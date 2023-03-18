The evolution of antibiotic resistance is associated with collateral drug phenotypes in Mycobacterium tuberculosis

Collateral drug phenotypes of drug-resistant M. tuberculosis



To identify collateral drug phenotypes in M. tuberculosis, we ly evolved resistant strains of M. tuberculosis strain mc26206 (ΔleuCD, ΔpanCD) to increasing concentrations (i.e. 3, 10, and 30× the minimum inhibitory concentration [MIC]) of a panel of 23 clinically relevant drugs that target a diverse array of cellular pathways (Table 1). M. tuberculosis strain mc26206 is an avirulent auxotrophic strain derived from H37Rv that is approved for use under PC2 conditions at the University of Otago, mitigating the risk of working with virulent strains that require PC3 containment. M. tuberculosis strain mc26206 behaves identically to H37Rv when grown in supplemented media19,20,21. We were able to isolate resistant mutants on solid media against all selected compounds for at least a single concentration used. Except for mutants isolated against nitrofurantoin (NFT) and SQ109, all mutants showed an increase in MIC against their parent compounds when validated in liquid MIC assays (Fig. 1 and Supplementary Dataset 1). Mutants raised against ethambutol (EMB), had significant growth defects in 96-well plates. For these reasons, SQ109, NFT, and EMB-raised mutants were excluded from further analysis. Where possible, three resistant mutants raised against a single compound were selected for further analysis, including antimicrobial susceptibility profiling against all 23 compounds and whole genome sequencing (WGS) to identify the most probable mutation responsible for resistance to the isolating compound (Fig. 1). For strains with resistance to clinically utilized anti-tubercular agents including rifampicin (RIF), fluoroquinolones (i.e. levofloxacin (LEV)), aminoglycosides (i.e. capreomycin (CAP), kanamycin (KAN) and streptomycin (STRP)) and linezolid (LZD), our isolated mutations are consistent with those observed in clinical isolates of in M. tuberculosis22. Strains with resistance to INH did not contain the dominant genotype (i.e. KatGS315T) that is seen in the majority of clinical isolates23. This is consistent with prior reports of in vitro isolated INH resistant mutants24. For some resistance loci that require inactivation to generate resistance (i.e. ddn, fbiABC, rv0678), available clinical data shows that there is a large spectrum of mutations22. While most mutations identified in these genes in this study have not yet been observed clinically, the loss-of-function genotype does not preclude them from eventually being observed. Furthermore, some compounds have yet to be utilized in a clinical setting so clinically relevant resistance loci have yet to be defined. Secondary mutations identified in all strains are described in Supplementary Dataset 2. As compounds were prepared along a three-fold dilution series in minimum inhibition concentration (MIC) assays, we defined collateral changes in drug susceptibility as a three-fold change (i.e. resistance or sensitization) in MIC relative to the drug-susceptible mc26206 parental strain (Fig. 1 and Supplementary Dataset 1). As we have utilized a three-fold dilution series, strains that had a reproducible 2-3-fold change in MIC were considered to have a potentially low-level change in susceptibility. We observed several cases of uni-directional collateral sensitization and bi-directional collateral resistance between functionally distinct drugs. We also observed several strains with smaller 2–3-fold shifts in MIC (Fig. 1), some of which were consistent with the prior results, e.g. low-level resistance of ETH resistant mshA and mshC mutants against INH (Fig. 1)25.

