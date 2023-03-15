Focused ultrasound, a new treatment for Parkinson’s disease, effectively reduces movement disorders





Research from UNC School of Medicine, posted on Tuesday in New England Journal of Medicinea new method of treatment has been demonstrated Parkinson’s diseasefocused ultrasound was effective in reducing dyskinesias (involuntary movements) and movement disorders. Data have also led to approval of treatments for dyskinesias and movement disorders. “Focused ultrasound is an exciting new treatment for patients with certain neurological disorders,” said study co-author Vibhor Krishna, vice chair of inpatient surgery at the UNC Department of Neurosurgery. “The procedure does not require an incision, thus eliminating the risks associated with surgery. Using focused ultrasound, we can target specific areas of the brain and safely remove diseased tissue.” .” Parkinson’s disease is a common neurological disorder with approximately 500,000 people diagnosed with it in the United States alone. Levodopa, a central nervous system drug that is converted to dopamine in the brain, is the most commonly prescribed treatment for Parkinson’s disease, which is characterized by loss of dopamine neurons in the brain. However, some patients receiving long-term treatment with levodopa develop dyskinesias and movement disorders characterized by recurrence of debilitating symptoms of the disease as the effectiveness of drug therapy declines. For these patients, alternative treatments such as focused ultrasound may be an important next-line therapy to combat the decline in effective oral medications. In this pivotal trial, researchers enrolled 94 people with Parkinson’s disease. Of those enrolled, 69 were assigned to undergo ultrasound ablation and the remaining 35 underwent ‘sham’ surgery to constitute the control group. The primary outcome was defined as response to treatment at 3 months, measured by a reduction of at least 3 points from baseline. Movement Disorders Association – Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating ScalePart III (naked), or Integrated Dyskinesia Rating Scale (Regarding medication status). Secondary outcomes included changes in scores on various parts of the Movement Disorders Association’s Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale from baseline to 3 months. The results of the study showed that 65 patients completed the primary outcome assessment in the focused ultrasound group and 22 completed it in the control group. In the focused ultrasound group, 45 patients (69%) had a response, whereas in the control group he had 7 (32%). The results of the secondary outcomes were generally in the same direction as those of the primary outcomes. Of her 39 patients in the active arm who responded at 3 months and were evaluated at 12 months, 30 continued to respond. “Our study aims to optimize focused ultrasound therapy to minimize risk and maximize improvement,” Krishna said. “We observed that clinical outcomes after focused ultrasound ablation may be site-specific. We observed different hotspots, and in the future we aim to investigate whether these findings lead to a personalized approach to treating Parkinson’s disease with focused ultrasound.” Adverse effects associated with globus pallidus ablation were rare. These included speech difficulties, visual disturbances, and gait difficulties, each of which was observed in only one of her patients and was recorded in one patient after his 1 week of treatment as a serious adverse event. He had only one incident.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insideprecisionmedicine.com/topics/patient-care/neurological-disorders/new-method-of-treating-parkinsons-focused-ultrasound-effectively-reduces-movement-disorders/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related