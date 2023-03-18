Who’s Behind Biden’s $12 Billion Budget Bet?

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, A guide to the people and power centers of the Biden administration. With the help of Ally Vice.

President era Joe Biden unveiled his budget last week, which included a staggering $12 billion request for new initiatives The goal is to eradicate hepatitis C.

The proposal, whose size and scope surprised even longtime Hep C researchers, was the culmination of a relentless campaign carried out largely by one man. Frances Collins.

Collins is best known for having a mustache. guitar playing, bike ride He served as director of the National Institutes of Health for more than a decade before taking a senior White House position in early 2022. More than 15,000 people die each year from liver infections that lead to cirrhosis and cancer.

“The development of a safe and effective oral drug for hepatitis C is one of the great achievements of medical research in the last 20 years,” Collins told West Wing Playbook. But limited access to testing and affordable treatment means these treatments “are not reaching the millions who need them,” he said. rice field.

Collins’ persistence with the disease was largely due to personal experience. Years before scientists discovered a cure, Collins’ brother-in-law learned he had hepatitis C. recently told PBS Newshour as “a terrible, difficult death.”

Collins has studied various small-scale hepatitis C eradication initiatives, including programs in the VA and states such as Louisiana and Washington. When it came time to formulate the White House budget, he launched what he called an internal crusade to prioritize the plan.

The budgeting process can be intense between agencies, each advocating for their own pet project. Collins is armed with a body of data showing that these small-scale efforts can rapidly scale up treatment, even among hard-to-reach populations disproportionately affected by hepatitis C.

He argued that the long-term savings from liver transplants and fewer cases of liver and kidney failure would outweigh the substantial initial costs. He even went so far as to create his own communication plan on how to develop it.

Perhaps most importantly for Biden’s approval, he linked the eradication of hepatitis C to the president’s own cancer moonshot, citing the possibility of preventing liver cancer.

Collins’ impetus also extended to the Capitol, attempting to personally recruit allies on both sides of the aisle. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) expressed support for the Hepatitis C Initiative. his own background in researching the problem.

“I think if we get the right price for the drug, we have a very good chance of saving direct medical costs. By the way, it could save many lives.” “He’s asked me for insight, and possibly for advocacy.”

Collins eventually got his wish. That was to add his one item to page 144 of the White House budget to fund his hepatitis C initiative across the Department of Health.

But even with all this effort, the odds of getting the bipartisan buy-in needed to make an idea a reality are still slim. And there are already signs that the hepatitis C program is facing insurmountable opposition from House Republicans.

A senior Republican aide told West Wing Playbook that there was skepticism about the price tag.

Meanwhile, Republicans are poised to use the proposal as a club, and Biden’s broader plan to crack down on drug prices at drug companies could endanger the very companies he wants to partner with in expanding hepatitis C treatment. He claims it will hurt him.

A senior Republican aide said, “While the plan has received good buzz, the reality is that the Biden administration is aggressively curtailing meaningful efforts to find a cure.

courtesy

It’s Friday.You know what I mean — cartoon time! Rob Rogersour own mat works Selected cartoons from all over the country are posted.

What the White House wants you to read: This work by of the NYT Zoran Kanno Young About the vice president Kamala Harris frames the “abortion issue as part of the broader struggle for health care and privacy”.

According to the Kanno-Youngs report, filed from Des Moines, Iowa, during Harris’ first visit to the state as vice president, Harris told local legislators and medical personnel: lead. « Director of Communications at the White House Ben Loverd I shared my story on Twitter.

What is the White House won’t Read: This work on CNN Stephen Collinson About how the president worksdamned if he saved the bank, damned if not”

“While there is no indication yet that an isolated bank disruption could evolve into a major systemic meltdown,” Collinson said, “the future use of public funds is already inaccurately condemning the administration’s move.” It could be handed to any Republican who is writing.

While we’re on topic… In a statement on Friday, the president said those responsible for the bank failure would be held accountable.

“If a bank fails due to poor management and excessive risk-taking, it will be easier for regulators to recoup executive compensation, impose civil penalties, and bar executives from working in the banking industry again,” Biden said. It should,” he added. He also called on Congress to address the issue. our Eleanor Muller Learn more for Pro subscribers.

Walk the Walk: USA Today she reads and Erin Manfield Report on the Democratic National Committee and the President’s 2020 Campaign “Returning political donations tied to Silicon Valley banks in the aftermath of the bank collapse.”

Anything you can do, I can do better: Hunter Bidenlegal team friday filed a response and a counterclaim “We are alleging violations of privacy in response to a defamation lawsuit brought by a Delaware-based computer repairman who is said to have sparked an infamous laptop controversy in the weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election. ,” ABC News said. Lucian Bragman report.

KJP about the weight she carries: press secretary Carine Jean Pierre Joined an on-cam conversation Essence CEO and my caroline About working in the White House. “The voice of the most powerful man in the world is a black, queer immigrant woman,” Wanga said congratulating Jean-Pierre. said there is

“It takes time to wake up in the morning, put on your face, and get dressed,” she said. “I have to be there for my team. I have a young team…this is a lot to carry.”

Ah, parent-child joy: Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttiejegg After he and his partner spoke to Time magazine about being parents chasten Twins were born in August 2022. have He was forced to modify the car of his choice.

“Contrary to my former instincts, I’m now a minivan dad,” he said. Sometimes we had 2 dogs, 2 dads and 2 kids in the van and it was really hard because Penelope has a reflux problem. I don’t know how yet.We’re going to have to.If we’re flying, it’s both of us, or we’re recruiting friends. Read the full interview here.

Personnel change: Rory BrosiusChief of Staff Jill Biden She, who oversaw the first lady’s initiative to support military service members and their families, will step down from her position later this month. NBC’s microphone memory report. Superseded by Brosius Sheila Casey.

See, we know this is bad….: The Environmental Protection Agency ordered states Friday Stop blocking transportation of contaminated waste From East Palestine, Ohio, to clean up the chemical mess from last month’s train derailment, our Alex Gillen Reports for Pro subscribers. The move comes after the governor of Oklahoma. Kevin Stitt Effort EPA administrators blocked shipment of that waste to disposal facility in Waynoka, Oklahoma Michael Regan I was told “not allowed” [and] unacceptable. ”

TikTok’s plan to stem government intervention: flood DC with influencers (Haley Fuchs of Politico)

Silicon Valley and Capitol Hill Build Anti-China Alliance (WSJ’s Georgia Wells)

New data links pandemic origins to raccoon dogs in Wuhan market (Benjamin Mueller of the NYT)

First episode of “Inside with Jen Psaki” on MSNBC Broadcast this Sunday 12:00 PM ET.

When he’s not in charge of policy for the Undersecretary of Defense Colin Carl You may be DJing at parties for national security personnel.

“Don’t let Secretary Austin know,” he said. Jokes on the ‘Early Bird Brief’ podcast in February.

He explained that his hobby started when he was in college and he was always buying CDs and records, so he wanted to offset his spending habits. It continued after his graduation.

Karl began DJing at “national security geek parties” as he became involved in government. He DJed a Democratic Michigan legislator. Elissa Slotkin2011 wedding. When he worked for the Obama administration, the two “bonded by working on a series of Iraq issues.”

“I remember flying straight back from a business trip to Baghdad, landing in Michigan and heading out to Elissa Slotkin’s farm to DJ her wedding,” he said.

Andrew Jackson The country’s 7th president was the first president of Irish heritage. His parents are from Antrim, Northern Ireland. According to the Irish Immigration Museum.

Edited by Kim Eun Kyung and Sam Stein.