Health
Anti-Omicron antibodies are induced by hypermutation by the ancestral BNT162b2 COVID vaccine
*Important Notices: Bio Rxiv We publish a non-peer-reviewed, preliminary scientific report and should not be taken as conclusive, to guide clinical practice/health-related actions, or to be treated as established information.
South Korean scientists analyzed the B-cell receptor repertoire induced by an mRNA-based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and found that somatic hypermutation of the B-cell receptor heavy chain increases specificity for unexposed antigens. was found to be the cause of the expansion of
This research is currently Bio Rxiv* Preprint Server.
study: Ancestral vaccine induces anti-omicron antibodies by hypermutationImage Credit: Lightspring/Shutterstock
Background
During the entire course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the genome of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has undergone many mutations.Some of these mutations, particularly those located in the viral receptor binding domain (RBD) spike proteinwhich provided selective advantages and led to the emergence of new virus variants with improved fitness.
Among many variants, the recently emerged omicron has acquired 15 mutations in its spike RBD, greatly enhancing the virus’ ability to evade immune systems. His COVID-19 vaccine, developed against the original Wuhan strain, shows significantly reduced ability to neutralize the Omicron variant.
Vaccines significantly improved due to global rollout of booster vaccination Effectiveness For omicron, it has been observed in the general population. However, it remains unclear how repeated exposure to the ancestral spike protein by booster vaccination is associated with increased production of antiomicrons. Neutralizing antibody.
The current study chronologically analyzed the B-cell receptor (BCR) repertoire of individuals who received three doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech-developed mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine. They are primarily intended to track the development of anti-ohmicon neutralizing antibodies.
research design
The study included a total of 41 HCWs who received two doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine three weeks apart, with a third dose approximately nine months after the first dose. I was.
Peripheral blood samples were collected from participants at six time points, before vaccination, three times after each dose, and two times between the second and third doses. Blood samples were analyzed to measure antibody levels against the ancestral spike RBD and the omicron spike RBD.
Characterization of Omicron RBD-specific antibody clones
Scientists in silico Chronological BCR repertoire using next-generation sequencing and comparing the frequency of BCR heavy chain clonotypes listed in the CoV-Ab Dab17 database that bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.
Five Omicron-specific neutralizing BCR heavy chain clonotypes were chronologically analyzed in selected participants before and after the third vaccination.
The findings revealed that all five BCR heavy chain clonotypes responded to ancestral RBD before the third dose. However, the two BCR heavy chain clonotypes showed similar levels of reactivity to the omicron RBD. Three other clonotypes showed minimal or reduced reactivity to omicron RBD before the third dose.
After the third dose, we observed a significant increase in the number of somatic hypermutations in the BCR heavy chain clonotype, which greatly increased its affinity for the omicron RBD. A significant increase in heavy chain complementarity determining region 3 (CDR3) sequence diversity was also observed after the third dose. This finding further justifies the expansion of BCR specificity to the omicron RBD by booster vaccination.
Forty-six percent of participants had the official clonotypes of immunoglobulin G heavy chain variable region 3-53/3-66 (IGHV3-53/3-66) and immunoglobulin heavy binding 6 (IGHJ6) RBD antibodies and show simultaneous reactivity to Omicrons. RBD found. Somatic hypermutation and associated heavy chain CDR3 diversification were responsible for the double reactivity.
Significance of research
In this study, we describe that a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine encoding an ancestral spike RBD causes the accumulation of somatic hypermutation in ancestral RBD-specific antibody clones. Moreover, these somatic hypermutations cause responsiveness of some of these clones to the Omicron RBD, resulting in a significant induction of anti-Omicron RBD antibody levels in the blood.
As scientists have mentioned, BCR-specific somatic mutational spread is a counter-defensive mechanism against immune escape of viral mutants.
*Important Notices: Bio Rxiv We publish a non-peer-reviewed, preliminary scientific report and should not be taken as conclusive, to guide clinical practice/health-related actions, or to be treated as established information.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230316/Anti-Omicron-antibodies-are-induced-by-hypermutation-with-ancestral-BNT162b2-COVID-vaccine.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Trump will surrender to face charges if charged, defense attorney says
- RRR Oscar wins “The first of a long series”
- Stock market: Dow Jones falls as banking sector concerns persist
- Orbital Prime of the U.S. Space Force awards $1.7 million contract to Orbital Assembly as direct investment in Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Awards
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces mega textile parks in 7 states
- Passport office workers across the UK strike 5 weeks over pay | passport office
- Review: The album of Yves Tumors vibrates from the beginning to the end | Entertainment
- $25,000 ITF Men’s Tennis Tournament: Niki Poonacha Defeats Jacob Bradshaw To Reach Semifinals
- Rapper Slim Thug Says Expensive Designer Clothes Make Men Gay
- Google’s Pixel 8 could get new features like Video Unblur and Overlays
- Kawerau’s “bloody mayhem” with rolling earthquakes rocking the Bay of Plenty
- Xi Jinping to meet Vladimir Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role | International