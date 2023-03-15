Health
Experts analyze recent research on radiotherapy for prostate cancer
According to Anthony D’Amico, MD, PhD, radiation therapy has been used in the cancer field for many years, but questions remain regarding its use in prostate cancer.
D’Amico, Ph.D., Professor of Radiation Oncology at Harvard Medical School and Director of Genitourinary Radiation Oncology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts, is an expert in radiotherapy for prostate cancer. We discussed recent research and current practice on management.during a presentation at 16th Annual Multidisciplinary Prostate Cancer Congress® and Other Genitourinary Malignancies Hosted by Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC (PER®).
In particular, he reviewed the efficacy of various agents used in combination with radiotherapy to treat prostate cancer, the selection of standard versus hypofractionation, and the optimality of postoperative radiotherapy in adjuvant and salvage settings. We talked about the use of
Hormone therapy for intermediate-risk disease
D’Amico first highlighted results from the Phase 3 RTOG 0815 trial (NCT00936390). The trial found that the addition of androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) to radiation therapy reduced metastasis rates, reduced cancer-related deaths, and decreased the frequency of prostate-specific antigen. (PSA) failure in patients with intermediate-risk prostate cancer.1 125 and 68 patients experienced PSA failure in the radiotherapy-only and groups, respectively (HR, 0.52; 95% CI, 0.39-0.70; P. < .001), 28 and 7 developed distant metastases (HR, 0.25; 95% CI, 0.11–0.57; P. < .001), 10 and 1 experienced cancer-related death (HR. 0.10; 95% CI, 0.01-0.80; P. = .007), respectively.
Additionally, D’Amico noted that previous data from the phase 3 EORTC 22991 (NCT00021450) and GETUG 14 (NCT00104741) trials suggested that ADT slows progression.2,3 Taken together, these three studies support the use of hormonal therapy in combination with radiotherapy in intermediate-risk patients.
hypofraction
D’Amico then reviewed the current evidence regarding radiotherapy doses and schedules. He highlighted recent findings from the Phase 3 CHHiP trial (ISRCTN97182923).Four However, these data also showed that hypofractionation slightly increased late urogenital toxicity. Therefore, D’Amico recommended careful selection of patients on this dosing schedule to minimize these safety concerns.
Additionally, in the phase 3 HYPO-RT-PC trial (ISRCTN45905321), ultra-low fractionation was not inferior to conventional fractionation, with failure-free survival similar to that of conventional schedules, and more frequent early adverse effects ( AE), and similar late toxicities are seen among intermediate- to high-risk prostate cancer patients.Five
Drugs for high-risk disease
For patients with high-risk disease, D’Amico first mentioned the Phase 3 STAMPEDE trial (NCT00268476) examining ADT with or without abiraterone (Zytiga) in favor of an abiraterone regimen.6 Five-year follow-up showed a median survival of 46 months (interquartile range). [IQR]25-92) vs. ADT-only group at 79 months (IQR 33 below) [NR]) abiraterone group. The corresponding 5-year survival rates were 41% (95% CI, 37%-45%) and 60% (95% CI, 50%-71%), respectively.
He later noted that docetaxel may reduce prostate cancer-specific mortality in patients with PSA levels less than 4 ng/mL, although previous studies have not supported it, but these data were not supported. is hypothesized.7 This study examined docetaxel in combination with ADT and radiotherapy.
postoperative radiotherapy
D’Amico concluded with a discussion of the value of adjuvant and salvage radiotherapy.
The Phase 3 RADICALS-RT study (NCT00541047) evaluated the timing of radiation therapy in 1,396 patients and found similar results in both adjuvant and salvage treatment groups.8 Five-year chemical progression-free survival (PFS) was 85% in the adjuvant group vs. 88% in the salvage group (HR, 1.10; 95% CI, 0.81-1.49; P. = .56). The proportion of patients not receiving non-protocol hormone therapy was 93% in the adjuvant group and 92% in the salvage group (HR, 0.88; 95% CI, 0.58-1.33; P. = .53).
The smaller phase 3 GETUG-AFU 17 trial (NCT00667069) also found no advantage of adjuvant over salvage radiotherapy in terms of event-free survival.9 The phase 3 RAVES trial (NCT00860652) failed to demonstrate non-inferiority of salvage to adjuvant radiotherapy.Ten
However, D’Amico noted that all three of these trials may have missed the potential benefit of adjuvant therapy in patients with adverse conditions at the time of surgery. To this end, a recent retrospective His cohort study demonstrated the efficacy of radiotherapy in adjuvant therapy for patients with disease extending beyond the prostate and a Gleason score of 8–10 or positive pelvic lymph nodes. was investigated.11 The findings suggested a clinical benefit of adjuvant radiotherapy with a significantly lower risk of all-cause mortality than salvage radiotherapy, both when node-positive patients were excluded (HR, 0.33; 95% CI, 0.13-0.85; P. = .02) and included (HR, 0.66; 95% CI, 0.44–0.99; P.= .04).
