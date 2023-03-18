Evaluating patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) for future clinical trials in adult patients with optic neuritis





Alliance JL. Sight loss and vision priority setting partnership. London, UK: The College of Optometrists, Fight for Sight and the James Lind Alliance; 2013. Post AEM, Klockgether T, Landwehrmeyer GB, Pandolfo M, Arneson A, Reinard C, et al. Research priorities for rare neurological diseases: a representative view of patient representatives and healthcare professionals from the European Reference Network for Rare Neurological Diseases. Orphanet J Rare Dis. 2021;16:135. Braithwaite T, Subramanian A, Petzold A, Galloway J, Adderly NJ, Mollan SP, et al. Trends in Optic Neuritis Incidence and Prevalence in the UK and Association With Systemic and Neurologic Disease. JAMA Neurol. 2020;77:1514–23. Cleary PA, Beck RW, Anderson MM Jr, Kenny DJ, Backlund JY, Gilbert PR. Design, methods, and conduct of the Optic Neuritis Treatment Trial. Controlled Clin Trials. 1993;14:123–42. Cella DF, Dineen K, Arnason B, Webster KA, Karabatsos G, Chang C, et al. Validation of the functional assessment of multiple sclerosis quality of life instrument. Neurology. 1996;47:129–39. Braithwaite T, Wiegerinck N, Petzold A, Denniston A. Vision Loss from Atypical Optic Neuritis: Patient and Physician Perspectives. Ophthalmol Ther. 2020;9:215–20. Patterson MB, Foliart R. Multiple sclerosis: understanding the psychologic implications. Gen Hosp Psychiatry. 1985;7:234–8. Reder AT, Antel JP. Clinical spectrum of multiple sclerosis. Neurol Clin. 1983;1:573–99. Murray TJ. The psychosocial aspects of multiple sclerosis. Neurol Clin. 1995;13:197–223. Chen BS, Galus T, Archer S, Tadic V, Horton M, Pesuodvs K, et al. Capturing the experiences of patients with inherited optic neuropathies: a systematic review of patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) and qualitative studies. Graefes Arch Clin Exp Ophthalmol. 2022;260:2045–55. Dean S, Mathers JM, Calvert M, Kyte DG, Conroy D, Folkard A, et al. “The patient is speaking”: discovering the patient voice in ophthalmology. Br J Ophthalmol. 2017;101:700–8. Braithwaite T, Calvert M, Gray A, Pesudovs K, Denniston AK. The use of patient-reported outcome research in modern ophthalmology: impact on clinical trials and routine clinical practice. Patient Relat Outcome Measures. 2019;10:9–24. Administration USFaD. FDA Patient-focused drug development guidance series for enhancing the incorporation of the patient’s voice in medical product development and regulatory decision making. 2020. https://www.fda.gov/drugs/development-approval-process-drugs/fda-patient-focused-drug-development-guidance-series-enhancing-incorporation-patients-voice-medical. Accessed 1 Oct 2020. The Lancet N. Patient-reported outcomes in the spotlight. Lancet Neurol. 2019;18:981. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laneur/article/PIIS1474-4422(19)30357-6/fulltext Accessed 1 Oct 2020. FaDAF UDoHaHS. Guidance for Industry: Patient-Reported Outcome Measures: Use in Medical Product Development to Support Labelling Claims. 2009. Accessed 25 Sep 2018. Frost MH, Reeve BB, Liepa AM, Stauffer JW, Hays RD. Mayo FDAP-ROCMG. What is sufficient evidence for the reliability and validity of patient-reported outcome measures? Value Health. 2007;10:S94–105. Khadka J, McAlinden C, Pesudovs K. Quality assessment of ophthalmic questionnaires: review and recommendations. Optom Vis Sci. 2013;90:720–44. Pallant JF, Tennant A. An introduction to the Rasch measurement model: an example using the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS). Br J Clin Psychol. 