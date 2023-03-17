Genome analysis of ashaninka individuals reveals an unexpected amount of underlying diversity

The Asháninka are the most numerous indigenous peoples of the rainforests of Peru and Brazil, living in a key region between the Andes Mountains and the headwaters of the Amazon River. Yet, despite the size of the population and their importance in the past and present, their genetic history remains poorly studied.

A team of researchers currently reporting in the journal biology today We analyzed the genomes of more than 50 individuals on March 16, revealing the group’s interactions with nearby South American regions, including Central America and the Caribbean. Their findings indicate that ashaninka is not as uniform as previously reported. They also suggest that the ashaninka, along with other Arawakan-speaking groups, may be genetically related to people who migrated from South America to the Caribbean islands, leading to the transition from archaic to ceramic cultures. suggests that it is possible.

We identified at least two genetic subgroups shaped differently by past interactions with populations living in the western Andes and the Pacific coast of Peru. Although the ashaninka show high genetic proximity to other populations from Peru and the eastern Andean side of the Amazon, their ancestral origins probably date back to migrations from southeastern South America or the southern cone. can do. ”

Marco Rosario Capodifero at Trinity College Dublin

A team led by Alessandro Achilli and Capodiferro at the University of Pavia in Italy set out to reconstruct the pre-European genetic history of the Americas. To uncover the genetic history of this population, they enlisted the help of local authorities and indigenous peoples of Peru. This includes a Peruvian co-author with many years of experience in genetic analysis. They also obtained the informed consent of all study participants and utilized DNA samples that had already been collected.

Altogether, they analyzed the genome-wide profile of 51 ashaninka individuals from Amazonia, Peru, revealing an unexpected amount of potential variation or diversity. It was shown to contain not one, but at least two genetically distinct Ashaninka subgroups.

Genetic data for the two newly discovered groups show that they took different forms over time, depending on the extent and timing of people who came from other parts of South America and mixed with them. . These external groups included other indigenous peoples of the Andes and Pacific coasts. On a continental scale, the ancestry of the Ashyaninka can be traced to north-south migrations of indigenous groups migrating from southeastern regions to the Amazon rainforest, possibly with contributions from the Southern Conic and Atlantic coast, the researchers report.

These ancestral populations subsequently diversified in diverse geographic regions of interior South America east of the Andes, interacting in different ways with surrounding coastal groups. “In this complex scenario, the ancestors of the present-day Ashaninka (Arawakan) and their ancestors migrated to the north of the Caribbean and early ceramic (saladoid) island traditions.”

“The high genetic diversity within the ashaninka and its relationship with neighboring populations surprised us more than other results. “But instead we found genetic groups as a result of continuous interactions with neighboring populations, which contradicts what is already appearing in the literature,” says Capodifero.

“The finding that most perplexed us concerns the origin of the group, which seems to have stemmed from population migration from the southeast,” he says. By adding ancient individuals from the region, it would be better analyzed.”

According to Capodifero, the findings show how well-represented microgeographical studies of specific indigenous peoples can highlight aspects that may not be identifiable when considering a small number of individuals and a macrogeographical approach. said to show. While elucidating the history of this group, the findings also show that “much remains to be discovered about Native American groups,” suggesting more broadly the genetic history of South America.

“This research study brings together geneticists, archaeologists, linguists and anthropologists from Italy, Ireland, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, the United States, Estonia, Germany, Switzerland and Austria to reconstruct what happened in the world. It was an international collaborative effort with the same purpose: to identify the indigenous peoples of the Americas before European contact using DNA as a primary tool,” Achilli said. and can provide information about an individual’s ancestry, and by examining the DNA sequences of people living today, we can reconstruct their histories.”

Researchers say there is still much to be learned about the genetic history of Native Americans, especially in the South. Future studies will explore the whole genomes of Ashaninka individuals, along with other indigenous groups. They also plan to compare modern and ancient DNA from archaeological sites in the region to further refine the region’s genetic history from the early Holocene to colonial times.