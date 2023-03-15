Caffeine may reduce body fat and diabetes risk: study





Higher caffeine intake may lower body fat levels and reduce the risk of developing diabetes, according to new research.

of research paper published in a scientific journal on Tuesday BMJmedicineSwedish, Danish, and British health experts have reviewed their analysis of how caffeine consumption affects weight, cardiovascular health, and diabetes risk. Using Mendelian randomization, a method of examining genetic evidence to establish cause and effect, the research team calculated predictive values ​​for blood caffeine levels in approximately 10,000 participants, and measured BMI, We investigated whether it is related to fat and type 2 diabetes. They found that high levels of caffeine in the blood were associated with lower body mass index (BMI), a measure used to calculate whether one is at a healthy weight, and generally lower body fat levels. I discovered that you are Caffeine has been previously associated with Improve metabolism and burn fat. A study found that the higher the level of caffeine, the lower the risk of type 2 diabetes. I noticed that it came from People who are overweight and have a high BMI Higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The study did not find a strong association between caffeine intake and the risk of heart disease, heart failure, or stroke. The authors of this study noted that their paper builds on existing research, one of which is that drinking 3 to 5 cups of caffeinated coffee per day is associated with type 2 diabetes and heart disease. found an association with a reduced risk of developing vascular disease, and each drink appears to reduce diabetes. 7% risk. However, due to the nature of these observational studies, they could not conclusively conclude that caffeine was responsible for reduced health risks, unlike studies using Mendelian methods. “We found evidence to support a causal relationship between high plasma caffeine levels and low caffeine levels,” said the study’s authors. [obesity levels] More trials are needed to assess whether zero-calorie caffeinated beverages play a role in reducing the risk of developing either. This study was limited by the fact that most of the participants were of European descent. African Americans, Hispanics, Latinos, and some Pacific Islanders are at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. previous research Previous studies on the health effects of caffeine consumption have yielded mixed results. 2018Swedish scientists found that drinking coffee reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Research published last year Drinking up to three cups of coffee a day has been shown to have protective effects on heart health. but, Studies published in 2020 It has been discovered that substances in unfiltered coffee can increase “bad” cholesterol, Link It has also been drawn between caffeine intake and anxiety and sleep disorders.

