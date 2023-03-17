Polio outbreak linked to new oral vaccine detected in Africa

For the first time, cases of paralytic polio have been linked to a novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), with multiple cases detected in Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI). announced on thursday.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi, circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) was found in stool samples from seven children with acute flaccid paralysis. The case was confirmed in her 4-year-old unvaccinated boy living in western Burundi, her 2 other children who were in contact with the boy, and her 5 wastewater samples collected in Burundi. rice field. press release From the World Health Organization (WHO).

GPEI said it would assist local authorities in both countries to “conduct a thorough risk assessment and plan a vaccination response to reduce the risk of further transmission, in accordance with outbreak response protocols.”

These are the first instances of cVDPV2 associated with nOPV2 since the vaccine became available in March 2021, GPEI notes. “The discovery of these outbreaks is tragic for affected families and communities, but not unexpected given the wider use of vaccines.”

“Through extensive field use of the vaccine, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi strains are the only two cVDPV2 outbreaks detected to be associated with nOPV2,” the organization added.

A total of 600 million doses of nOPV2 have been administered in 28 countries since March 2021. GPEI estimates that if monovalent oral polio vaccine type 2 (mOPV2) had been used at the same scale as his nOPV2, there would have been 30 to 40 new cVDPV2 emergences to date.

In the United States, an injectable vaccine developed by Jonas Salk, M.D., containing inactivated poliovirus, has been used exclusively since 2000 because of the potential risk of vaccine-derived polio from products containing live virus. I came.

according to to WHOclinical trial data confirm the safety and non-inferior immunogenicity of nOPV2 compared to mOPV2, which is more genetically stable than mOPV2 and comparable in terms of viral faecal shedding parameters. I am adding that there is.

Oral polio vaccination (OPV) carries risks, said Dr. Vincent Lacaniello, a virologist at Columbia University in New York City. MedPage Today Following last year, First polio case in US in almost a decadeIt is derived from vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 in unvaccinated New York residents.

“As long as some countries continue to use the oral polio vaccine, the OPV-derived virus will continue to circulate and pose a threat to unvaccinated populations.

nOPV2 contains a live, attenuated poliovirus designed to live harmlessly in the human intestinal tract, but a version that can mutate and cause polio in unvaccinated individuals. This mutation is thought to occur only once in about 3 million cases, but there is a good enough risk that it will never be mitigated while polio vaccination is in use. This is the conundrum formerly known as “”.OPV paradox.”

nOPV2 is currently monitored under WHO’s emergency use list registration procedures, and although these are the first cases associated with this vaccine, WHO recorded more than 400 cases of cVDPV2 in 14 countries last year.

“Weakened strains of the virus contained in the oral polio vaccine may circulate for a long period of time among immunocompromised populations, resulting in circulating poliovirus type 2 infection,” the WHO said in a press release. rice field.

WHO notes that Burundi has been free of cVDPV2 for over 30 years.

“Polio is highly contagious and timely action is critical to protect children through effective vaccination,” said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, MBBS. “We are supporting national efforts to increase polio immunization so that no child is missed and faces the risk of the debilitating effects of polio.”

Burundi health authorities are working with WHO to continue sample collection to improve their ability to detect poliovirus that may be circulating.

The government of Burundi has declared the virus detection a national public health emergency and plans to conduct a vaccination campaign for all eligible children aged 0 to 7 in the coming weeks. is.

Ingrid Hine Staff writer for MedPage Today on Infectious Diseases. She has been a medical reporter for over ten years. follow