Table 1 Compounds used in this study

Fig. 1: Collateral phenotypes associated with drug resistance in M. tuberculosis. Heatmap represents the relationships of collateral phenotypes (i.e. both resistance and sensitization) as determined by changes in minimum inhibitory concentrations (MIC) for 48 antibiotic-resistant variants evolved against 23 antibiotics. Colour coding represents the average fold increase (red) or decrease (blue) in MIC value for each resistant variant relative to the drug-susceptible parent. For each strain and antibiotic combination, a minimum of four independent experiments comparing the MIC of each drug-resistant strain relative to the drug-susceptible parent were used. Strain names are on the left and antibiotics used in drug-susceptibility profiling are along the top. Resistance mutations hypothesized as being responsible for the primary drug resistance are listed on the right and classified as previously defined85. Briefly, an ‘X’ in place of an amino acid after the codon position indicates a stop codon. A ‘fsX’ indicates a frameshift resulting in a stop codon at the defined number of amino acids into the new reading frame. ‘+’ indicates a nucleotide insertion at specified location. Asterisks (*) represent mutations which have been observed in clinical isolates. Crossed out cells represent no data, due to antibiotic availability issues. RIF = rifampicin, FIX = fidaxomicin, LEV = levofloxacin, LZD = linezolid, KAN = kanamycin, STRP = streptomycin, CAP = capreomycin, PA824 = pretomanid, CFZ = clofazimine, BDQ = bedaquiline, AZ7 = AZ7371, PBTZ = PBTZ-169, INH = isoniazid, ETH = ethionamide, EMB = ethambutol, THP = thiophene-2, TAC = thioacetazone, TCL = thiocarlide.

In conclusion, our results suggest that drug resistance in M. tuberculosis is associated with collateral drug phenotypes.

Collateral drug-resistant phenotypes associated with drug resistance in M. tuberculosis



Cross resistance was most frequent among drugs with similar mechanisms of action. For example, strains selected for resistance against the cytochrome bc 1 :aa 3 inhibitor Q203, were cross resistant to an alternative cytochrome bc 1 :aa 3 inhibitor TB47 due to overlapping mutations in qcrB26,27 (Fig. 1 and Supplementary Fig. 1a). There was also cross resistance between (i) MmpL3 inhibitors (i.e. SQ10928 and CPD129) with resistant strains containing mutations in mmpL3 and (ii) inhibitors of the HadABC dehydratase complex (i.e. thioacetazone [TAC] and thiocarlide [TCL]) with resistant strains having mutations in mmaA430,31,32,33,34 (Fig. 1 and Supplementary Fig. 1b–e). Consistent with prior reports, cross resistance between BDQ and CFZ was mediated by mutations in the negative transcriptional regulator rv0678 that controls the expression of the mmpL5 efflux pump17 (Figs. 1 and 2a, b). Mutations in rv0678 also resulted in resistance to PBTZ-169, a DprE1 inhibitor currently in phase 2 trials (Fig. 2c). Consistent with this, rv0678 mutants were selected for in the presence of PBTZ-169 (Fig. 1). These observations validate recent chemical-genetic screens investigating resistance mechanisms to PBTZ-16935. Mutations in rv0678 also provided low-level resistance (i.e. 2–3-fold) to Q203 and AZ7371 (AZ7) (Fig. 1).

Fig. 2: Collateral drug resistance in drug-resistant variants of M. tuberculosis is mediated via diverse mechanisms. a–d Dose–response curves for selected drug-resistant variants and the drug-susceptible parent against selected antibiotics (highlighting collateral drug resistance). Strain names and candidate mutations are listed below each dose-response. e, f Relative growth of CRISPRi knockdown and non-targeting control strains against PA824 and CFZ. g, h Minimum bactericidal concentration assays for CRISPRi knockdown and non-targeting strains against CFZ. CFUs were determined at day 0 and at day 10. Inoc = starting inoculum on day 0, DMSO = solvent control. Dose–response curves (a–d) are the results of a single biological replicate from a representative experiment (n > 4 independent experiments). e–h are the mean and range of biological duplicates from a representative experiment (n = 2 independent experiments). a–f The Gompertz model was used to fit growth data. g, h Dashed lines represent the upper and lower limits of detection.

