According to Anthony D’Amico, MD, PhD, radiation therapy has been used in the cancer field for many years, but questions remain regarding its use in prostate cancer.

D’Amico, Ph.D., Professor of Radiation Oncology at Harvard Medical School and Director of Genitourinary Radiation Oncology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts, is an expert in radiotherapy for prostate cancer. We discussed recent research and current practice on management.during a presentation at 16th Annual Multidisciplinary Prostate Cancer Congress® and Other Genitourinary Malignancies Hosted by Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC (PER®).

In particular, he reviewed the efficacy of various agents used in combination with radiotherapy to treat prostate cancer, the selection of standard versus hypofractionation, and the optimality of postoperative radiotherapy in adjuvant and salvage settings. We talked about the use of

Hormone therapy for intermediate-risk disease

D’Amico first highlighted results from the Phase 3 RTOG 0815 trial (NCT00936390). The trial found that the addition of androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) to radiation therapy reduced metastasis rates, reduced cancer-related deaths, and decreased the frequency of prostate-specific antigen. (PSA) failure in patients with intermediate-risk prostate cancer.1 125 and 68 patients experienced PSA failure in the radiotherapy-only and groups, respectively (HR, 0.52; 95% CI, 0.39-0.70; P. < .001), 28 and 7 developed distant metastases (HR, 0.25; 95% CI, 0.11–0.57; P. < .001), 10 and 1 experienced cancer-related death (HR. 0.10; 95% CI, 0.01-0.80; P. = .007), respectively.

Additionally, D’Amico noted that previous data from the phase 3 EORTC 22991 (NCT00021450) and GETUG 14 (NCT00104741) trials suggested that ADT slows progression.2,3 Taken together, these three studies support the use of hormonal therapy in combination with radiotherapy in intermediate-risk patients.

hypofraction

D’Amico then reviewed the current evidence regarding radiotherapy doses and schedules. He highlighted recent findings from the Phase 3 CHHiP trial (ISRCTN97182923).Four However, these data also showed that hypofractionation slightly increased late urogenital toxicity. Therefore, D’Amico recommended careful selection of patients on this dosing schedule to minimize these safety concerns.

Additionally, in the phase 3 HYPO-RT-PC trial (ISRCTN45905321), ultra-low fractionation was not inferior to conventional fractionation, with failure-free survival similar to that of conventional schedules, and more frequent early adverse effects ( AE), and similar late toxicities are seen among intermediate- to high-risk prostate cancer patients.Five

Drugs for high-risk disease

For patients with high-risk disease, D’Amico first mentioned the Phase 3 STAMPEDE trial (NCT00268476) examining ADT with or without abiraterone (Zytiga) in favor of an abiraterone regimen.6 Five-year follow-up showed a median survival of 46 months (interquartile range). [IQR]25-92) vs. ADT-only group at 79 months (IQR 33 below) [NR]) abiraterone group. The corresponding 5-year survival rates were 41% (95% CI, 37%-45%) and 60% (95% CI, 50%-71%), respectively.

He later noted that docetaxel may reduce prostate cancer-specific mortality in patients with PSA levels less than 4 ng/mL, although previous studies have not supported it, but these data were not supported. is hypothesized.7 This study examined docetaxel in combination with ADT and radiotherapy.

postoperative radiotherapy

D’Amico concluded with a discussion of the value of adjuvant and salvage radiotherapy.

The Phase 3 RADICALS-RT study (NCT00541047) evaluated the timing of radiation therapy in 1,396 patients and found similar results in both adjuvant and salvage treatment groups.8 Five-year chemical progression-free survival (PFS) was 85% in the adjuvant group vs. 88% in the salvage group (HR, 1.10; 95% CI, 0.81-1.49; P. = .56). The proportion of patients not receiving non-protocol hormone therapy was 93% in the adjuvant group and 92% in the salvage group (HR, 0.88; 95% CI, 0.58-1.33; P. = .53).

The smaller phase 3 GETUG-AFU 17 trial (NCT00667069) also found no advantage of adjuvant over salvage radiotherapy in terms of event-free survival.9 The phase 3 RAVES trial (NCT00860652) failed to demonstrate non-inferiority of salvage to adjuvant radiotherapy.Ten

However, D’Amico noted that all three of these trials may have missed the potential benefit of adjuvant therapy in patients with adverse conditions at the time of surgery. To this end, a recent retrospective His cohort study demonstrated the efficacy of radiotherapy in adjuvant therapy for patients with disease extending beyond the prostate and a Gleason score of 8–10 or positive pelvic lymph nodes. was investigated.11 The findings suggested a clinical benefit of adjuvant radiotherapy with a significantly lower risk of all-cause mortality than salvage radiotherapy, both when node-positive patients were excluded (HR, 0.33; 95% CI, 0.13-0.85; P. = .02) and included (HR, 0.66; 95% CI, 0.44–0.99; P.= .04).

D’Amico suggested that future randomized clinical trials should consider these data in their design and thoroughly test this difference in outcome. Accurate trial design will be important to improve data specificity and allow physicians to better tailor treatment to each patient, he concluded.

