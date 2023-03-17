Caffeine intake is associated with lower BMI and risk of type 2 diabetes







Source/Disclosure

Disclosure:

Larsson does not report related financial disclosures. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us customerservice@slackinc.com. back to helio Important points: The study found evidence supporting a causal relationship between higher plasma caffeine levels and lower body weight and risk of type 2 diabetes.

The reduction in BMI was attributed to almost half of caffeine’s effect on type 2 diabetes risk. High plasma caffeine levels were associated with reduced body fat and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes. BMJ Medicine. Susanna C. Larson Colleagues, associate professor of epidemiology and principal investigator at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, said previous observational studies found that caffeine intake reduced body weight and fat mass, and that drinking coffee specifically Lower risk of CVD and type 2 diabetesHowever, because confounding may exist, “observational studies cannot infer causality with certainty,” they write.

Data source: Larsson SC, et alBMJ Med2023; doi:10.1136/bmjmed-2022-000335.

“Additionally, the specific effects of caffeine on cardiometabolic disease risk may be difficult to disentangle from other compounds found in caffeinated drinks and foods,” write Larson and colleagues. Therefore, the researchers conducted a two-sample Mendelian randomization study that used genetic variants instead of risk factors to simulate a randomized trial group and found that long-term plasma caffeine levels were associated with obesity. They evaluated possible causal effects on , CVD, and type 2 diabetes. I looked up roles. “Individuals with genetic variants associated with later caffeine metabolism On average, coffee consumption is low, but plasma caffeine levels are high,” the researchers wrote. “This finding probably suggests that slow metabolizers of caffeine consume less coffee and caffeine than fast metabolizers of caffeine to reach or maintain the levels of caffeine required for the desired psychostimulant effects. related to that.” Researchers investigated outcomes such as atrial fibrillation, body mass index, heart failure, ischemic heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, total body fat mass, and total body fat-free mass in participants of predominantly European descent. Larsson et al. found that higher genetically predicted plasma caffeine concentrations were associated with lower BMI (beta = -0.08 SD; 95% CI, -0.1 to -0.06) and total body fat mass (beta = -0.06 SD; 95 %CI, 0.08). 0.04) and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes (OR = 0.81; 95% CI, 0.74-0.89). The researchers further noted that almost half of the effect of caffeine on type 2 diabetes risk (43%; 95% CI, 30-61) was mediated by reduced BMI. “The association between type 2 diabetes risk and total caffeine or coffee intake has been examined in many observational studies that collectively support an inverse dose-response relationship,” the researchers wrote. Our Mendelian randomization findings suggest that caffeine may at least partially explain the inverse association between coffee consumption and type 2 diabetes risk. However, there was no strong association between genetically predicted plasma caffeine levels and CVD risk. Larsson et al. concluded that higher plasma levels of caffeine may causally reduce the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, although these studies to reduce the burden of metabolic disease are not recommended. Further studies are needed to assess the translatability of the findings. “This Mendelian randomized study found evidence supporting a causal relationship between higher plasma caffeine levels and lower risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes,” the researchers wrote. Randomized controlled trials are needed to assess whether zero-calorie caffeinated beverages play a role in reducing the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes.”

