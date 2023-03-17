Menin inhibitors produce high response rates in certain acute leukemia subtypes



Source/Disclosure

Issuer:

Disclosure: Syndax Pharmaceuticals sponsored this study. Issa reports advisory board/consultant roles or research funding at Celgene, Cullinan Oncology, Kura Oncology, Merck, Novartis, NuProbe, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals. See the study for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.





Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us customerservice@slackinc.com. back to helio

Important points:

Revumenib produced a clinical response in 53% of patients. KMT2A rearrange or NPM1 mutation.

Menin itself is a valid target for therapy in both genetic subtypes of AML.

Results from the AUGMENT-101 trial show that more than half of patients with two common acute leukemia subtypes demonstrated a clinical response to the investigational drug levmenib.

Investigators also reported limited cases of high-grade treatment-related toxicity in patients with advanced acute leukemia. KMT2A rearrange or NPM1 received mutation Levmenib (SNDX-5613, Syndax Pharmaceuticals) — Oral small molecule menin inhibitor.







acute leukemia KMT2A rearrange or NPM1 Mutations are highly resistant to currently available treatments.Image: Adobe Stock





Latest data published in the journal Nature Along with another analysis from another group of researchers on how leukemia cells mutate to make them less targets for novel therapies.

“For the first time, we have evidence of efficacy using a menin inhibitor. [patients with] KMT2A rearrange or NPM1 Mutations with minimal toxicity” Ghayas C. Issa, MD, A medical oncologist and assistant professor in the Department of Leukemia at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center told Healio, “This is a great addition to our therapeutic regimen and increases the chances of a cure for many patients with acute leukemia.” I hope we can reach our final goal.”

Gayas C. Issa

Background

an individual with KMT2A rearrange or NPM1 Mutations account for approximately 40% of the acute leukemia population. Both leukemia subtypes are highly resistant to currently available treatments, but there are no targeted therapies, according to Issa.

“Multiple scientific advances have discovered that the protein menin is a significant weakness of these leukemia subtypes. Thus these clinical studies were set up and our results suggest that menin in these leukemias We examine all the science that supports the vital role of

methodology

AUGMENT-101 is the first human study to evaluate the safety and Phase 2 maximum tolerated/recommended dose of levumenib in patients with relapsed or refractory acute leukemia. KMT2A rearrange or NPM1 mutation.

The multicenter study included 68 heavily pretreated patients (median age 42.5 years, range 0.8-79, 62% female) divided into two parallel dose escalation groups. Additional inhibitors (n = 37).

Patients had received a median of 4 lines (range, 1–12) of prior therapy. Of his patients treated during the study, 46% experienced disease recurrence after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Most study participants acute myeloid leukemia (82%), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (16%), and one patient with mixed phenotype acute leukemia followed. 46 patients (68%) KMT2A There was a rearrangement, 14 (21%) had NPM1 mutation.

Study participants received levmenib orally every 12 hours in consecutive 28-day cycles.

The median OS follow-up was 14.3 months (95% CI, 10.6–16.7), with a data cutoff date of March 31, 2022.

Main findings

Treatment with levmenib produced clinical responses in 32 of 60 evaluable patients (53%).

Investigators reported complete response (CR) or CR with partial hematologic recovery in 18 of 60 patients (30%). Of her 18 patients who had a CR to treatment, 14 (78%) of her had undetectable minimal residual disease (MRD) as measured by flow cytometry.

8 study participants without NPM1 mutation or KMT2 The arrangement did not respond to treatment.

The researchers found that patients who achieved a first CR had a median OS of 7 months (95% CI 4.3-11.6) and a median duration of response of 9.1 months (95% CI not reaching 2.7). I noticed one thing.

Safety results revealed asymptomatic grade 3 prolongation of the QT interval as the only dose-limiting toxicity in both study cohorts. Investigators predicted this treatment-related toxicity (eCG QT interval >500 ms) based on results from preclinical animal studies.

Dose-limiting QT prolongation occurred at dose levels of 226 mg every 12 hours and 339 mg every 12 hours in the monotherapy arm and 113 mg every 12 hours in the arm with the addition of a strong CYP3A4 inhibitor and 226 mg every 12 hours.

The researchers found the recommended phase 2 dose of levmenib to be 226 mg every 12 hours, 276 mg every 12 hours in the monotherapy arm, and 113 mg every 12 hours in the arm with the addition of a strong CYP3A4 inhibitor. I set it to 163 mg every 12 hours. Prespecified study protocol.

Drug resistance test

Another study evaluated the mechanisms of resistance to levumenib.

Researchers analyzed bone marrow samples from 31 patients (both responders and non-responders) who had been treated with the drug for 56 days or longer.

Researchers found that 39% of patients became resistant to levumenib after developing the mutation. male 1a gene involved in signaling the production of the menin protein.

“These mutants weaken drug-target binding by producing structural perturbations that affect small-molecule binding rather than interaction with the natural ligand. MLL1prevents the excretion of menin by inhibitors, MLL1 from chromatin,” the researchers wrote.

The results provide “formal patient evidence that menin itself is a valid target for therapy in both genetic subtypes of AML.” Scott Armstrong, MD, PhD, He is director of the Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center and co-first author of the resistance study, said the press release.

“The fact that the cells had a hard time mutating male 1 It strongly indicates that cells are reaching the targets they really depend on in order to survive,” Armstrong added.

clinical significance

The response rate seen with levmenib was “the highest of any monotherapy ever used.” [these] A resistant leukemia subset…for patients treated with multiple therapies,” Issa told Healio.

This is especially true given the high rate of residual disease clearance seen in patients who responded to treatment, he added.

Patients are currently being enrolled in a Phase 2 trial of levmenib. The researchers and sponsors look forward to future trials of levmenib in combination with other therapies to treat both leukemia subtypes and other leukemias susceptible to menin inhibition in a variety of therapeutic settings.

References:

For more information:

Ghayas C. Issa, MD, Please contact gcissa@mdanderson.org.