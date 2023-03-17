Health
Polio outbreak linked to new oral vaccine detected in Africa
For the first time, cases of paralytic polio have been linked to a novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), with multiple cases detected in Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI). announced on thursday.
In the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi, circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) was found in stool samples from seven children with acute flaccid paralysis. The case was confirmed in her 4-year-old unvaccinated boy living in western Burundi, her 2 other children who were in contact with the boy, and her 5 wastewater samples collected in Burundi. rice field. press release From the World Health Organization (WHO).
GPEI said it would assist local authorities in both countries to “conduct a thorough risk assessment and plan a vaccination response to reduce the risk of further transmission, in accordance with outbreak response protocols.”
These are the first instances of cVDPV2 associated with nOPV2 since the vaccine became available in March 2021, GPEI notes. “The discovery of these outbreaks is tragic for affected families and communities, but not unexpected given the wider use of vaccines.”
“Through extensive field use of the vaccine, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi strains are the only two cVDPV2 outbreaks detected to be associated with nOPV2,” the organization added.
A total of 600 million doses of nOPV2 have been administered in 28 countries since March 2021. GPEI estimates that if monovalent oral polio vaccine type 2 (mOPV2) had been used at the same scale as his nOPV2, there would have been 30 to 40 new cVDPV2 emergences to date.
In the United States, an injectable vaccine developed by Jonas Salk, M.D., containing inactivated poliovirus, has been used exclusively since 2000 because of the potential risk of vaccine-derived polio from products containing live virus. I came.
according to to WHOclinical trial data confirm the safety and non-inferior immunogenicity of nOPV2 compared to mOPV2, which is more genetically stable than mOPV2 and comparable in terms of viral faecal shedding parameters. I am adding that there is.
Oral polio vaccination (OPV) carries risks, said Dr. Vincent Lacaniello, a virologist at Columbia University in New York City. MedPage Today Following last year, First polio case in US in almost a decadeIt is derived from vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 in unvaccinated New York residents.
“As long as some countries continue to use the oral polio vaccine, the OPV-derived virus will continue to circulate and pose a threat to unvaccinated populations.
nOPV2 contains a live, attenuated poliovirus designed to live harmlessly in the human intestinal tract, but a version that can mutate and cause polio in unvaccinated individuals. This mutation is thought to occur only once in about 3 million cases, but there is a good enough risk that it will never be mitigated while polio vaccination is in use. This is the conundrum formerly known as “”.OPV paradox.”
nOPV2 is currently monitored under WHO’s emergency use list registration procedures, and although these are the first cases associated with this vaccine, WHO recorded more than 400 cases of cVDPV2 in 14 countries last year.
“Weakened strains of the virus contained in the oral polio vaccine may circulate for a long period of time among immunocompromised populations, resulting in circulating poliovirus type 2 infection,” the WHO said in a press release. rice field.
WHO notes that Burundi has been free of cVDPV2 for over 30 years.
“Polio is highly contagious and timely action is critical to protect children through effective vaccination,” said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, MBBS. “We are supporting national efforts to increase polio immunization so that no child is missed and faces the risk of the debilitating effects of polio.”
Burundi health authorities are working with WHO to continue sample collection to improve their ability to detect poliovirus that may be circulating.
The government of Burundi has declared the virus detection a national public health emergency and plans to conduct a vaccination campaign for all eligible children aged 0 to 7 in the coming weeks. is.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/generalinfectiousdisease/103595
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan finally backs Finland’s NATO bid, but not Sweden
- ‘John Wick’ actor Lance Reddick has died
- Baseball Drops Series Opener to Fairfield
- First Nations fashion designer calls for more regional training opportunities
- Trump will surrender to face charges if charged, defense attorney says
- RRR Oscar wins “The first of a long series”
- Stock market: Dow Jones falls as banking sector concerns persist
- Orbital Prime of the U.S. Space Force awards $1.7 million contract to Orbital Assembly as direct investment in Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Awards
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces mega textile parks in 7 states
- Passport office workers across the UK strike 5 weeks over pay | passport office
- Review: The album of Yves Tumors vibrates from the beginning to the end | Entertainment
- $25,000 ITF Men’s Tennis Tournament: Niki Poonacha Defeats Jacob Bradshaw To Reach Semifinals