Interestingly, strains selected for low-level resistance (i.e. 2–3-fold) to CFZ had cross resistance to PA824, yet PA824 resistant mutants had a less than 3-fold shift in MIC to CFZ (Figs. 1 and 2d and Supplementary Fig. 1f). CFZ-resistant strains frequently have mutations in rv067817, while resistance to PA824 is associated with the inactivation of genes involved in F420 biosynthesis (fbiA, fbiB, fbiC, fbiD, ddn) and the F420-dependent glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (fgd1) of the pentose-phosphate pathway36,37. Interestingly, WGS demonstrated that CFZ-resistant strains had mutations in fbiC and fbiA (Fig. 1). On this basis, we hypothesized that the inactivation of specific PA824 resistance genes provides low-level resistance to CFZ. To investigate this, we transcriptionally repressed PA824 resistance genes using mycobacterial CRISPR interference (CRISPRi)38,39 and determined their sensitivity to CFZ using a two-fold dilution series to account for potentially smaller shifts in MIC. The non-targeting sgRNA control had MIC’s for PA824 and CFZ of ~0.4 µM and 0.3 µM respectively, comparable to the parental strain (Fig. 2a, d, e, f). Consistent with a role in PA824 resistance, all transcriptionally depleted strains had resistance to PA824 compared the non-targeting control (Fig. 2e). Interestingly, repression of ddn provided the largest increase in MIC, with a 46-fold increase, followed by fbiD and fgd1 (~40× increase), fbiA and fbiC (~16–29× increase) and fbiB (~5× increase). Consistent with resistant mutants, the repression of ddn provided no change in susceptibility to CFZ (i.e. an MIC of 0.25 µM), while the repression of fbiA, fbiB, and fbiC provided low-level resistance to CFZ (i.e. ~1.8–2.4-fold increase) (Fig. 2f). The repression of fbiD and fgd1 provided a less than two-fold increase in MIC to CFZ (i.e. ~1.7–1.9×) (Fig. 2f). Low-level resistance phenotypes correlated to changes in bacterial killing, with the repression of fbiA, fbiB, fbiC, fbiD or fgd1 resulting in increased cellular viability at concentrations equal to the MIC of the non-targeting control (~1–2 log increase in CFU at 1x MIC) (Fig. 2g, h). All knockdown strains were resistant to killing by PA824 (Supplementary Fig. 2).

In conclusion, while collateral drug resistance in M. tuberculosis is most frequently associated with cross resistance between drug classes that have a shared mechanism of action, we have demonstrated that efflux pumps and changes in mycobacterial metabolism provide low-level resistance to diverse pharmacophores.

Collateral drug sensitivity associated with drug resistance in M. tuberculosis



Examples of collateral drug sensitization in M. tuberculosis identified in this study were uni-directional (i.e. resistance to drug A produced sensitivity to drug B but not vice versa) (Fig. 1). For example, INH resistant strains with mutations in katG had increased sensitivity to cytochrome bc 1 inhibitors (i.e. Q203 and TB4740), the ATP synthase inhibitor BDQ41 and the HadABC dehydratase inhibitor TAC34 (Figs. 1 and 3a–c). Strains with resistance to Q203, TB47, BDQ or TAC had no cross sensitization to INH (Fig. 1). Furthermore, INH, BDQ, and RIF resistant strains with mutations in katG, atpE, or rpoB respectively, all had increased sensitization to PA824, while PA824 resistant strains had no increased sensitivity to either INH, BDQ or RIF (Figs. 1 and 3d). A fidaxomicin (FIX) resistant mutant with an alternative rpoB mutation also had a low-level increase in sensitivity to PA824 (Fig. 1 and Supplementary Fig. 3e). In addition to the INH resistant katG mutant, strains with diverse genetic backgrounds, such as mutations in rrs (i.e. KAN and STRP resistant) and dprE1 (i.e. AZ7-resistant), also exhibited an increased sensitivity to Q203 and TB47 (Figs. 1 and 3a). In some instances, differences in the predicted effects of mutations on gene function (i.e. partial, or complete loss) resulted in differing collateral drug phenotypes. For example, a frameshift mutation in MshA (i.e. ETH-1 mshAG260DfsX18) but not a point mutation in MshA (i.e. ETH-2 mshAF355I) resulted in increased sensitivity to NFT (Fig. 1 and Supplementary Fig. 3a). Mutations in shared pathways also had different collateral drug phenotypes, with a point mutation in MshC (i.e. ETH-6 mshCD253G), that with MshA plays a role in mycothiol synthesis, having no increased sensitivity to NFT (Fig. 1 and Supplementary Fig. 3b).

Fig. 3: Collateral drug sensitivities can be targeted to limit the growth of drug-resistant variants of M. tuberculosis. a–d Dose–response curves for selected drug-resistant variants and the drug-susceptible parent against selected antibiotics. Strain names and candidate mutations are listed below each dose-response. Dose-response curves are the results of a single biological replicate from a representative experiment (n > 4 independent experiments). The Gompertz model was used to fit growth data. e–h Time kill assays of selected drug-resistant variants and drug-susceptible variants against sub-inhibitory concentrations (i.e. 0.3× MIC of drug-susceptible parent strain). OD600 data is the mean ± range of biological duplicates from a representative experiment (n > 2 independent experiments). Assays were started at an OD600 of 0.005, and OD600 was determined on stated days. DMSO solvent control graphs are included in Supplementary Fig. 5.

Drug-resistant strains isolated in this study had a unique collection of secondary mutations (Supplementary Dataset 2). Many secondary mutations were conserved among resistant mutants each with separate resistance/sensitivity profiles that were isolated from the same culture that was used in resistant mutant isolation (Supplementary Dataset 2). Consequently, we hypothesized that the majority of secondary mutations would not influence the collateral phenotypes we observed. For example, KAN-1, PBTZ-1 and INH-21 all harbour the same point mutation in PpsB (I896N), a gene theorized to be involved in the biosynthesis of phthiocerol dimycocerosate (PDIM)42. However, KAN-1 does not have increased sensitivity to any other antibiotic, and PBTZ-1 only shares two of the five increased sensitivities experienced by INH-21. INH-1 and INH-11 that have comparable collateral profiles to INH-21 had no mutations in PpsB. In some instances, secondary mutations did influence collateral phenotypes as resistant mutants with identical primary drug-resistance mutations had different responses to drug challenge (Fig. 1 and Supplementary Dataset 2). For example, two strains with resistance to the Pks13 inhibitor thiophene-2 (THP)43 (i.e. THP-18 and THP-23) both harboured the same point mutation (pks13T427A), yet had different sensitivities to several antibiotics. THP-18 harboured a mutation in YrbE2A, a predicted ABC transporter permease, that was not observed in THP-23, or any other mutant isolated used in this study. Consistent with the THP-18 collateral sensitivities, chemical genetic studies have demonstrated the loss of YrbE2a increased sensitivity to RIF and BDQ44 (Fig. 1 and Supplementary Fig. 3c, d). THP-18 also had a low-level sensitivity (i.e. 2-3-fold) to other antibiotics including Q203, PA824 and PBTZ-169 (Fig. 1).

In conclusion, specific mechanisms of drug resistance in M. tuberculosis are associated with collateral drug sensitization.

Collateral drug sensitivities can be exploited to impair the growth of drug-resistant M. tuberculosis



To validate results from micro-titre plate assays, we monitored the growth of selected drug-resistant strains in the presence of sub-inhibitory concentrations of drugs to which they had increased sensitivity. Strains were initially challenged with sub-inhibitory, rather than inhibitory concentrations, to highlight differences in drug sensitivity of resistant strains relative to the drug susceptible parent strain. When grown in the presence of 0.3× MIC of the cytochrome bc 1 :aa 3 inhibitor Q203, all tested mutants had an impaired growth compared to the isogenic parent. In the presence of 0.3× MIC Q203, the growth of the isogenic parent was detected by optical density at day 5, while growth of all tested drug-resistant strains was not detected until or after day 10 (Fig. 3e). The growth of the INH and AZ7-resistant mutants in the presence of 0.3× MIC of BDQ was prevented, with no detectable growth after 14 days, while growth of the isogenic parent was detected by optical density at day 10 (Fig. 3f). Similarly, growth of the INH-resistant mutant was prevented in the presence of 0.3× MIC of TAC, with no detectable growth after 14 days, although the Q203-resistant mutant did not reproduce the collateral phenotype that was observed in microtitre plates (Fig. 3g). The growth of the INH, RIF and BDQ-resistant mutants was impaired in the presence of 0.3× MIC of PA824, with the parental strain detected after day 7, while resistant mutants did not grow (Fig. 3h). In conclusion, sub-inhibitory concentrations of compounds can be used to target collateral drug phenotypes and prevent or impair the growth of drug-resistant strains.

Collateral drug phenotypes alter the bactericidal properties of antibiotics against drug-resistant strains of M. tuberculosis



We hypothesized that changes in susceptibility would correlate with changes in bacterial killing by (1) altering the concentration of compound required to induce bacteriostasis or cidality and/or (2) alter the killing kinetics (i.e. time required and level of reduction in CFU/mL) of drug-resistant strains at concentrations of drugs above the MIC of the isogenic parent strain. To investigate this, we performed MBC assays for selected drug-resistant strains in the presence of compounds to which they had increased sensitivity. Cell viability was determined after 10-day incubation with the drug of interest. AZ7, KAN and STRP mutants, all had an increased sensitivity to sub-inhibitory concentrations of Q203, but MBC results for concentrations above the MIC displayed no change in CFU/mL, comparable to the isogenic parent (Fig. 4a). This is consistent with Q203 being a bacteriostatic drug. Interestingly, the INH resistant katG mutant was killed by concentrations of Q203 above the MIC, reaching the lower limit of detection (i.e. >2.5 log reduction in CFU/mL) at concentrations >3× MIC of Q203 (Fig. 4a). The INH-resistant katG mutant was also more susceptible to killing by BDQ, reaching the lower limit of detection (i.e. >2.5 log reduction in CFU/mL) at concentrations >3× MIC of BDQ. The isogenic parent and the AZ7-resistant mutant had a concentration dependent BDQ killing phenotype and reached a maximum of 2-log reduction at 9 and 27× MIC (Fig. 4b). Similarly, TAC which was bacteriostatic against the isogenic parent, was able to kill the INH-resistant katG mutant with a >2 log reduction in CFU/mL at concentrations ≥3× MIC of TAC (Fig. 4c). PA824 had a bacteriostatic phenotype against the isogenic parent yet had increased lethality against INH, RIF and BDQ-resistant mutants and achieved a >2 log reduction in CFU/mL at 9 and 27x the MIC (Fig. 4d).

Fig. 4: Altered killing dynamics of drug-resistant variants of M. tuberculosis following exposure to collateral antibiotics. a–d Minimum bactericidal concentration assays for selected drug-resistant variants and the drug-susceptible parent against selected antibiotics. CFUs were determined at day 0 and at day 10 for concentrations at and above the minimum inhibitory concentrations (i.e. 1, 3, 9, and 27× MIC of the drug-susceptible parent) of selected compounds. Inoc = starting inoculum on day 0, DMSO = solvent control. e–h Time kill experiments of selected drug-resistant variants and the drug-susceptible parent against selected antibiotics at concentrations above the minimum inhibitory concentration (9x MIC). CFUs were taken at stated time points. i Frequency of resistance for selected drug-resistant mutants and drug-susceptible parental strain against 9× PA824. Statistical significance was investigated using a one-way ANOVA and corrected for multiple comparisons using the Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test (95% CI). ns = not significant. j–l Co-culture time kills. Drug-susceptible parent strain and INH-1 were combined at 1:1 ratio and challenged with BDQ, TAC or PA824 above minimum inhibitory concentrations (9× MIC). CFUs were taken at stated time points and plated on 7H11 with/without 9× MIC INH to determine the proportion of INH-1 in the co-culture relative to the drug-susceptible parent. For a–h, data are the mean ± range of biological duplicates from a representative experiment (n > 2 independent experiments). For i, data are the mean of eight biological replicates. For j–l, data are the mean ± range of biological duplicates from a representative experiment (n > 2 independent experiments). Strain names and resistance mutations are listed. Dashed lines represent upper and lower limits of detection. DMSO solvent control graphs are included in Supplementary Fig. 5.

