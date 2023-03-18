Why Canada Avoided a Harsh Winter COVID Wave

This is an excerpt from Second Opinion, a weekly analysis of health and medical science news that is emailed to subscribers.If you haven’t subscribed, you can subscribe by clicking here .

It’s been three years since the pandemic began, and Canada still has no public health restrictions, a busy indoor holiday season, and a rapidly mutating virus that’s still very prevalent in the population. Regardless, we managed to avoid a severe wave of COVID-19 this winter.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr Teresa Tam, said in a briefing on March 10, “We are now at a stage where COVID-19 activity in Canada has reached a relatively stable state.

“Uncertainty remains about the seasonal pattern of COVID-19, but current trends suggest that we may not see major waves in the coming months.

And new research continues to support why. Hybrid immunity from vaccination and previous infections is resisting hospitalizations and deaths, and will soon control the severity of COVID-19 in Canada and around the world. may continue to be useful for

“We are certainly in a much better position than at any time during the pandemic,” World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference on Friday.

“We are very pleased that the number of reported weekly deaths over the past four weeks has decreased for the first time since we first used the word pandemic three years ago.”

It is estimated that over 76% of Canadian adults and nearly 90% of young adults (ages 17-24) have had the disease as of mid-January. National Blood Donor Data Released by the federal COVID-19 Immunity Task Force.

high level of infection — Over 80% of Canadians People who have received at least two doses of the COVID vaccine, have better access to treatment than previous strains, and have less severe infections are leading to stronger immune defenses against the virus, which continues to spread around the world.

Dr Sarah Carazo, an epidemiologist and researcher at the Quebec National Institute of Public Health, said:

“This is also explained by the unique features of the new circulating variant, which caused less severe disease than previous omicron subvariants.”

However, infection is not without risk. Vaccination remains the preferred method of obtaining immunity due to its strong protection against severe illness and her ongoing risk of COVID complications in vulnerable groups.

Healthcare workers prepare the COVID-19 vaccine at the Vancouver Convention Center Clinic in January 2022. A growing body of research consistently shows that hybrid protection from vaccination and infection is superior to immunity from previous infection alone. (Ben Nerms/CBC)

Hybrid immunity offers the strongest protection

A growing body of research consistently shows that hybrid protection from vaccination and infection is superior to immunity from previous infection alone.

“Vaccine-induced immunity has taken us to the point of questioning whether hybrid immunity is saving us from the pandemic,” said John Werry, director of the Institute of Immunology at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. drove the

“It doesn’t look like it’s really helping spread the disease, but it’s almost certainly boosting the overall immunity of the population. [new subvariants] Much less to worry about. ”

A Canadian study of health workers in Quebec found that lancet infection In January, we found that two doses of mRNA vaccine plus a previous Omicron infection provided substantial protection against future infections from Omicron subvariants.

“Importantly, this protection appears to be largely unaffected over time during the 1-year follow-up, which is consistent among vaccinated but previously uninfected individuals. This is in contrast to the loss of effectiveness over time,” said Carazo, the study’s lead author.

“We also observed that protection from hybrid immunity was maintained against distant variants and subvariants compared to protection from infection alone.”

Medical staff are shown at the Jean-Talon Hospital in Montreal in October 2021. A recent study of healthcare workers in Quebec, Canada, showed that two doses of mRNA vaccine plus a previous Omicron infection provided substantial protection against future infection from Omicron subspecies. got it. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Carazos Studies have shown that previously infected people also When combined with vaccination, the risk of BA.4/5 hospitalization was reduced by 90%, whereas non-vaccination and infection alone reduced the risk by only about 70%.

Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunologist and professor at the University of Arizona at Tucson, said: .

“And obviously, given what parts of the population have been previously infected, we have to think that hybrid immunity is a big part of that.”

Vaccination is ‘the safest way to get immunity’

New study of 613 patients published this week Science Translational Medicine We found that people who received the COVID-19 vaccine after infection had a much stronger immune response than those who received the vaccine alone or the infection alone.

