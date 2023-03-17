I am a longevity doctor.Here are my 7 healthy habits to live longer

live long healthy life It may seem like you need to win the genetic lottery, but there’s a lot more you can control than you think.

Luigi Fontana, Ph.D., professor of medicine and nutrition and director of the Health Longevity Research Program at a US university, says that genetics account for only 25% of your chances of living longer, while environmental factors account for 75%. says it is something. sydney australia.

“So the idea that your genes are the most important factor in shaping your lifespan is wrong,” Fontana tells TODAY.com.

“In 2023, we have the knowledge to design a wonderful world where people are healthy. Biology is not an exact science, so you can still get sick, but if you live a healthy lifestyle. , the risk is very low.”

In his new book, Fontana outlines some ways to activate the body’s longevity pathways.A manual of health, longevity and happiness.”

The goal is to prevent age-related chronic diseases such as heart disease. As we age, damage accumulates because the systems that control the body’s ability to repair weaken, but certain lifestyle choices can slow this process, notes Fontana.

He believes that up to 95% of cardiovascular disease and 70% of cancer cases are preventable, based on his research on exercise, calorie restriction, and quality diet.

But Fontana worries that even medical school isn’t taught about prevention.

Here are some of the habits that longevity experts recommend for longevity.

Monitor and check your waist size

This is even more important than keeping track of your weight. belly fatthe worst type of body fat, says Fontana.

Fat, known as visceral fat, promotes inflammation and is a major contributor to aging, cancer, cardiovascular disease and many other chronic diseases, he warns.

Excess belly fat can also trigger insulin resistance and metabolic abnormalities, he added.

“Every centimeter you lose is reducing all these factors,” Fontana says. “It’s possible with exercise and a healthy diet.”

He recommends having a waist measurement under 31.5 inches for women and 37 inches for men.

It remains important to monitor weight gain and address it promptly. But weight is not the best measure. Ideally, you want to reduce your waist circumference while increasing muscle mass in your legs and glutes, which are the most powerful muscles in your body.

Don’t eat “everything in moderation”

“People say, ‘There’s nothing wrong. You can eat some of everything. I disagree. It’s like saying, ‘You can smoke a few cigarettes in moderation.’ is,” warns Fontana.

“Everything in moderation,” he writes, is not a dietary rule to follow for maximum longevity. Get rid of junk food as much as possible ultra processed foodConsume refined grains and sweetened beverages from your diet whenever possible. There is no moderation in these foods.

eat beans every day

Followed by Fontana mediterranean diet as a basis for his healthy longevity diet plan.

In addition to beans, Fontana’s food pyramid calls for eating a variety of colorful vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, fruits, low-fat yogurt, olive oil, and avocados each day.

He recommends eating fish two to three times a week and enjoying a little cheese and a few eggs once or twice a week.

I rarely eat meat and sweets.

Fontana buys organic produce whenever possible to minimize exposure to pesticides. “But when they say, ‘I can’t afford organic.’ What am I supposed to do?’ please give me.

He gets his nourishment from quality food and does not take any supplements. The only exception was a daily vitamin D supplement to compensate for the lack of sunlight during the winter months when he lived in the United States.

Consider exercising the silver bullet for healthy longevity

Humans and their molecular pathways have evolved over thousands of years. exercise — Walking everywhere, hauling firewood, fetching water from a well — modern sedentary lifestyles aren’t natural, Fontana warns.

He alternates between mountain biking, swimming and lifting weights every day. An hour of aerobic exercise each day is ideal, but he writes in his book that short bursts of aerobic exercise throughout the day can help.

Exercise reduces “bad” cholesterol in triglycerides and LDL and increases “good” cholesterol in HDL, notes Fontana. It has been shown to lower blood pressure and improve insulin sensitivity.

Exercise increases mitochondria — “cell energy dynamics— in your muscles. Mitochondria are essential for burning fat, so you’ll burn more calories as well as gain muscle mass.

Exercise is also important for memory and increases brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a potent antidepressant molecule, says Fontana.

drink sparingly

Fontana never drinks alcohol.Studies Suggest That It’s Not Good For Longevity Or In Smaller Amounts increase the risk of cancerhe points out.

“There is no evidence that resveratrol in wine increases lifespan,” he says.

“If you enjoy a beer and a glass of wine, so be it.

rest from eating

When you eat, calories are converted to glucose and insulin production is activated.

Between snacks and larger meals, people are in a constant high-insulin environment for many hours of the day. says.

Try to eat calories within a restricted window. maybe 10 hourshe advises, to keep insulin and glucose low for the rest of the day.

It’s okay if you’re a little hungry. This means your body is secreting ghrelin, the hunger hormone that suppresses inflammation.

“If you’re hungry, don’t run to eat something right away. If possible, wait because you know you’re activating this anti-inflammatory pathway,” says Fontana. .

Think of your body as a Ferrari

Even a clean new sports car can have problems if not maintained. But if you know how to take care of it, your car will last a long time.

Same with your body, but maintenance in this case means eating healthy and exercising regularly.

“People are like, ‘Who cares? I want to enjoy life. I want to drink my wine. I want to sit on the couch and eat potato chips,'” says Fontana.

“Yes, you can drive your Ferrari without changing the oil.