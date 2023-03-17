Contact dermatitis may be a complication of metal implants





According to a presentation at the American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting, although not a common complication of hip, knee, and other metal implants, there is an increasing number of allergic reactions, partly associated with joint replacement surgery. The number is also increasing. Nickel is the most common contact allergen.

About 10% of people in the United States will receive medical implants at some point in their lives, and dermatologists are increasingly seeing patients with skin reactions related to the metals used in these implants. American Academy of Dermatology, New Orleans. The metals used, especially nickel, are the most common cause of allergic contact dermatitis, the presenter said. Gorala Honari, MD, Clinical Associate Professor of Dermatology at Stanford Medical School. “Patient inquiries about metal allergies related to metal implants, including joint replacement surgery, certain neurological and cardiac devices such as rods, pins, screws, plates, and pacemakers, and dental devices are increasingly common. Medical implants are becoming more common.” Although these reactions are relatively rare, it’s not clear what percentage of patients will develop these reactions, Honari said. . “Skin reactions can be localized. Occasionally they can be systemic and can have other forms. The use of metal implants is increasing. The U.S. medical device market is projected to be $177.06 billion in 2021 and $255.14 billion in 2029, Honari said in a presentation. Joint replacement surgery continues to grow at about 5% annually, with a market value of $19 billion in 2021, he said. About 450,000 hip replacement surgeries are performed annually in the United States, which he predicts will rise to 572,000 annually by 2030. Knee replacement surgeries are performed each year in the United States, and this is expected to grow to 3.48 million by 2030. Additionally, in the United States he has over 2 million vascular stents implanted. Implanted devices can corrode and can leak chemicals into the body. This can trigger an immune response, but the interaction between the material and the body is complex, Honari said. there is. For hip and knee replacements, skin and systemic reactions can occur within weeks to months after implantation. The most common is a local reaction manifesting as dermatitis affecting the skin at the implant site. Nickel is the most common contact allergen, especially in the United States, where the incidence of tested children has nearly quadrupled over the past 30 years. Chromium is her third most common allergen in the population. Although titanium is generally considered biocompatible, it can cause reactions in rare cases. Honari said she has seen allergic reactions to the bone cement that is sometimes used in surgery. Honari recommends that patients with a history of metal allergies consider patch testing before surgery. “However, if an allergic reaction is suspected, first-line treatment may be topical and/or oral medications, such as anti-inflammatory drugs, which can relieve pain, reduce inflammation, and lower high temperatures.” There is a possibility

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.managedhealthcareexecutive.com/view/contact-dermatitis-can-be-a-complication-of-metal-implants The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