2007;46:1–18. Stover AM, McLeod LD, Langer MM, Chen WH, Reeve BB. State of the psychometric methods: patient-reported outcome measure development and refinement using item response theory. J Patient Rep Outcomes. 2019;3:50. Cleary PA, Beck RW, Bourque LB, Backlund JC, Miskala PH. Visual symptoms after optic neuritis. Results from the Optic Neuritis Treatment Trial. J Neuro-Ophthalmol. 1997;17:18–23. Petzold A, Braithwaite T, van Oosten BW, Balk L, Martinez-Lapiscina EH, Wheeler R, et al. Case for a new corticosteroid treatment trial in optic neuritis: review of updated evidence. J Neurol Neurosurg Psychiatry. 2020;91:9–14. O’Donovan C, Panthagani J, Aiyegbusi OL, Liu X, Bayliss S, Calvert M, et al. Evaluating patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) for clinical trials and clinical practice in adult patients with uveitis or scleritis: a systematic review. J Ophthalmic Inflamm Infect. 2022;12:29. Khadka J, Fenwick E, Lamoureux E, Pesudovs K. Methods to Develop the Eye-tem Bank to Measure Ophthalmic Quality of Life. Optom Vis Sci. 2016;93:1485–94. Braithwaite TL, Panthagani X, Aiyegbusi OL, Bayliss S, Calvert M, Pesudovs K, et al. Measurement properties of patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) used in adult patients with ocular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (uveitis, scleritis or optic neuritis): a systematic review. 2019. https://www.crd.york.ac.uk/prospero/display_record.php?ID=CRD42019151652. Accessed 1 Oct 2020. Page MJ, McKenzie JE, Bossuyt PM, Boutron I, Hoffman TC, Mulrow CD, et al. The PRISMA 2020 statement: an updated guideline for reporting systematic reviews. BMJ. 2021;372:n71. Liberati A, Altman DG, Tetzlaff J, Mulrow C, Gotzsche PC, Ioannidis JPA, et al. The PRISMA statement for reporting systematic reviews and meta-analyses of studies that evaluate healthcare interventions: explanation and elaboration. BMJ. 2009;339:b2700. Society NMS. Clinical Study Measures: All Clinical Study Measures. 2020. https://www.nationalmssociety.org/For-Professionals/Researchers/Resources-for-Researchers/Clinical-Study-Measures/. Accessed 18 Sep 2020. Fairclough DL. Design and analysis of quality of life studies in clinical trials 2nd edition. New York: Chapman and Hall/CRC; 2010. US Department of Health and Human Services FaDAF. Guidance for Industry: Patient-Reported Outcome Measures: Use in Medical Product Development to Support Labelling Claims. 2009. http://www.fda.gov/downloads/Drugs/Guidances/UCM193282.pdf. Accessed 25 Sept 2018. Mokkink LB, Terwee CB, Patrick DL, Alonso J, Stratford PW, Knol D, et al. The COSMIN study reached international consensus on taxonomy, terminology, and definitions of measurement properties for health-related patient-reported outcomes. J Clin Epidemiol. 2010;63:737–45. Prem Senthil M, Khadka J, Pesudovs K. Assessment of patient-reported outcomes in retinal diseases: a systematic review. Surv Ophthalmol. 2017;62:546–82. Pesudovs K, Burr JM, Harley C, Elliott DB. The development, assessment, and selection of questionnaires. Optom Vis Sci. 2007;84:663–74. Lundstrom M, Pesudovs K. Questionnaires for measuring cataract surgery outcomes. J Cataract Refractive Surg. 2011;37:945–59. Kandel H, Khadka J, Goggin M, Pesudovs K. Patient-reported Outcomes for Assessment of Quality of Life in Refractive Error: A Systematic Review. Optom Vis Sci. 2017;94:1102–19. Kandel H, Khadka J, Lundstrom M, Goggin M, Pesudovs K. Questionnaires for Measuring Refractive Surgery Outcomes. J Refract Surg. 2017;33:416–24. Kumaran SE, Khadka J, Baker R, Pesudovs K. Patient-reported outcome measures in amblyopia and strabismus: a systematic review. Clin Exp Optom. 