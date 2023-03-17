Health
High caffeine levels lower body fat percentage and increase risk of diabetes
March 17, 2023 — High levels of caffeine in the blood may reduce body fat and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, says one researcher. new research was announced in BMJ Medicine.
Although additional research is needed, the findings open up possibilities for the role that calorie-free caffeinated beverages can play in lowering the risk of obesity, diabetes, and other conditions.
“Caffeine has been implicated in its effects on metabolism and is commonly consumed in beverages. Dr Dipender Gill, Senior Study Author and Professor of Epidemiology at Imperial College London, said.
“However, we would like to emphasize that individuals should not change their dietary preferences or lifestyle based solely on our study results.”Further validation in the form of clinical trials is needed first. Too much of it can be bad for you, so you need a balance.”
Previous studies have found that drinking 3 to 5 cups of coffee a day lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease, while drinking 100 milligrams of caffeine a day increases energy expenditure by about 100 calories per day. I know that. An average cup of coffee contains about 70-150 milligrams of caffeine.
However, most of the published studies focus on observational studies that do not prove cause and effect. According to lead author Susanna C. Larsson, PhD, of her Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, and her colleagues, many other factors are involved, including caffeinated drinks and other ingredients in food. There is a possibility that
Katarina Kos, MD, Senior Lecturer in Diabetes and Obesity at the University of Exeter, UK, agrees. She said the genetic study “shows a link and potential health benefits in people with specific genes attributed to being faster.” [caffeine] …metabolism as a genetic trait and potentially better metabolism. ”
“It does not study or recommend drinking more coffee, which was not the purpose of this study. told the British Science Media CenterKos was not involved in this study.
In the new analysis, researchers looked at data from 10,000 people, mostly of European descent, who participated in six long-term studies.
They looked at two specific genetic mutations associated with slowed caffeine metabolism. In general, people with these two common gene mutations have higher blood caffeine levels after consuming coffee and other caffeinated beverages than people who metabolize caffeine faster.
Next, we looked at how caffeine levels affect body fat, type 2 diabetes risk, and risk of major heart diseases such as coronary artery disease, stroke, heart failure, and arrhythmias.
Mutations in the two genes resulted in “genetically predicted higher lifetime plasma caffeine concentrations,” which the researchers “associated with lower body mass index and fat mass, and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.” It was,” the researchers point out.
The study found no strong association with a lower risk of developing any of the major heart diseases.
They found that weight loss contributed about 43% of caffeine’s effect on type 2 diabetes risk.
“The finding that higher plasma caffeine levels may reduce weight and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes seems to be consistent with what is known about its effects on metabolism.” We are currently investigating the broader effects of caffeine on health effects and the mechanisms that may mediate this.”
The researchers noted some limitations, including the study of only two genetic variants and the study participants’ predominantly European ancestry. They also emphasized caution in drawing strong conclusions or changing behavior.
Kos agrees. “When considering coffee consumption and caffeine-containing energy drinks, it’s important to be aware that excess calories in the form of sugar and fat found in many of these drinks can be offset,” she said. pointed out.
“Even with the option of increasing the use of zero-calorie caffeinated beverages, it’s not yet proven effective,” Kos said.
