Risk Factors for Veilbelt Glaucoma Drainage Implantation for Uveitis Glaucoma

This study was a retrospective study of BGD transplantation in eyes with uveitic glaucoma and survival curves under two criteria were analyzed. In addition, the type of treatment for uveitis as a prognostic factor, as well as the ocular condition, were examined by Cox proportional hazards analysis. Our findings indicated that the timing of cataract surgery and the presence of systemic immunosuppressive therapy should be considered as factors associated with prognosis.

In this study, intraocular pressure was significantly reduced from 29.6 mmHg to less than 15 mmHg (Figure 1). 1 and supplementary table S1), and our one-year success rate (1-YSR) was 88% for eligibility criteria A and 62% for eligibility criteria B (Fig. 2 and table 3). Two of his previous reports investigated the outcome of his BGD implantation in uveitic glaucoma.Cho et al.. showed that IOP decreased from 33 mmHg to 12 mmHg 1 year after surgery, and Tan et al.. Reduction in IOP from 30.6 mmHg to <12 mmHg and 30% reduction in IOP from baseline with 87% and 67% 1-YSR under qualifying conditions of 5 mmHg ≤ IOP ≤ 18 and 15 mmHg, respectively reported that it was14,15The mean postoperative IOP in this study was slightly higher than in these previous studies, but the 1-YSR was comparable to the results of Tan et al. Furthermore, the number of glaucoma eye drops decreased from 4.42±0.67 to less than 2 after surgery (Fig. 1 and supplementary table S1). Taken together, BGD transplantation is useful in uveitis glaucoma, as previously reported.

The use of steroids in the management of uveitis is essential, sometimes causing cataracts and steroid-related increased intraocular pressure, and inflammation itself causes cataracts and increased intraocular pressure.16Therefore, patients with uveitis often require surgery for cataracts and glaucoma, even in younger patients, although the timing of surgery depends on its severity. On the other hand, it has been suggested that the timing of cataract surgery influences the prognosis of glaucoma surgery.17,18A report on the effect of phaco on BGD implantation found that BGD implantation in combination with phaco had worse surgical outcomes than BGD alone.19and the prognosis of BGD implantation in combination with phaco was worse than BGD alone in the pseudophakic eyes of this study (Fig. 3). However, due to the small number of his BGD implants combined with phaco in this study, further studies with a large number of patients are needed to validate the effect of the combination procedure on surgical outcome.

Figure 3 Certification Criteria A (Certification A) and Certification Criteria B (Certification B).

Interestingly, the prognosis of eyes with previous cataract surgery was found to be good (Table 1). Four). One reason for the poor prognosis of combined surgery is that it may be more invasive for uveitis eyes. On the other hand, a possible reason why cataract surgery history favorably affects the prognosis of BGD implantation is that the anterior chamber is deeper in pseudophakic than in phakic eyes.20This may be related to less occurrence of tube iris touch. In this study, the incidence of iris touch was 45.0% (9/20) in the group without history of phaco, 12.5% ​​(1/8) in the group with phaco, and 17.1% (6/35) in the group. .with phaco history (table 6). Contact between the tube and the iris can also cause inflammation, Kwon et al.reported that tube iris touch was a risk factor with a hazard ratio of 8.615 in Ahmed glaucoma valve implantation in combination with phacotwenty oneThe tube should be inserted carefully so as not to touch the iris, and the effects of tube-iris contact should be further investigated. In addition, this study was a retrospective observational study, with the limitation that this study had a shorter follow-up period for patients without a history of phakic ophthalmopathy than for patients with pseudophakic eyes (Fig. 3). A prospective study with long-term observation is needed to clarify whether her BGD implantation in lenticular or pseudophakic has a better prognosis in uveitic glaucoma. The effect of cataract surgery on his IOP after BGD implantation was not evaluated because in this study he was excluded from the Kaplan-Meier survival curve analysis at the time he performed phaco after BGD implantation.

This is the first report showing poor prognosis for BGD transplantation in patients receiving systemic therapy (Table 1). Four). Patients requiring systemic immunosuppressive therapy may develop high levels of inflammation. Therefore, we speculate that inappropriate hyperreactivity to surgical injury causes poor prognosis after filtering surgery compared with patients who do not require systemic therapy. Complications related to fibrosis were observed in her two eyes of her eight patients who received systemic immunosuppressive therapy. In addition, an inflammatory response associated with tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α causes sclerolysis.twenty twoIn this study, a preserved scleral patch dissolved in one eye of a patient who required another patch.In this study, some patients received anti-TNF-α therapy (Table 2). It is unclear which types of inflammatory cytokines are involved in postoperative conditions, and a variety of biologic agents whose use has increased in recent decades, including anti-TNF-α drugs, may affect surgical outcomes. We need to look at the impact it has.

In conclusion, BGD transplantation is long-term effective in uveal glaucoma. The timing of cataract surgery should be carefully considered, and additional attention should be paid to patients undergoing systemic immunosuppressive therapy due to inflammatory reactions.