2018;101:460–84. Kandel H, Pesudovs K, Watson SL. Measurement of Quality of Life in Keratoconus. Cornea. 2020;39:386–93. Hennink MM, Kaiser BN, Weber MB. What Influences Saturation? Estimating Sample Sizes in Focus Group Research. Qual Health Res. 2019;29:1483–96. Mokkink LB, de Vet HCW, Prinsen CAC, Patrick DL, Alonso J, Bouter LM, et al. COSMIN Risk of Bias checklist for systematic reviews of Patient-Reported Outcome Measures. Qual Life Res. 2018;27:1171–9. Streiner DL NG. Health measurement scales. A practical guide to their development and use 4th edition ed. Oxford: University Press; 2008. Raphael BA, Galetta KM, Jacobs DA, Markowitz CE, Liu GT, Nano-Schiavi ML, et al. Validation and test characteristics of a 10-item neuro-ophthalmic supplement to the NEI-VFQ-25. Am J Ophthalmol. 2006;142:1026–35. Mangione CM, Lee PP, Gutierrez PR, Spritzer K, Berry S, Hays RD, et al. Development of the 25-item National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire. Arch Ophthalmol. 2001;119:1050–8. Cole SR, Beck RW, Moke PS, Gal RL, Long DT. The National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire: experience of the ONTT. Optic Neuritis Treatment Trial. Investig Ophthalmol Vis Sci. 2000;41:1017–21. MSQLI. Impact of Visual Impairment Scale (IVIS). 1997. https://www.nationalmssociety.org/For-Professionals/Researchers/Resources-for-MS-Researchers/Research-Tools/Clinical-Study-Measures/Impact-of-Visual-Impairment-Scale-(IVIS) Moore P, Jackson C, Mutch K, Methley A, Pollard C, Hamid S, et al. Patient-reported outcome measure for neuromyelitis optica: pretesting of preliminary instrument and protocol for further development in accordance with international guidelines. BMJ Open. 2016;6:e011142. Methley AM, Mutch K, Moore P, Jacob A. Development of a patient-centred conceptual framework of health-related quality of life in neuromyelitis optica: a qualitative study. Health Expect. 2017;20:47–58. Mangione CM, Berry S, Spritzer K, Janz NK, Klein R, Owsley C, et al. Identifying the content area for the 51-item National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire: results from focus groups with visually impaired persons. Arch Ophthalmol. 1998;116:227–33. Mangione CM, Lee PP, Pitts J, Gutierrez P, Berry S, Hays RD. Psychometric properties of the National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire (NEI-VFQ). NEI-VFQ Field Test Investigators. Arch Ophthalmol. 1998;116:1496–504. Pesudovs K, Gothwal VK, Wright T, Lamoureux EL. Remediating serious flaws in the National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire. J Cataract Refract Surg. 2010;36:718–32. Group ONTTS. Optic Neuritis Treatment Trial 1991 Datasets & Documents. 1991. https://public.jaeb.org/datasets/othereyediseases. Accessed 9 Dec 2022. Ma SL, Shea JA, Galetta SL, Jacobs DA, Markowitz CE, Maguire MG, et al. Self-reported visual dysfunction in multiple sclerosis: new data from the VFQ-25 and development of an MS-specific vision questionnaire. Am J Ophthalmol. 2002;133:686–92. Bourque LB, Cosand BB, Drews C, Waring GO 3rd, Lynn M, Cartwright C. Reported satisfaction, fluctuation of vision, and glare among patients one year after surgery in the Prospective Evaluation of Radial Keratotomy (PERK) Study. Arch Ophthalmol. 1986;104:356–63. Kurtzke JF. Rating neurologic impairment in multiple sclerosis: an expanded disability status scale (EDSS). Neurology. 1983;33:1444–52. Sipe JC, Knobler RL, Braheny SL, Rice GP, Panitch HS, Oldstone MB. A neurologic rating scale (NRS) for use in multiple sclerosis. Neurology. 