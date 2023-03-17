Treatment for prostate cancer can often be avoided or postponed

Share on Pinterest Experts say it’s important to monitor prostate cancer, even if you’re not receiving treatment.mixetto/Getty Images Experts say many men may be able to delay or avoid treatment for prostate cancer.

They say this is especially true when the cancer is localized and in the early stages.

However, it is still important to actively monitor prostate cancer, even if you are not receiving treatment. prostate cancer that is 2nd most common cancer among men in the United States. again, Second main cause Cancer mortality in men is second only to lung cancer. Despite these statistics, less than 3% of men die from prostate cancer. With that in mind, the researchers in the new study believe that most men with localized prostate cancer—that is, cancer that hasn’t spread outside the prostate—can do so without affecting their chances of survival. It states that invasive treatments can be avoided. of study From the UK with data gathered from ongoing data Protect clinical trialthis week, was published in New England Journal of Medicine. The latest findings were also presented this week at the European Urological Association. meeting in Italy.

In this study, researchers said men who practiced regular prostate cancer monitoring had the same 15-year survival rate as men who opted for radiation therapy or surgery. In a joint statement to Healthline, Dr. Freddy Hamdiprincipal investigator of the study and professor at the University of Oxford, UK, and Jenny Donovana professor of social medicine at the University of Bristol in the UK, says these findings are good news for prostate cancer patients. “Information from our study can be used to weigh the potential harms and benefits of definitive treatment in men newly diagnosed with localized, low-risk, or intermediate-risk prostate cancer, and prompt We don’t have to make decisions on the fly,” they said. Estimate 87% All prostate cancers are detected when they are in the local or regional stage. Many men diagnosed and treated at these early stages are disease-free after 5 years. Trials funded by National Institute of Health Sciencesis the longest-running study of its kind. This trial is the first to fully evaluate the three main treatment options for prostate cancer: active monitoring, surgery (radical prostatectomy), and hormonal radiotherapy for men with localized prostate cancer. is a test of

Between 1999 and 2009, 1,643 men aged 50 to 69 years across the UK diagnosed with localized prostate cancer after a PSA blood test underwent active monitoring (545), radical prostatectomy (553). people), or definitive radiation therapy (545). Researchers followed men for an average of 15 years. They reported that approximately 97% of men diagnosed with prostate cancer survived 15 years after diagnosis, regardless of which treatment they received. About a quarter of men who were actively monitored had not received invasive cancer treatment after 10 1/2 years. Participants in all three groups reported similar overall quality of life with respect to general mental and physical health. However, adverse effects of surgery or radiotherapy on urinary, bowel, and sexual function have been found to last much longer than previously thought.