Reduced sleep time associated with decreased antibody response to vaccination

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us customerservice@slackinc.com. back to helio important point Less than 6 hours of sleep per night before and after flu and hepatitis vaccination was associated with lower antibody responses.

A strong association was found in men, but not in women. This is probably due to fluctuations in sex hormones. Researchers found that people who slept less than six hours had lower antibody responses to hepatitis and flu vaccinations than those who slept seven to nine hours. Vaccination is a “major tool for public health”, but “no simple behavioral interventions that might boost vaccine responses have yet been identified”. Dr. Katherine Spiegel, Researchers from the French Institute of Health and Medicine wrote: biology today.

Six hours or less of sleep has been shown to reduce antibody responses to influenza and hepatitis vaccinations, but short sleep duration did not significantly reduce the reduction in women as compared to men. Image: Adobe Stock.

Previous studies have shown mixed results about the role of sleep duration and response to influenza and hepatitis vaccination. “Several authors have called for a thorough investigation of the hypothesis that obtaining a healthy amount of sleep at the time of vaccination may enhance and prolong the protective effect,” Spiegel and colleagues said. I am writing. The researchers conducted and analyzed four studies and three prospective cohort studies in a meta-analysis. Relationship between sleep and antibody response Healthy adults after vaccination. The association between self-reported sleep <6 hours and vaccination response did not meet the investigator's predetermined criteria for statistical significance. However, when analyzing only studies that objectively measured sleep, Spiegel and colleagues found "a robust adverse effect of short sleep on vaccine response" among adults aged 18 to her 60 ( effect size). [ES] = 0.79; 95% CI, 0.4–1.18). Stratifying the analysis based on gender, the researchers found that short sleep duration significantly affected vaccine response in men (ES = 0.75; 95% CI, 0.16–1.34), but not in women. Reported. Hormone levels according to phase of the menstrual cycle, use of hormonal contraception, menopausal status, and use of hormone replacement in postmenopausal women. ” Due to the timing of data collection, the current analysis did not examine the association between sleep and COVID-19 vaccine response. However, “if antibody responses to COVID-19 vaccines are adversely affected by sleep deprivation, as is the case with influenza and hepatitis vaccines, Lack of sleep before and after COVID-19 vaccination may lower antibody titers “It’s in the same range that responses to the most commonly administered vaccines have decreased over two months,” write Spiegel and colleagues. Although the researchers have not investigated behavioral interventions to improve vaccine efficacy, they wrote that sleeping for six hours or more “may increase the humoral response to various viral strains.” “Prolonging behavioral sleep at home has proven to be feasible, acceptable and efficient in a wide variety of populations, so such recommendations for getting adequate sleep duration are realistic. ‘, they wrote. In the future, Spiegel and colleagues called for better large-scale studies. Define the period before and after vaccination when sleep time has the greatest impact.and

We establish a relationship that sex hormones are involved between sleep duration and vaccine response in women. “Collecting information on sleep duration before and after immunizations and sex hormone levels in millions of people who receive vaccines or boosters against COVID-19 and other viruses will help us understand the role sleep time plays in responding to vaccines. It is an unprecedented opportunity to study the.” they concluded. References:

