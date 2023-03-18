keep cancer secrets

I didn’t post it on Facebook, but I didn’t keep it a secret. For me, it was ultimately fortunate that I chose to share my breast cancer diagnosis with friends, family, my kids’ teachers, her TSA agent at the airport, basically everyone.

My friends organized a meal train after my double mastectomy so my husband didn’t have to worry about feeding his three children. Parents stepped up to get their kids in and out of activities. As for her TSA agent at the airport, she kindly assured me that the body scanner wouldn’t detect my new breast implant.

But not everyone chooses to share their cancer diagnosis, and as a daughter and daughter-in-law who have chosen to keep their cancer a secret, I have been left with grief and confusion.

I was 16 when my father was first diagnosed with lymphoma. The day I found out he came home from surgery, laying in his bed with purple toes, he was vague about it and gave me very little explanation. During the next 30 years of battling lymphoma, he rarely spoke about treatment, surgery, or recurrence until after the fact.

“Why didn’t you tell me?” I remember saying to him many times. His response was always negative, like, “Well, it’s not a big deal.”

Similarly, my father-in-law has kept prostate cancer hidden for years. He told his family when he was first diagnosed, but after the prostatectomy he rarely heard another word about it. There were many moments when it seemed like something was going wrong with him when he seemed weak and frail.

I once asked him candidly about prostate cancer and he said: This was the first time he admitted that there was more than the first surgery.

We met frequently during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he hid his face from the cameras. He began to feel suspicious. After a while he finally told my husband that his prostate cancer had spread, was under treatment and had lost all his hair. It will be the last thing we hear. We know he’s still in treatment, but he’s scarce in details and evasive about his condition.

I have often wondered about this trend of hiding my cancer. Is it generational? There was a time when people whispered “cancer” or called it the “Big C.” Having cancer seems to be associated with feelings of shame and embarrassment, which can probably resonate for some people.

Especially these two men, or “chiefs”, who seem to think they don’t want anyone to worry, especially the children. On a more substantive and emotional level, there are definitely feelings of weakness and questions about one’s own mortality, which are heavy for men of a certain age and era.

Most of us who have been diagnosed with cancer struggle at some point to maintain a sense of our identity. No one wants to feel like they’re being treated like that. When I was going through my cancer, I did all the things I couldn’t talk about about it. Sympathetic questions and tearful hugs unsettled me, and I usually joked and shrugged about how big my new breasts would be.

For everyone undergoing cancer diagnosis and treatment, the emotional experience is personal and varied. Whatever your reason for wanting to keep your cancer hidden (family stress, work concerns, etc.), at the end of the day, we all need a support system. I know I couldn’t have done it without someone to carpool with and joke around with (mostly good).

I read a lot about this to understand why people choose to keep their illness a secret. So many people who did regret not telling their families sooner, and those who were left in the dark were ultimately hurt and resentful. , for my family, still dealing with the ambiguity of a loved one’s illness.This is the last time we see him.

