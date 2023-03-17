How CRISPR gene editing can help reverse vision loss

Share on Pinterest Researchers say CRISPR gene editing was used to restore vision loss in mice.Bilanor/Getty Images Retinitis pigmentosa is one of the leading causes of blindness in humans.

In a recent study, researchers used CRISPR gene editing to restore vision loss in mice with this condition.

Experts say CRISPR gene editing could be used to correct vision loss in humans. Researchers have restored eyesight in mice retinitis pigmentosa By using gene editing, according to study Published today in Journal of Experimental Medicine. This disease is one of the serious causes. blindness in humans. Over 100 locations in 50 genes are associated with retinitis pigmentosa.In this study, scientists targeted mutations in the enzyme PDE6βA ka protein essential for visual signaling in the retina. Scientists CRISPR system Gene editing, allowing them to correct genetic mutations. The researchers said the genomic alterations restored the activity of enzymes in the mouse retina that prevented photoreceptor death and restored normal electrical responses to light. After correcting the genetic mutation, the researchers performed several behavioral tests to confirm that the mice maintained their improved vision even into old age. One such test was having mice escape from a visually guided water maze. Scientists noted that the mice performed nearly as well as healthy mice. Another test was to observe the head movements of mice in response to visual stimuli. Gene-edited mice again exhibited behaviors typical of mice with healthy vision. “CRISPR-based gene editing has revolutionized medicine with endless possibilities. Dr. Vaidehi Dedhaniais a retinal surgeon at New York University Langone Eye Center and associate professor of ophthalmology at New York University Grossman School of Medicine in New York. “This study on retinitis pigmentosa is fascinating and provides insight into what can be done for patients with this degenerative genetic disease,” she told Healthline.

The technique the researchers use could be at the forefront of treatments for other genetic diseases, beyond retinitis pigmentosa. “This is exciting evidence that this technique can modify disorders such as retinitis pigmentosa in mice, and hopefully will lead to human clinical trials,” he said. Dr. Howard R. Krauseis a surgical neuro-ophthalmologist and director of the Eye, Ear, and Skull Base Center of the Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence St. John’s Health Center, California. “Decades ago, those of us who unlocked the molecular mysteries of genetic diseases have dreamed of reaching cells and adding lost genetic material,” he told Healthline. “There are currently about 20 FDA-approved gene therapies for a variety of diseases. Researchers have shown that much work still needs to be done to establish the safety and efficacy of these types of surgeries in humans.

retinitis pigmentosa According to the National Eye Institute, it’s the name given to a group of disorders that cause gradual loss of vision. affect about 1 in 4,000 in the United States. It is usually bilateral. However, in rare cases, it can occur in only one eye. “Retinitis pigmentosa can show different levels of expression in different patients. Dr. Benjamin Bartophthalmologist at Memorial Care Orange Coast Medical Center, California. “But most patients have gradual loss of peripheral vision, and many have changes in the macula that affect central vision. If the disease progresses significantly, it can unfortunately lead to blindness,” he told Healthline. told to The first symptom is usually loss. night visionAs the disease progresses, it can lead to vision loss. In the late stages, people can experience photopsia – Perception of flashes, loss of accurate color discrimination, loss of color eyesight. This condition can also lead to complete vision loss. However, most people maintain some degree of light perception. People who develop this disease may have experienced visual impairments, such as being unable to see well in low light. Most people experience narrowness. field of view over time. Some people find driving at night difficult because they struggle to transition from the bright light of oncoming headlights to the darkness of the night. “Until recently, there was no cure for retinitis pigmentosa. Now, there are FDA-approved treatments for patients with certain gene mutations that lead to blindness,” Dedania said. “Therapy Luxturna , has opened up possibilities for patients who would otherwise continue to lose their sight. Vision-based behavior improved after treatment. ”