Raez reports benefits of liquid biopsy in newly diagnosed NSCLC





welcome to on live on air®! Today’s host is Ashling Warner. on live on air® It’s a podcast from on live®, provides oncology professionals with the resources and information they need to provide the best patient care. in both digital and printed formats, on live® From new technologies to therapeutic advances to key regulatory decisions, we cover every aspect of oncology practice. In today’s episode, Luis E. Raez, MD, FACP, FCCP, determines the major similarities and differences between liquid biopsy and tissue biopsy, and frontline therapies for patients with metastatic non-small cell cancer. We were able to talk about the potential benefits of a liquid biopsy for Cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Dr Raez is Chief Scientific Officer, Medical Director, and Leader of the Thoracic Oncology Program at the Memorial Cancer Institute, part of the Memorial Health Care System in Pembroke Pines, Florida. He is also Professor of Clinical Medicine at Florida International University in Miami, Florida He is a Research Professor at Atlantic University in Boca Raton and Cayetano He is Visiting Professor of Medicine at Heredia University in Lima, Peru. In a retrospective analysis published in clinical lung cancer Of 170 newly diagnosed NSCLC patients who underwent both liquid and tissue biopsies in November 2022, Raez and colleagues found that physicians accounted for 73.5% of first-line NSCLC treatment decisions with liquids. It was based on biopsy results, showing that 25.9% of treatment decisions were based on results from tissue. biopsy. Furthermore, in this study, he found that liquid biopsy next-generation sequencing (NGS) was 94.8% to 100% concordant with guideline-recommended tissue biopsy NGS for identifying biomarkers. In our exclusive interview, Dr. Raez explained the results of this study, the advantages of liquid biopsy’s relatively short turnaround time, and the economic barriers of performing multiple NGS tests per patient. ___ Today is up to here!thanks for listening to this episode on live on air®Check out our exclusive interviews with leading experts in the field of oncology on Mondays and Thursdays. For the latest news in oncology, visit www.OncLive.com and sign up for our e-newsletter. on live® It’s on social media too. Follow @OncLive and @OncLiveSOSS on Twitter. Like OncLive and OncLive State of the Science Summit on Facebook, and follow his OncLive page on LinkedIn. If you like today’s episode on live on air®Consider subscribing to podcasts on , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and many more of your favorite podcast platforms*. Get notified whenever a new episode is posted. Please rate us while you are there! thank you for listening again on live on air®. *OncLive On Air® is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Audacy, CastBox, Deezer, iHeart, JioSaavn, Listen Notes, Player FM, Podcast Addict, Podchaser, RadioPublic, and TuneIn.

