HIV ‘Cure Potential’ for Mixed Race Women





17 March 2023 – A middle-aged woman who was HIV-infected but who underwent an umbilical cord stem cell transplant for leukemia more than five years ago and went into remission is now considered ‘potentially curable’. increase. She is known as the “New York Patient”. This woman is one of the few people believed to have been cured or in long-term remission from HIV after having a stem cell transplant. I stopped antiretroviral therapy, which I have to take for the rest of my life, because the virus affects my immune system. Stem cells with rare mutations known to be resistant to HIV are found in only 1% of the Caucasian population and are even rarer among people of other races and ethnicities. “The HIV epidemic is racially diverse, and it is extremely rare for people of color or ethnicity to find well-matched, unrelated adult donors,” said UCLA researcher Yvonne. Bryson, MD said. statement“Umbilical cord blood cells will expand access to treatment for people of diverse ancestry who are living with HIV and who need transplants for other illnesses.” In addition to umbilical cord cells, the New York patient’s transplant included several cells from relatives that could help increase the chances of a successful transplant. HIV-infected people who do not have another health problem are unlikely to receive potentially curative stem cell transplant treatment, as the risks of treatment can be fatal. It has been updated report New York patient’s progress after treatment was published Thursday in the journal cellAt a press conference, Bryson said the patient was experiencing a “potential cure” and that the researchers wanted a longer follow-up period before making more definitive statements. live science.

