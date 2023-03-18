Effects of weed on teenagers: UIC neuroscientist Kuei Tseng uses rats to study the effects of marijuana on the adolescent brain.

The setup, or rig, as Kuei Tseng calls it, looks like a cartoon version of something cobbled together by a mad scientist.

A clear plastic hose meanders from the jar or container, and two large liquid-filled beakers rest on the floor. It’s called patch clamping, and the gurgling in his lab on the sixth floor of the University of Illinois at Chicago medical wing on Wood Street sounds like a backyard fountain.

A lab assistant turns a dial to focus on a rodent brain cell about one-seventh the diameter of a human hair on the screen. It comes from teenage laboratory rats, which are rich in tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component of marijuana.

Cells can only survive about 5 hours in this solution. But the response to stimuli during the experiment provides his 50-year-old Mr. Tseng. The country’s leading neuroscientist and his research team provide clues about important questions.

How bad is it for teenagers to smoke or consume weed?

To better understand the long-term effects of cannabis on the teenage brain, Tseng laboratory rats, selected at ages comparable to human teenage years, who consume heavy marijuana, are being studied.

It’s no secret that being high makes it harder for teens and adults to learn, remember, concentrate, use their motor skills, and do complex things. And THC stays in your body for days and weeks.

But what about long-term effects? For example, if I smoke marijuana regularly at age 16, will my child bust at age 30?

On top of that, Tseng’s research suggests there’s still a lot more people need to know.

Modeling the adolescent brain

The rapid wave of marijuana legalization is moving faster than research into its health effects. In 2020, Illinois became her 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana. By law, a recreational marijuana purchaser must be 21 years of age or older. A survey reveals that more teenagers consider it a natural substance rather than a harmful drug.

Rat brain slices used to study the extent of the effects of THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana.

According to Dr. Wilson Compton, deputy director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, so far we haven’t seen a dramatic increase in young users, but one-fifth of high school seniors have been drug users in the past 30 days. I use cannabis.

What has changed is the scientific evidence about the effects of marijuana on the developing brain. According to the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, her teens who use marijuana regularly are more likely to drop out of high school or fail to complete a college degree.

But what is the biological evidence behind it?

Tseng’s rodent study shows that regular marijuana use interferes with full maturation of the teenage brain. Previous studies have found IQ deficits in adults who used marijuana during their teenage years. However, these results were hotly contested in the scientific community.

Trained as a doctor in Argentina, Tseng has become a key figure in the emerging field of biological psychiatry. His research revealed significant differences between the brains of adolescent and adult rodents.

Rodent brain cells remain alive in a percolating, temperature-controlled cerebrospinal fluid solution for approximately five hours while researchers make electrophysiological recordings.

The key to these differences is the brain’s endocannabinoid system, a relatively recent discovery. Our brain is a virtual cannabis factory, producing its own supply that helps carry chemical messages to and from neurons. It affects force, movement, and acts like a traffic light, regulating nearly every aspect of our functioning. They raise body heat and signal hunger.

They also appear to be important mechanisms in manipulating the adaptive and mature brain, from adolescence to adulthood, in Tseng’s research.

When people use vape pens or eat THC-infused gummies, they are ingesting substances that appear to the brain to be nearly identical to natural cannabinoids. It sends waves of excess chemical messages to receptors, hijacking the brain’s normal processing.

However, in teenagers, the prefrontal cortex of the brain is not fully developed. It doesn’t happen until about the age of 20 to 25.

According to research by Tseng and other neuroscientists, tinkering with circuits while they’re still malleable can have long-lasting effects on intelligence, social behavior, and other abilities.

In one of Tseng’s studies, he injected THC into laboratory rats (about 30 to 50 days old, the equivalent of a human teen given their lifespan). Rodents that were high in adolescence showed learning disabilities that persisted into adulthood.

A thin slice of adolescent rat brain used to study the effects of THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana.

In such experiments, rats typically hear a buzzer and receive a light electrical pulse. When the rat hears the buzzer again, it freezes in anticipation of the pulse. If the buzzer sounds a few times and there is no shock, the rat will learn and stop freezing.

