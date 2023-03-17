Health
Treatment for prostate cancer can often be avoided or postponed
- Experts say many men may be able to delay or avoid treatment for prostate cancer.
- They say this is especially true when the cancer is localized and in the early stages.
- However, it is still important to actively monitor prostate cancer, even if you are not receiving treatment.
prostate cancer that is
again,
Despite these statistics, less than 3% of men
With that in mind, the researchers in the new study believe that most men with localized prostate cancer—that is, cancer that hasn’t spread outside the prostate—can do so without affecting their chances of survival. It states that invasive treatments can be avoided.
of study From the UK with data gathered from ongoing data Protect clinical trialthis week, was published in New England Journal of Medicine.
The latest findings were also presented this week at the European Urological Association. meeting in Italy.
In this study, researchers said men who practiced regular prostate cancer monitoring had the same 15-year survival rate as men who opted for radiation therapy or surgery.
In a joint statement to Healthline, Dr. Freddy Hamdiprincipal investigator of the study and professor at the University of Oxford, UK, and Jenny Donovana professor of social medicine at the University of Bristol in the UK, says these findings are good news for prostate cancer patients.
“Information from our study can be used to weigh the potential harms and benefits of definitive treatment in men newly diagnosed with localized, low-risk, or intermediate-risk prostate cancer, and prompt We don’t have to make decisions on the fly,” they said.
Estimate
Many men diagnosed and treated at these early stages are disease-free after 5 years.
Trials funded by National Institute of Health Sciencesis the longest-running study of its kind.
This trial is the first to fully evaluate the three main treatment options for prostate cancer: active monitoring, surgery (radical prostatectomy), and hormonal radiotherapy for men with localized prostate cancer. is a test of
Between 1999 and 2009, 1,643 men aged 50 to 69 years across the UK diagnosed with localized prostate cancer after a PSA blood test underwent active monitoring (545), radical prostatectomy (553). people), or definitive radiation therapy (545).
Researchers followed men for an average of 15 years.
They reported that approximately 97% of men diagnosed with prostate cancer survived 15 years after diagnosis, regardless of which treatment they received.
About a quarter of men who were actively monitored had not received invasive cancer treatment after 10 1/2 years.
Participants in all three groups reported similar overall quality of life with respect to general mental and physical health.
However, adverse effects of surgery or radiotherapy on urinary, bowel, and sexual function have been found to last much longer than previously thought.
Dr. Aditya BagrodiaDr. Urology Oncologist and Associate Professor of Urology at UC San Diego Health was not involved in the trial.
He told Healthline that the study does not mean that patients with prostate cancer, even if localized, should not continue to be closely monitored and treated.
“When this trial began, headlines in national publications said that this type of cancer would not impact patients’ life expectancy,” Bagrodia said.
“It’s been out in the public eye, but no one mentions that prostate cancer is still the leading cause of death for men in the United States. There is no mention of the possible need for treatment in
Aditya said the study has another message.
“It is absolutely critical to consider the patient’s overall health, cancer characteristics, and priorities when making highly individualized decisions about whether to treat prostate cancer.” He said.
According to the National Cancer Institute’s SEER database:
About 87% of prostate cancers are found when the disease is only in the prostate and/or surrounding organs.
“These facts calm a lot of fears,” said Aditya. “This is very good news because they are not going to die soon and we can think carefully about treatment and monitoring. It means repeating the biopsy to make sure it’s not.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/prostate-cancer-treatments-can-be-avoided-or-delayed-in-many-cases-study-finds
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- First Nations fashion designer calls for more regional training opportunities
- Trump will surrender to face charges if charged, defense attorney says
- RRR Oscar wins “The first of a long series”
- Stock market: Dow Jones falls as banking sector concerns persist
- Orbital Prime of the U.S. Space Force awards $1.7 million contract to Orbital Assembly as direct investment in Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Awards
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces mega textile parks in 7 states
- Passport office workers across the UK strike 5 weeks over pay | passport office
- Review: The album of Yves Tumors vibrates from the beginning to the end | Entertainment
- $25,000 ITF Men’s Tennis Tournament: Niki Poonacha Defeats Jacob Bradshaw To Reach Semifinals
- Rapper Slim Thug Says Expensive Designer Clothes Make Men Gay
- Google’s Pixel 8 could get new features like Video Unblur and Overlays
- Kawerau’s “bloody mayhem” with rolling earthquakes rocking the Bay of Plenty