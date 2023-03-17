4 Habits That Lower Your Biological Age

Biological age is the rate at which you physically age and may differ from your chronological age.

What is the secret to looking youthful? For some people expensive surgeryFor others, it’s a change in health and wellness habits. But what does the science say?

David Sinclair, a 53-year-old genetics professor, said: anti aging researcher who claims him biological age is ten years younger and pledges four important habits:

a plant based diet and cut off alcohol intermittent fasting reduce stress regular exercise

While these habits can certainly contribute to an overall healthier lifestyle, experts disagree about their relevance to longevity. research Opinions vary as to whether intermittent fasting can slow the aging process. But co-founder Sinclair tally healtha membership-based longevity platform that includes the TallyAge test, an at-home test to determine your biological age, says his habits have dramatically changed his lifespan.

“My calculated biological age has declined over the past decade and I am projected to live at least 10 years longer than I would have if I hadn’t done anything,” Sinclair said in a recent interview. insider“So it’s never too late.”

In addition to eating plant-based and cutting back on alcohol, Sinclair shared drinking a drink or two Matcha Take a supplement containing resveratrol, an anti-inflammatory compound most commonly found in red wine.But the jury is out on whether people can harvest same benefits in pill form.

“As soon as they see resveratrol in someone’s supplement stack, they lose all trust,” says a longevity researcher at the University of Washington. Matt Kaberlein Said insider“It’s been disproved time and time again, at least in the field of longevity.”

But Sinclair argues that these habits aren’t just about living longer, they’re about making the most of your healthy years.

“I don’t want to be sick or have cancer or be infirm for 10 years,” he said. insider“What we’re really talking about is preventing those things, or pushing them into the last part of life.”