulnerable people.
Respiratory virus levels other than COVID Generally low and seasonal.
wastewater
Research team data As of March 12, the most recent data show that average coronavirus wastewater levels are slowly declining this month.
The average is at its lowest point in 2023. OPH believes this level is still high.
hospital
The number of COVID-19 cases in local hospitals has remained relatively stable at 17. This is less than most of the second half of 2022.
Two patients are in intensive care.
a Separate count This includes patients who test positive for COVID after being hospitalized for other reasons, patients admitted with prolonged COVID complications, and patients transferred from other medical units.
Tests, Outbreaks, and Deaths
Ottawa has 17 active COVID outbreaks and is declining this month. This number was considered high in his OPH update last week.
The city’s positive COVID-19 test rate has remained at 11-13% since the beginning of February, which OPH calls moderate.
The OPH has reported 109 COVID cases since Friday and two deaths from COVID, one in their 70s and one over 90.
So far, 1,027 Ottawa residents have died from or with COVID as an underlying factor. 36 of them have died this year.
vaccination
28% of Ottawans aged 5 and over have received a COVID vaccine within the past 6 months. as is commonly recommendedthe higher the age group, the higher the rate.
This corresponds to about 750,000 people in that age group who are not protected by the recommended vaccines.do not consider Immunity from COVID.
About 350 more Ottawa residents were vaccinated last week, according to OPH.
As of the latest weekly update, 85% of Ottawa residents had received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, 82% had received at least two doses, 56% had received at least three doses, and 31% had received at least four doses .
across the region
Spread
Coronavirus wastewater averages Stable in the Kingston area and throughout the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU). Otherwise they are either outdated or not available outside of Ottawa.
EOHU COVID risk level stay in moderation, stable test-positive mean. The average positive test rate in the Kingston area has dropped to around 8%, the lowest level for 2023.
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark county health departments will not provide an update this week.
Watch | On entering the fourth year of the pandemic:
hospitalization and death
Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa have reported approximately 35 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with seven patients in intensive care. These two he has nearly half of the total in her EOHU.
The number in that area is not Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) including Public Health, the counting method is different. The number of local hospitalizations is stable.
There are 67 COVID hospitalized patients in western Quebec. Two of them are in the intensive care unit.
Two more people with COVID have died in the Kingston area. 117 COVID deaths have been reported, 15 of them this year.
vaccination
The Kingston Area Health Department said 28% of the population aged 5 and over had received the COVID vaccine in the past six months. 26% at HPE and not available elsewhere.
In Eastern Ontario, 79-90% of residents ages 5 and older have received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 52-65% of these residents have received at least three doses, according to the province .
|
