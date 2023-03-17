Health
Could COVID-19 cause facial blindness? New study suggests link
What is “facial blindness”? A rare neurological disorder, also known as prosopagnosia, makes it difficult or even impossible to recognize faces.
Recently, researchers observed a severe case of facial blindness in a young woman who contracted COVID-19 and after a long battle with COVID-19. A case study led by researchers at Dartmouth College shows that COVID-19 can cause severe and persistent neuropsychological problems, including deficits in facial recognition and navigation skills.
long covid It is associated with many neurological and psychological problems, such as loss of smell and taste. forgetfulness, memory loss, psychosis, depression, and speech and language disorders. However, a new peer-reviewed case study is the first report of prosopagnosia in patients following COVID-19 infection, the study authors write.
in an article published in a magazine cortexThe researcher contracted severe COVID-19 in March 2020 and recurrence of symptoms 2 months later.
Researchers say Annie, who works part-time as a portrait artist, had normal facial recognition skills before she contracted COVID-19, but was unable to recognize faces when her symptoms returned in 2020. It started getting harder to do, and these obstacles have persisted ever since. Regarding the development of prosopagnosia, Annie told her researchers:
In a case study, scores were low on all four face recognition tests used to diagnose prosopagnosia, but scores were usually low on other cognitive tests.
“Faces are like the water in my head,” Annie said of her current ability to recognize people, adding that she now relies on voice, the study’s authors wrote. Annie also reported to researchers that since her COVID-19 infection, she has experienced a “significant” deficit in her navigational abilities, which is often accompanied by prosopagnosia, the study’s authors wrote.
In addition to not being able to recognize familiar faces, Annie reported having difficulty finding her way in familiar places and needing directions.
“The combination of prosopagnosia and navigational impairment that Annie had is what caught our attention because the two disorders often go hand in hand after someone suffers a brain injury or developmental disability. ‘ said study co-author Dr. Brad Duchaine, professor of psychology and brain science at Dartmouth College. said in a news release.
Researchers surveyed 54 individuals to find out if others experienced similar problems long covid about their neuropsychological abilities. The majority reported reduced visual perception and navigational abilities, the authors write.
These findings indicate that COVID-19 can cause severe and selective neuropsychological deficits “similar to those seen after brain injury”, and these problems are associated with long-term COVID-19. Not uncommon among patients.
The long COVID is characterized by a wide range of symptoms A health condition that lasts for weeks, months and even years after infection, according to. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionAccording to the CDC, it’s more common in people with severe COVID-19, but anyone infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus can experience long-term COVID.
What is facial blindness?
Facial blindness is a condition defined as “problems in recognizing facial identities in the absence of low-level vision problems or high-level cognitive problems.”
Chances are you know someone who claims to never forget a face or who always introduces themselves. According to Duchaine, ordinary people have different types of facial recognition abilities. Most of us fall somewhere in between, but those with incredible facial recognition abilities are called “super-recognizers,” and those at the bottom of the tier are face-haters.
last year, actor brad pitt In an interview, he revealed that he believed he suffered from prosopagnosia.
The main symptom is the inability to recognize people’s faces. This means that people you should know in everyday life can seem like total strangers. As TODAY.com previously reported, people with severe prosopagnosia may have trouble recognizing their own face in a mirror or pointing out themselves in a group photo. I have.
“People with prosopagnosia are more likely to recognize family members and close friends than close people, but they may still be unable to recognize faces they have seen thousands of times,” Duchaine said.
Facial blindness has nothing to do with vision loss or blindness, and it has nothing to do with learning disabilities, intelligence or memory loss (such as from dementia), an expert previously told TODAY.com.
Scientists believe that prosopagnosia is caused by a problem in a part of the brain. temporal and occipital lobes Called the fusiform gyrus, it plays an important role in facial recognition. “We have a network of areas called face selection areas that respond very strongly when people see their faces,” he said.
TODAY.com previously reported.(The doctor who treated Annie thinks it’s unlikely her condition was due to a stroke, but was unable to get an MRI for insurance reasons.) Stroke cannot be ruled out as a cause, the study authors note.)
Duchaine pointed out that the part of the brain that deals with navigational abilities—the study found that many of the respondents who had COVID long term had a decline—is also located in the temporal lobe.
We still don’t know exactly how COVID-19 affects the brain, but researchers are urging doctors to be aware that it can cause problems with facial recognition and navigation. .
“If it’s happening in the visual system, it’s likely that some people also have selective deficits due to problems in other brain regions,” Duchaine said in a news release.
There is no cure or specific treatment for prosopagnosia, but as TODAY.com previously reported, research is ongoing on training and rehabilitation programs to improve facial recognition.