However, when adult rats fed THC during puberty heard the buzzer, they continued to freeze even without the shock.

What is Tseng’s conclusion? Because the rat’s adolescent brain was damaged by cannabis and underperformed in adulthood, he was unable to process new information.

“Somewhere that brain maturation process stopped,” he says. “That normal increase in maturity did not occur.”

face the human question

One night a few years ago, Tseng was invited to a bar in Lincoln Park to talk to parents and teenagers about his research. His parents wanted to know if smoking marijuana was good for their child’s health. The kids wanted to know how much was too much.

Tseng, who is childless, told them that teens shouldn’t use cannabis. However, he said: That is your call, not mine. ”

Tseng hesitates to answer such questions because he still has a lot to learn.

like that:

How long is the period of adolescent susceptibility?

Why does cannabis slow or stop brain development?

Can the effect be reversed?

Senior Research Specialist Eden Flores-Barrera is one of the scientists working in Kuei Tseng’s lab. Some of Tseng’s past researchers have moved on to other labs to continue investigating the substance’s effects on the brain.

Studies are being conducted all over the world to answer these questions.

Hannah Mora, 34, co-authored a 2020 overview with Tseng on brain performance to cannabis in rodents and human adolescents. Molla’s academic journey began after she worked at a drug detoxification facility, and she became interested in why different drugs have such profound effects on people.

“There’s a lot you don’t know about cannabis,” says veteran drug researcher Harriet de Witt, founder of the Institute of Human Behavioral Pharmacology at the University of Chicago, in her lab on LSD microdosing. Mora, who is doing the research, says.

Another graduate student who rotated in Tseng’s lab, Conor Murray, 33, is completing an experiment aimed at determining whether Tseng’s rat results can be replicated in humans. In a study at the UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids, Murray used a mobile headband to measure brain waves to see if heavy cannabis use over a lifetime could emerge as a biomarker of brain development.

Researchers working at Kuei Tseng’s University of Illinois Chicago Institute view images of rodent brain slices to confirm electrode placement. They study the effects of marijuana use on the adolescent brain.

Tseng is building a new rig for what promises to be one of his most groundbreaking research. In the past, Tseng’s lab injected rodents with his THC straight. Over five years, under a $2 million grant proposal, a group of lab rats would be piped into specially constructed boxes called “smoke jammers” to smoke cannabis. They puffed him 5 times over 30 minutes and the next day he did the same for 5 days in a row. He hopes to learn more from it about how and why cannabis alters the maturation process of the prefrontal cortex in teens.

stronger marijuana

While Tseng is studying rodent brains, other researchers are spending five years on the most comprehensive study of young brain development ever done. More than 11,000 children have been tracked from her 9 years old to her 20 years old at 21 research sites nationwide, tracking drug and alcohol use, screen time, and other formative influences on Adolescent. There’s something called the Brain Cognitive Development study (ABCD) going on.

Professor Krista Risdahl, director of the Institute for Brain Imaging and Neuropsychology at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, said such research was made possible by technological advances in data storage and brain imaging, and by leaps in understanding the brain. , said only in the last 10 years.

The part of the ABCD study that Lisdahl coordinates is familiar. Her 14-year-old son is the same age as the research volunteer.

“Having children and becoming a parent motivates me to provide evidence-based parenting advice,” says Lisdahl.

Like Tseng, she says she’s not against cannabis. However, in her view, age and potency are her two major risk factors. Consider the weeds that previous generations were able to get were milder with her THC at about 2% to 6%.Today, for plant products known in the industry as flowers, 15% 25% from Also, some cannabis extract products (foods, oils, grinds, dabs, etc.) contain much higher levels of his THC, as high as 50% to 90%.

Rysdahl says smoking cannabis via e-cigarettes is particularly dangerous because of the high THC concentration and the device’s portability and ease of concealment.

“I don’t think the way I explain it to my son is worth it as a teenager,” Lisdahl says. “You’re laying the groundwork for your career, your social group, your physical and mental health. The effects are subtle. But if you’re trying to build your brain, you want to avoid risk factors like cannabis and alcohol.” I think. It doesn’t optimize your cognitive development.”