Consistent with MBC results, exposure to 9× the parental MIC of Q203 or TAC in time kill assays, both of which were bacteriostatic against the isogenic parent, killed the INH-resistant mutant reaching the lower limit of detection (i.e. >2.5 log reduction in CFU/mL) within 7 and 10 days, respectively (Fig. 4e, g). Similarly, at 9× MIC BDQ had a time-dependent killing of the isogenic parent, reaching a 2-log reduction after 14 days, while the INH-resistant katG mutant reached the lower limit of detection (i.e. >2.5 log reduction in CFU/mL) within 5 days (Fig. 4f). At 9× MIC of PA824, the growth of the isogenic drug-susceptible parent was suppressed for approximately 10 days, after which PA824-resistant clones began to grow achieving a >1 log increase in CFU/mL by day 14 (Fig. 4h). Consistent with MBC results the INH, RIF and BDQ-resistant mutants were killed by 9× MIC of PA824, achieving between a 1–2 log reduction in CFU/mL by day 7. Interestingly, by day 14 all mono-resistant strains developed secondary drug resistance to PA824, as demonstrated by an increase in CFU/mL from their greatest reduction in CFU/mL (Fig. 4h). By day 21, viable colonies were comparable to the isogenic drug-susceptible parent (Fig. 4h).

We hypothesized that the difference in kill kinetics and the delayed emergence of resistance against PA824 for drug-resistant strains was the result of a reduced ability to evolve secondary resistance to PA824 compared to the isogenic drug-susceptible parent. To investigate this, we determined the frequency of resistance of the isogenic parent and the BDQ, RIF and INH mutants against 9× the MIC of PA824. Consistent with published results the in vitro frequency of resistance for the isogenic parental strain against 9× MIC PA824 was 4.37 × 10−5 (Fig. 4I)36. The frequency of resistance for each resistant mutant was comparable with the parental strain (Fig. 4I). This demonstrates that the BDQ, RIF and INH mutants have increased sensitivity to killing by PA824, but that this does not alter their ability to evolve secondary drug resistance to PA824.

In conclusion, collateral drug phenotypes in drug-resistant strains of M. tuberculosis can alter the killing dynamics of antibiotics, yet in some cases does not limit their ability to evolve secondary drug resistance.

Collateral phenotypes can be targeted to select against drug-resistant strains in a mixed population

We hypothesized that the collateral drug phenotypes could be exploited to selectively eliminate drug-resistant strains of M. tuberculosis from a heterogenous population. To investigate this, we mixed the drug-susceptible parent strain and the INH resistant katG mutant (i.e. INH-1) at a 1:1 ratio and challenged the population with 9× the parental MIC of either BDQ, TAC or PA824 and monitored viability over time. When exposed to BDQ, the parental strain presented a ~1.5 log reduction in CFU by day 14, whereas INH-1 was cleared from the population (~2.5 log reduction in CFU) by day 4 (Fig. 4j). Similar results were seen with TAC which reduced the number of INH-1 CFU by ~2 logs by day 11, while the parental strain exhibited a bacteriostatic response (Fig. 4k). Treatment with PA824 displayed a bacteriostatic response from the parental strain with minimal change in CFU from day 0 to day 14. The INH-1 mutant had an initial decrease in CFU by day 10 (<1 log reduction), followed by a subsequent increase due to the outgrowth of mutants with secondary resistance (Fig. 4l).

In conclusion, collateral sensitivities can be targeted in a heterogenous population to select against drug-resistant strains.

Collateral sensitivities can be exploited under host relevant conditions

To investigate whether collateral drug phenotypes could be exploited under host relevant conditions, we performed THP-1 macrophage infection studies with the parental strain and INH-1. Q203 was bacteriostatic against drug-susceptible M. tuberculosis, yet reduced INH-1 viability by >80% at 3 and 9× MIC (Fig. 5a). Similar results were observed with BDQ, which reduced viability by 80 and 89% at 1 and 3× the MIC, concentrations that had no effect on the survival of drug-susceptible M. tuberculosis (Fig. 5b). At 9× MIC of BDQ, the viability of INH-1 was reduced by 98% while the drug-susceptible was reduced by an average of 36% (Fig. 5b). TAC also had increased potency against the INH-1 mutant, although the increased killing was only observed at 3× MIC, reducing the viability of INH-1 by 82%, yet had no effect against drug-susceptible M. tuberculosis (Fig. 5c).