D’Amico suggested that future randomized clinical trials should consider these data in their design and thoroughly test this difference in outcome. Accurate trial design will be important to improve data specificity and allow physicians to better tailor treatment to each patient, he concluded.
References
- Klaus DJ, Callison TG, Martinez AA et al. Escalating-dose radiotherapy alone or with short-term androgen suppression for intermediate-risk prostate cancer: Results from the NRG Oncology/RTOG 0815 randomized trial. Int J Radia Oncol Biol Phys2021;111(suppl 3):S1.doi:10.1016/j.ijrobp.2021.07.039
- Bora M, Neven A, Maingon P, et al. EORTC Radiation Oncology Group. Short-Term Androgen Suppression and Increasing Radiation Dose in Prostate Cancer: His 12-Year Results of His EORTC Trial 22991 in Patients with Localized Intermediate-Risk Disease. J Clin On Call2021;39(27):3022-3033.doi:10.1200/JCO.21.00855
- Dubray BM, Salleron J, Guerif SG, et al. Is short-term androgen deprivation added to high-dose radiation therapy (80 Gy) in localized intermediate-risk prostate cancer? Final analysis of the GETUG 14 randomized trial (EU-20503/NCT00104741). J Clin Onkol2016;34(suppl 15):5021.doi:10.1200/JCO.2016.34.15_suppl.5021
- Syndikus I, Griffin C, Philipps L. Ten-year efficacy and comorbidity outcomes of a phase III randomized trial of conventional versus hypofractionated high-dose intensity-modulated radiotherapy for prostate cancer (CHHiP; CRUK/06/016). J Clin On Call2023;41(suppl 6):304. doi:10.1200/JCO.2023.41.6_suppl.304
- Widmark A, Gunnlaugsson A, Beckman L, et al. Ultra-hypofractionated radiotherapy versus conventionally fractionated radiotherapy for prostate cancer: his 5-year results from the HYPO-RT-PC randomized non-inferiority phase 3 trial. lancet2019;394(10196):385-395. Doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(19)31131-6.
- James ND, Clarke NW, Cook A, etc. STAMPEDE Trials Collaborative Group. Combination of abiraterone acetate and prednisolone for metastatic patients starting hormone therapy: 5-year follow-up results from the STAMPEDE randomized trial (NCT00268476). Int J Cancer2022;151(3):422-434. doi:10.1002/ijc.34018
- D’Amico AV, Xie W, McMahon E, et al Radiation and androgen deprivation therapy with or without docetaxel in the management of non-metastatic unfavorable-risk prostate cancer: a prospective randomized trial. J Clin On Call2021;39(26):2938-2947.doi:10.1200/JCO.21.00596
- Parker CC, Clark NW, Cook AD, etc. Timing of Radiotherapy After Radical Prostatectomy (RADICALS-RT): A Randomized, Controlled Phase 3 Trial. lancet2020;396(10260):1413-1421. Doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(20)31553-1
- Sargos P, Chabaud S, Latorzeff I, et al. Adjuvant Radiotherapy Versus Early Salvage Radiotherapy and Short-Term Androgen Deprivation Therapy in Patients With Localized Prostate Cancer After Radical Prostatectomy (GETUG-AFU 17): A Randomized Phase 3 Trial. lancet on call2020;21(10):1341-1352.doi:10.1016/S1470-2045(20)30454-X
- Kneebone A, Fraser-Browne C, Duchesne GM, etc. Adjuvant Versus Early Salvage Radiotherapy After Radical Prostatectomy (TROG 08.03/ANZUP RAVES): A Randomized, Controlled, Phase 3, Non-Inferiority Trial. lancet on call2020;21(10):1331-1340.doi:10.1016/S1470-2045(20)30456-3
- Tilki D, Chen MH, Wu J, et al. Adjuvant versus early salvage radiation therapy for men at high risk of recurrence and death after radical prostatectomy for prostate cancer. J Clin On Call2021;39(20):2284-2293.doi:10.1200/JCO.20.03714
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cancernetwork.com/view/expert-dissects-recent-research-of-radiotherapy-for-prostate-cancer
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Pakistani Court Orders Halt of Imran Khan Arrest Operation | Imran Khan News
- RI President Joko Widodo Reveals RI LKPP Electronic Catalog Big Step
- Brendan Frasers wins Best Actor for The Whale: Fatphobia at Its Worst
- Legends League Cricket 2023: Chris Gayle drives World Giants past Harbhajan Singhs India Maharaja’s | Cricket news
- Denim on denim: everything you need to be trendy with denim this year
- Google adds new AI tools for developers, businesses
- UK budget: Who will get free child care?
- Nobel panel member hails PM Modi’s stance on war in Ukraine, calls India a powerful country
- Priyanka Chopra on who she thinks deserves to be Bollywood’s next superstar: I think Alia Bhatt is, but
- adidas Announces Partnership with RHEON, Unveils New Tech Apparel
- Xi Jinping: Life is about doing something meaningful for the people
- Justin Hartleys New Drama Retitled Tracker Watch the First Promo (VIDEO) | Entertainment