



Learning, memory, and memory retrieval are supported by multiple distinct neuronal groups connected within and across key regions of the brain. A new study led by the Universities of Bristol and Heidelberg found that memory is lost when these neural assemblies fail to synchronize at the right time.

How do you keep track of what to do next? What happens in your brain when you go blank?Short-term memory relies on two key brain regions in her: the hippocampus and the prefrontal cortex. Researchers set out to establish how these brain regions interact with each other when memories are formed, maintained, and recalled at the level of specific groups of neurons.Research published in current biologyalso wanted to understand why memory sometimes fails. “Neural assemblies,” groups of neurons working together to process information, were first proposed over 70 years ago, but have proven difficult to identify. Using rat brain recordings, the research team found that memory encoding, storage, and retrieval are supported by dynamic interactions that incorporate multiple neural assemblies formed within and between the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex. indicated that Animals make mistakes when these assemblies fail to coordinate. Dr. Michal KucewiczAssistant Professor of Neurology at the Technical University of Gdansk and former PhD student at the University of Bristol and first author, Dr. , our findings identified key processes that determine memory success or failure. These represent viable targets for therapeutic intervention at the level of neural assembly interactions. Matt JonesProfessor of Neuroscience School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience and Bristol Neuroscience “Our findings add evidence that the neural underpinnings of memory are more distributed in anatomical space and dynamic over time than previously thought based on neuropsychological models. To do.” The next step in research is to use drugs or modulate neural assembly interactions via brain stimulation, which Dr. Kucewicz is currently doing in human patients. We speculate that the same mechanism operates in human patients to restore impaired memory function. This research MRC, welcomeand Bristol Neuroscience. paper ‘Distinct hippocampal prefrontal neuronal assemblies coordinate memory encoding, maintenance, and retrievalAleks Domanski, Michal T. Kucewicz, Emma SJ Robinson, Matt W. Jones et al.of biology today

Further information Dr. Michal Kucewicz led all experiments while completing his PhD at the University of Bristol. Michal is currently Brain and Mind Electrophysiology Laboratory at Gdansk Technical University. Michal’s research is developing electrical brain stimulation techniques to improve memory in patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. His research goal is to discover the mechanisms of human memory and mind. About Bristol Neuroscience

Bristol Neuroscience (BN) is a research network supported by. Elizabeth Blackwell Institute for Healthone of the five colleges of the University of Bristol University research institute. BN was established by the University of Bristol in 2003 to enable all Bristol neuroscientists to benefit from the extensive multidisciplinary expertise and facilities of the University and its affiliated hospitals. It has since become a model for other cities across the UK. BN’s expertise spans from molecular and cellular neuroscience to patient-based clinical research, including areas of interest such as human cognition, synaptic plasticity, stress and dementia. follow @BristolNeurosci on Twitter