Fig. 5: Collateral drug sensitivities are retained within infected THP-1 macrophages. a–f The survival of intracellular M. tuberculosis drug-susceptible or resistant strains within THP-1 macrophages was determined after 3 days of exposure to compounds at or above the MIC. MICs are as follows; Q203 = 0.05 µM, BDQ = 0.2 µM, TAC = 0.5 µM, PA824 = 1 µM. CFUs/mL were used to determine M. tuberculosis survival. Results are presented as percentage (%) survival relative to the no compound DMSO control. Line graphs represent the mean of three biological replicates, with individual replicate values plotted for each concentration. Results are from a representative experiment (n = 2 independent experiments).

Multiple genetically distinct strains, i.e. INH-1, RIF-1 and BDQ-2, had a shared collateral sensitivity to PA824 in in vitro conditions. These collateral phenotypes could also be exploited in host-relevant conditions, with both INH-1 and BDQ-2 showing increased killing relative to the parent strain (Fig. 5d, e). Specifically, at 1× and 3× the MIC the parental strain exhibited a ~10% decrease in viability while INH-1 was reduced by ~40 and 60%, and BDQ-2 was reduced by ~80% (Fig. 5d–f). At 9× MIC, viability of the parental strain was reduced by ~80%, while INH-1 and BDQ-2 were both reduced by >90% (Fig. 5d, e). Interestingly, RIF-1 had comparable viability to the parental strain at 1 and 3× MIC, yet had increased tolerance at 9× the MIC, with a ~30% in viability compared to the parental strain that was reduced ~80% (Fig. 5f).

In conclusion, collateral drug-sensitivities of drug-resistant strains identified under in vitro conditions can be exploited under host relevant conditions, although the extent of viability reduction varies between resistant strains and drug concentrations.

Combination therapies that target collateral phenotypes can suppress the evolution of drug resistance in M. tuberculosis



We hypothesized that drug combinations that exploit collateral drug phenotypes would delay or prevent the emergence of drug-resistance. To investigate this, we monitored the emergence of INH-resistant mutants by combining INH at 9× MIC with sub-inhibitory concentrations (i.e. 0.3× MIC) of compounds that impaired or prevented the growth of an INH-resistant katG mutant, specifically BDQ, Q203, PA824 and TAC (Fig. 3e–h). In time kill assays, and consistent with prior reports, when exposed to 9× MIC of INH drug-susceptible M. tuberculosis was initially killed with a ~1.5-log reduction in CFU/mL, followed by the emergence of resistant clones around day 10 producing a ‘V’ shaped viability curve (Fig. 6a–d)45. Consistent with prior reports, sub-inhibitory concentrations of Q203 antagonized INH-killing, with a maximum ~1.5-log reduction in CFU/mL not being reached until 14 days, compared to only 7 days needed with INH alone (Fig. 6a)46. Despite this antagonism, sub-inhibitory concentrations of Q203 delayed the out-growth of INH-resistant mutants, with an increase in CFU/mL not being detected until day 21 (Fig. 6a). Again, consistent with prior reports, sub-inhibitory concentrations of BDQ also antagonized INH-killing with no viable reduction in CFU/mL for 14 days (Fig. 6b)46. Despite this antagonism, addition of sub-inhibitory concentrations of BDQ with 9× INH delayed the out-growth of INH-resistant mutants, with an increase in viable cells only being detected at day-21 (Fig. 6b). Sub-inhibitory concentrations of TAC did not alter the rate of INH killing with colonies reaching similar reductions in CFU/mL as INH alone at 7 days (Fig. 6c). Interestingly, sub-inhibitory concentrations of TAC promoted continued INH mediated killing, reaching the lower limit of detection by day 10 (i.e. >2-log reduction in CFU/mL) (Fig. 6c). Viable colonies remained undetected until day 35, when outgrowth of a single replicate culture was detected (Fig. 6c). Viable colonies remained undetected in the second replicate (Fig. 6c). This development of resistance in only one of the technical replicates was seen across multiple experiments, although there was variation in the time taken for this resistance to develop (Supplementary Fig. 4). Sub-inhibitory concentrations of PA824 delayed INH killing, reaching ~1.5-log reduction in CFU/mL after 10 days compared to 7 days for INH alone (Fig. 6d). Sub-inhibitory concentrations of PA824 also delayed the outgrowth of INH-resistant mutants, with an increase in CFU/mL not detected until day 28 (Fig. 6d).

