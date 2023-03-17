High caffeine levels lower body fat percentage and increase risk of diabetes

March 17, 2023 — High levels of caffeine in the blood may reduce body fat and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, says one researcher. new research was announced in BMJ Medicine.

Although additional research is needed, the findings open up possibilities for the role that calorie-free caffeinated beverages can play in lowering the risk of obesity, diabetes, and other conditions.

“Caffeine has been implicated in its effects on metabolism and is commonly consumed in beverages. Dr Dipender Gill, Senior Study Author and Professor of Epidemiology at Imperial College London, said.

“However, we would like to emphasize that individuals should not change their dietary preferences or lifestyle based solely on our study results.”Further validation in the form of clinical trials is needed first. Too much of it can be bad for you, so you need a balance.”

Previous studies have found that drinking 3 to 5 cups of coffee a day lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease, while drinking 100 milligrams of caffeine a day increases energy expenditure by about 100 calories per day. I know that. An average cup of coffee contains about 70-150 milligrams of caffeine.

However, most of the published studies focus on observational studies that do not prove cause and effect. According to lead author Susanna C. Larsson, PhD, of her Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, and her colleagues, many other factors are involved, including caffeinated drinks and other ingredients in food. There is a possibility that