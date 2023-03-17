A monoclonal antibody-based blocking ELISA for SARS-CoV-2 detection in animals





*Important Notices: Bio Rxiv We publish a non-peer-reviewed, preliminary scientific report and should not be taken as conclusive, to guide clinical practice/health-related actions, or to be treated as established information. In a recent study posted on Bio Rxiv*Preprint server, US researchers described a blocking enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) to identify severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) exposure in animals. The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic poses a serious threat to public health. In addition to humans, SARS-CoV-2 can infect many animal species.therefore highly sensitive and specific diagnostic reagent Assays are also needed for rapid diagnosis and implementation of measures to prevent and mitigate infection in animals. study: Development of a monoclonal antibody-based blocking ELISA to detect SARS-CoV-2 exposure in animalsImage credit: Saiful52 / Shutterstock About research In this study, researchers described the generation of a monoclonal antibody (mAb)-based blocking ELISA (bELISA) to identify SARS-CoV-2 exposure among animals. The team cloned the synthetic gene of the SARS-CoV-2 Wuhan-hu-1 strain to express a His-tagged recombinant protein, N antigen for mouse immunization. To develop a mAb specific for SARS-CoV-2, we immunized animals with the engineered N antigen. After fusing mouse splenocytes with myeloma cells, supernatants generated from the resulting hybridoma cells were analyzed by immunofluorescence assay (IFA) utilizing transfected MARC-145 cells expressing N protein. I rated it. Using this cell lysate, we determined whether this panel of mAbs could identify the N protein via immunoprecipitation (IP) and Western blot. Vero cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 variants B.1 (Omicron), WA1, P.1 (Gamma), B.1.1.7 (Alpha), or B.1.617.2 (Delta) were exposed to IFA. , to assess whether this panel of mAbs recognized the N protein present in virus-infected cells. The team looked at the N proteins of four human CoVs, two feline CoVs, two canine CoVs, and mink and ferret CoVs. Transfected cells expressed the N protein of each of these viruses. Subsequently, a mAb-based His bELISA was developed to detect anti-N antibody responses in multiple animal species. SARS-CoV-2 was ly introduced into a group of 24 cats. Cat serum samples were collected on day 14 post-infection and combined to form a positive control serogroup. A large amount of negative cat sera was also combined to create a single batch of negative control sera. To investigate the diagnostic sensitivity and specificity associated with his mAb-based bELISA, the team evaluated a panel of cat, ferret, mink and deer blood samples with known antibody status. The team also used bELISA to detect his SARS-CoV-2 infection in livestock. At the veterinary facility he had 3 canine serum specimens collected. These dogs exhibited clinical signs of respiratory disease. result IFA results showed that all five mAbs identified the N protein expressed by MARC-145 cells. This panel of mAbs showed varying levels of reactivity to each variant, with mAbs #127-3 and B61G11 showing strong reactivity and #41-10 and #86-12 showing moderate reactivity. #109-33 showed moderate reactivity. According to IFA results, mAb #86-12 showed cross-reactivity with SARS-CoV, CCoV-Type 1 and HCoV-OC43 N proteins, whereas mAb #B61G11 showed cross-reactivity with SARS-CoV-2 N protein. showed cross-reactivity. In contrast, mAbs #41-10, #109-33, and #127-3 did not react with any of the CoV N proteins. mAb #127-3 showed substantial reactivity with many SARS-CoV-2 variants and no cross-reactivity with other common CoVs, including SARS-CoV-1, thus making this mAb a viable candidate for the assay. selected for development. The bELISA results showed that a cutoff PI value of 17.60% increased the diagnostic sensitivity to 97.8% and the specificity to 98.9%. Anti-N antibody responses were observed by Delta and B. et al. It was identified as early as 7 days post-infection for one variant. Antibody responses mediated by Omicron variants were observed at later time points. The Delta variant generated the greatest antibody response compared to the B.1 and Omicron variants. Two dogs tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. A third was negative for a specific anti-N antibody. Neutralization titers were 92.86%, 37.04%, and 5.69% for dogs 1, 2, and 3, respectively. Dog 2 presented with chronic disease and visited the veterinary clinic regularly.It has increased antibody titer It was discovered by bELISA 15 days after the initial investigation. At the third test, the titer had decreased. At his fourth evaluation, which was performed 176 days after his first evaluation, a decrease in the level of antibody titers was found. Conclusion The results of this study indicated that the series of mAbs developed in this study provide important reagents to facilitate disease diagnosis and viral etiology research. The results of this study indicated that the series of mAbs developed in this study provide important reagents to facilitate disease diagnosis and viral etiology research. Researchers believe mAb-based bELISA could be a valuable field tool for determining the frequency of COVID-19 among animal populations and identifying potential new animal reservoirs.



