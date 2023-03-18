Health
How Drug Combinations Help Reduce Tumors
- Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for 80% of lung cancers.
- Some NSCLC involve genetic mutations that can make treatment difficult.
- Studies have revealed a new targeted drug therapy that effectively shrinks lung tumors.
- Since the study was done in mice, clinical trials in humans are needed.
lung cancer
There are two types of lung cancer: non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC).
NSCLC is generally less aggressive but is the most prevalent and
new researchconducted at the Salk Institute for Biology and published today in the journal scientific progresshighlighting potential new targeted therapies for NSCLC.
The researchers said that the combination of the two drugs was effective in significantly reducing tumor size during trials conducted in mice.
Salk researchers wanted to explore new targeted therapy options for NSCLC containing LKB1 gene mutations.
Targeted therapies are drugs designed for specific molecular subtypes of NSCLC. Dr. Andrew Mackenzie, Vice President of Personalized Medicine at Sarah Cannon Institute He is the Scientific Director of Genospace in Tennessee.
“Because these treatments are ‘tailor-made,’ ‘if a patient is tested and a mutation is seen, targeted therapy is better than immunotherapy or immunotherapy and chemotherapy,'” he told Healthline. rice field.
First, the Salk team established that a protein in the body, histone deacetylase 3 (HDAC3), is important for the growth of NSCLC with LKB1 mutations.
In the statement Lillian EichnerPhD, a professor at Northwestern University in Illinois and co-chair of the study, who was a postdoctoral fellow at Salk during the study, said it was a surprise.
“We hypothesized that the entire HDAC enzyme class is directly related to the cause of LKB1-mutant lung cancer,” she said.
However, Eichner continued, “The specific role of HDAC3 in lung tumor growth was unknown.”
From there, she and her team turned to two drugs.
the first medicine
the second drug trametinibdesigned to stop cancer cells from growing.
“Trametinib is FDA-approved for NSCLC, but only in combination with a partner drug called dabrafenib,” McKenzie said.
“Together, these two agents are only approved for one specific subtype of NSCLC: cancers with BRAF V600E mutations,” he added.
“Trametinib alone is not very effective and must be combined with dabrafenib to see clinical results relevant to FDA approval,” said McKenzie.
It is used in combination with dabrafenib because tumors are known to become resistant to trametinib.
The researchers wanted to see if combining trametinib and entinostat, which targets HDAC3, would have the same effect in reducing resistance.
This drug combination was administered to mice with LKB1-mutant NSCLC for 42 days, after which tumors were reassessed.
Tumors in recipient mice shrunk by 79% compared to drug-naïve mice. The treated mice also had 63% fewer lung tumors, the researchers reported.
This study was performed in mice, but what does this mean for human patients?
Alexander Chan,PharmD, professor of clinical pharmacy and founder of the Department of Pharmacy and Pharmacy at the University of California, Irvine, called the results “promising.”
However, he said: [in humans] Before considering treatment, you should do
These trials will establish “whether this combination works for lung cancer patients,” Chan told Healthline.
It also said it would determine “whether the toxicity profiles of the two drugs make it safe to administer them together.”
McKenzie argued that the new findings were “exciting” and that “this kind of research is very important for building a knowledge base on how to overcome resistance-targeted therapies in NSCLC.”
But he added that while many are excited about the prospect of new targeted therapies to overcome resistant NSCLC, it’s important to “moderate hopes.”
“reality [is] These experiments and [results] What you see in mice doesn’t always work out in humans,” he said.
“But even then, the scientific community is still learning a lot,” McKenzie continued.
Dr. Lanny MehraA professor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and a medical oncologist at the University of Maryland Greenbaum Comprehensive Cancer Center agreed to take a cautious approach.
“For patients, we hope that tumor reduction helps them live longer,” she told Healthline. I can not do it.”
Ultimately, however, “the data provide more justification for considering further studies,” Mehra said.
“NSCLC may be associated with mutations that promote cancer growth,” Mehra said.
So what does the driver mutation do?[It] It supports the growth of cancer cells, allowing them to replicate, survive and spread rapidly,” explained Chan.
Scientists now have a better understanding of driver mutations, but Mackenzie said, “We’re still trying to understand exactly where these come from and what causes them.
For example, factors such as smoking, which are expected to lead to more serious lung cancer, do not appear to play a role.
“We see a higher prevalence of these very useful mutations in people who have never smoked,” McKenzie said.
According to Chan, treatments and their effectiveness depend on the genetic mutation, if any.
“At initial diagnosis, many diagnostic procedures are performed, including CT scans and PETs and biopsies,” he explained.
The test results are then used to determine which treatment approach is best suited for the patient.
Unfortunately, NSCLC with LKB1 mutations are often
While these can still be beneficial, McKenzie said:
In any case, it is important to understand that lung cancer outcomes have made remarkable progress in recent years.
“[They’re] It’s a lot better than it was 10 years ago,” McKenzie revealed. “That’s thanks to the emergence of new immunotherapies and targeted therapies that are now part of the standard of care.”