Thierry DeFrance, lead author of the paper and an infectious disease researcher at the University of Lyon, France, said: “The level of protection expected from hybrid immunity is significantly greater than that provided by vaccination or infection alone. high,” he said.

and a recent systematic review of 65 studies from 19 countries lancet Prior COVID-19 infection reduced the risk of hospitalization and death from reinfection by up to 88% for at least 10 months. This corresponds to two doses of mRNA vaccine.

“Obviously, the good news is lasting protection against serious illness,” said Christopher Murray, Ph.D., lead author of the review and director of the Institute for Health Measurement and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle.

“The not-so-good news is that the protection against infection is not as good and fades away much more quickly, meaning that despite having very high levels of immunity from vaccination and infection, waves of contagion It means to continue.”

Watch | Three Years Later, How the Pandemic Has Changed and What Comes Next: 3 Years Later: What the Pandemic Has Changed and What Happens Next March 13, 2023 | Healthcare professionals tell us how COVID-19 has changed their lives. Kieran Oudshoorn then discusses virus detection tools that went silent just before the pandemic hit. And what will happen once the pandemic is declared over?

It’s also important to note that not all immunizations carry the same risks. Also, infection with Omicron or one of its subvariants is significantly different from infection with previous variants such as pre-vaccination alpha, beta, delta and even the original strain. .

“The safest way to get immunity is vaccination,” Murray said. “The risk you were taking was huge in the days of Delta and ancestral strains, because the mortality rate from infection was ten times that of Omicron.”

seen country south africa mass hospitalizations and deaths Following a severe wave of infections early in the pandemic, before the deployment of a vaccine, the situation is very different in COVID-19 due to the high levels of immunity in the population.

Tullio de Oliveira, director of South Africa’s Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation, said: “More than a year ago we had a major wave of infections leading to hospitalizations.

“Will it last? That’s the million-dollar question,” he said. ”

Better access to antiviral treatment helped

How often hybrid immunity is maintained in the population determines how often additional booster doses are given. This underscores the need to further protect older adults and immunocompromised Canadians who are less likely to have previous infections.

Dr. Gaston De Serres, an epidemiologist at the Quebec National Institute of Public Health who studied hybrid immunity and collaborated with Dr. Sara Carazo, said the immune environment of older Canadians and young adults is dramatically different. I’m here.

“The reason why it’s important is that most hospitalizations happen to older people,” he said.

“Having a large proportion of the young infected population helps. However, the pool of individuals over the age of 70 who are not yet infected is still sizable, and future hospitalizations are most likely to occur in these individuals. will occur at

De Serres noted that the better access to antiviral treatment available to older Canadians at the onset of COVID-19 infection has helped reduce hospitalizations, and that Omicron and its variants have been used in previous studies. I mentioned the fact that it appears to be less severe than the strain.

“I’m not saying that Omicron or any of its subspecies are completely mild and harmless. It’s just not true,” he said, adding that 2022 “will have more deaths than the two years before the pandemic. ” he added.

“Having said that, neither last fall nor now has been an overwhelming wave that has hit the hospital system, and in that sense things are more under control.”

Wherry of the University of Pennsylvania said a key future goal is to improve COVID-19 vaccine technology to replicate the protection that hybrid immunity offers to children and unvaccinated people. more likely to become severe.

“It’s still a big challenge, and hybrid immunity and vaccines haven’t really had a lasting benefit there yet,” he said.

“Immune from serious illnesses can also weaken. We haven’t been out long enough to really know. I don’t think it will work.”

Watch | Scientists tracking new COVID-19 variants before it’s too late: Scientists tracking new variant of COVID-19 — before it’s too late The virus that causes COVID-19 continues to mutate as testing dwindles, raising fears that new variants could explode before they can be detected and tracked. But Canadian laboratories are working on the problem.

Bhattacharya of the University of Arizona said there could be seasonal variations in the severity of COVID-19. As with influenza, various strains emerge that differ from the one to which the population last acquired immunity, potentially causing future waves.

“But I strongly believe there will never be a return to the pre-vaccination days of early 2020,” he said. “I don’t think those dark days will come again.”