What is babesiosis? Tick-borne diseases on the rise in 8 statesExBulletin

. Getty Images/Getty Images

Getty Images/Getty Images

A rare tick-borne disease is on the rise in the northeastern United States, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Babesiosis cases increased 25% from 2011 to 2019, prompting the CDC to add three states—Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire—to the list of states where the disease is considered endemic.

Here’s what you should know:

What is babesiosis?

The cause of babesiosis is Babesia The parasite — a type of protozoan that infects red blood cells — can be carried by the blacklegged tick (also known as the deer tick) of the Northeastern and Midwestern United States.

A bite from a tick that carries the parasite can send it into a person’s bloodstream.

Some people are completely asymptomatic, while others have symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, muscle and joint pains. Your doctor can prescribe antibiotics to help fight the infection.

In the most extreme cases, babesiosis can be fatal, especially if the immune system is compromised, according to the CDC. The disease can also be accompanied by life-threatening complications, such as low platelet count, renal failure of the kidneys, and respiratory distress syndrome.

Although babesiosis cases are on the rise, the disease is still relatively rare, with states reporting more than 1,800 babesiosis cases annually to the CDC between 2011 and 2019. Compare this to Lyme disease, the most common tick-borne disease. The CDC says it receives 30,000 Lyme case reports each year..

The actual number of cases for both diseases is likely much higher, the CDC said. Data are reported state by state and procedures varyFor example, 10 states do not require babesiosis reporting at all.

where is it spread?

According to CDC’s first comprehensive national surveillance for babesiosis, eight of the reporting states experienced a significant increase in cases from 2011 to 2019.

Three states—Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire—have seen such significant increases in cases that the CDC says babesiosis should be considered endemic.

States already affected by the disease, including Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island, have also seen increases.

The CDC has not provided a definitive reason for the increase in babesiosis cases, but state programs that track tick-borne disease cases say: Mild winter may be behind rising number of infectionsbecause the tick can remain active all year round.

In the long term, the spread of babesiosis can affect the blood supply, says the CDC. Officials say the parasite can be transmitted through blood transfusions, and that those contracting the disease through contaminated blood have “significant deterioration in health.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already recommended parasite screening at blood donation centers in the 14 most affected states and in Washington, DC.

How can I avoid getting babesiosis?

Generally the best way to avoid this is Babesia Parasites are to avoid black ticks. In other words, avoid encounters with ticks altogether.

Babesia teeth usually spread by young nymphs, This one is as small as a poppy seed.

Are you planning to head into the woods or brush during these warm spring and summer months? We spoke to NPR’s Sheila Eldred for some of her best tips To avoid tick bites:

Wear long sleeves and long pants, and tuck your cuffs into your socks if there are any gaps. Spray repellent on exposed skin. Please remove your clothes before returning indoors. Put those clothes in a hot dryer for a few minutes to subdue the stragglers. Also, don’t forget to check for pets and children.

And if you get bitten, stay calm. Not all ticks carry harmful bacteria.

But it’s also okay to check if the tick’s legs are black. If so, Pratt recommends putting it in the freezer so you can take it to your doctor in case symptoms develop.