Fig. 6: Drug combinations that exploit collateral drug sensitivities delay the emergence of isoniazid resistance in vitro. a–d Drug-susceptible M. tuberculosis was incubated with either INH at 9x the MIC, below MIC concentrations (i.e. 0.3× MIC of the drug-susceptible parent) of a second compound being either Q203, BDQ, TAC, PA824, or a combination of INH (9× MIC) and the second compound at concentrations below the MIC. e–h Time kill assays of selected INH-1 and drug-susceptible parent against sub-inhibitory concentrations (0.3× MIC). CFUs were determined on the stated days. i, j Frequency of resistance of drug-susceptible parent strain when challenged with antibiotics at various concentrations (single or in combination). For i, statistical significance was investigated using a one-way ANOVA, and corrected for multiple comparisons using the Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test (95% CI). For j, statistical significance was investigated using a one-way ANOVA, and corrected for multiple comparisons using the Bonferroni multiple comparisons test (95% confidence interval). For i, j; ns = no significance, *P ≤ 0.05. For a–h, data are the mean ± range of biological duplicates from a representative experiment (n > 2 independent experiments). For a–h, the DMSO and INH (9× MIC) CFU plot is repeated across all five panels. For c, INH (9× MIC) + TAC (0.3× MIC) the biological duplicates are split into individual replicate plots as one replicate failed to evolve INH resistance. For i, j, data are the mean ± SD of four biological replicates from a representative experiment (n = 2 independent experiments). DMSO represents solvent control. Dashed lines represent upper and lower limits of detection.

Although all compounds tested (i.e. BDQ, Q203, PA824 and TAC) impaired the growth of an INH-resistant katG mutant (Fig. 3a–d) we hypothesized that the variations in the delayed out-growth of INH-resistant mutants in drug-combination studies was a result of differences in the effects of sub-inhibitory concentrations on the viability of INH-resistant katG mutants. Sub-inhibitory concentrations of Q203 and PA824, each of which had increasing delays on the emergence of INH-mutants, extended the lag phase of the INH-resistant mutant when measured by CFU/mL (Fig. 6e, h). Consistent with the smallest delay in out-growth of INH-resistant mutants, sub-inhibitory concentrations of BDQ had no detectable effect on the viability of an INH-resistant mutant compared to the drug-susceptible parent (Fig. 6f). TAC, which had the greatest effect on suppressing the growth of INH-resistant mutants in combination studies, was able to kill INH-resistant katG mutants at sub-inhibitory concentrations (Fig. 6g). This suggests that TAC, when used at sub-inhibitory concentrations, kills and selects against INH-resistant katG mutants, in contrast to BDQ, Q203 and PA824 that are only able to impair growth and delay the emergence of INH-resistant katG mutants.

To further investigate the targeting of collateral phenotypes to select against the emergence of drug-resistant strains, we determined the frequency of resistance against INH in the presence of sub-inhibitory concentrations of secondary collateral compounds, specifically (i) TAC (i.e. kills INH-resistant mutants at sub-inhibitory concentrations), and (ii) Q203 (i.e. impairs growth of INH-resistant mutants at sub-inhibitory concentrations). Consistent with 0.3x MIC Q203 only delaying the outgrowth of the INH-1 mutant, there was no change in the frequency of resistance against INH in the presence of 0.3× MIC of Q203 (Fig. 6i). TAC when used at 0.3x MIC alone had no effect on viability but was able to prevent the emergence of INH-resistant clones (Fig. 6i). Sub-inhibitory concentrations of TAC were also able to select against the emergence of INH resistance at increasing concentrations of INH. Specifically, there was a 2–3 log reduction in the frequency of resistance against INH at 1, 3 and 9× MIC in the presence of 0.3× MIC of TAC compared to INH alone (Fig. 6j). In conclusion, drug combinations that exploit collateral drug phenotypes can delay and, in some cases, select against the emergence of drug-resistant strains of M. tuberculosis.