1984;34:1368–72. Nunnally JC and Bernstein IH. Psychometric theory 3rd edition. New York: McGraw-Hill; 1994. Petrillo J, Cano SJ, McLeod LD, Coon CD. Using classical test theory, item response theory, and Rasch measurement theory to evaluate patient-reported outcome measures: a comparison of worked examples. Value Health. 2015;18:25–34. Petrillo J, Bressler NM, Lamoureux E, Ferreira A, Cano S. Development of a new Rasch-based scoring algorithm for the National Eye Institute Visual Functioning Questionnaire to improve its interpretability. Health Qual Life Outcomes. 2017;15:157. Beck RW, Gal RL, Bhatti MT, Brodsky MC, Buckley EG, Chrousos GA, et al. Visual function more than 10 years after optic neuritis: experience of the optic neuritis treatment trial. Am J Ophthalmol. 2004;137:77–83. Petrillo J, Balcer L, Galetta S, Chai Y, Xu L, Cadavid D. Initial Impairment and Recovery of Vision-Related Functioning in Participants With Acute Optic Neuritis From the RENEW Trial of Opicinumab. J Neuro-Ophthalmol. 2019;39:153–60. Cadavid D, Balcer L, Galetta S, Aktas O, Ziemssen T, Vanopdenbosch L, et al. Safety and efficacy of opicinumab in acute optic neuritis (RENEW): a randomised, placebo-controlled, phase 2 trial. Lancet Neurol. 2017;16:189–99. Braithwaite T, Davis N, Galloway J. Cochrane corner: why we still don’t know whether anti-TNF biologic therapies impact uveitic macular oedema. Eye. 2019;33:1830–32. Fenwick EK, Barnard J, Gan A, Loe BS, Khadka J, Pesudovs K, et al. Computerized Adaptive Tests: Efficient and Precise Assessment of the Patient-Centered Impact of Diabetic Retinopathy. Transl Vis Sci Technol. 2020;9:3. Polman CH, O’Connor PW, Havrdova E, Hutchinson M, Kappos L, Miller DH, et al. A randomized, placebo-controlled trial of natalizumab for relapsing multiple sclerosis. N. Engl J Med. 2006;354:899–910. Cohen JA, Coles AJ, Arnold DL, Confavreux C, Fox EJ, Hartung HP, et al. Alemtuzumab versus interferon beta 1a as first-line treatment for patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis: a randomised controlled phase 3 trial. Lancet. 2012;380:1819–28. Lublin F, Miller DH, Freedman MS, Cree BAC, Wolinsky JS, Weiner H, et al. Oral fingolimod in primary progressive multiple sclerosis (INFORMS): a phase 3, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Lancet. 2016;387:1075–84. Gold R, Kappos L, Arnold DL, Bar-Or A, Giovannoni G, Selmaj K, et al. Placebo-controlled phase 3 study of oral BG-12 for relapsing multiple sclerosis. N. Engl J Med. 2012;367:1098–107. Jacobs LD, Cookfair DL, Rudick RA, Herndon RM, Richert JR, Salazar AM, et al. A phase III trial of intramuscular recombinant interferon beta as treatment for exacerbating-remitting multiple sclerosis: design and conduct of study and baseline characteristics of patients. Multiple Sclerosis Collaborative Research Group (MSCRG). Mult Scler. 1995;1:118–35. Montalban X, Hauser SL, Kappos L, Arnold DL, Bar-Or A, Comi G, et al. Ocrelizumab versus Placebo in Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. N. Engl J Med. 2017;376:209–20. Boyce MB, Browne JP. The effectiveness of providing peer benchmarked feedback to hip replacement surgeons based on patient-reported outcome measures—results from the PROFILE (Patient-Reported Outcomes: Feedback Interpretation and Learning Experiment) trial: a cluster randomised controlled study. BMJ Open. 2015;5:e008325. Coles TM, Hernandez AF, Reeve BB, Cook K, Edwards MC, Boutin M, et al. Enabling patient-reported outcome measures in clinical trials, exemplified by cardiovascular trials. Health Qual Life Outcomes. 2021;19:164. Mokkink LB, Terwee CB, Patrick DL, Alonso J, Stratford PW, Knol DL, et al. The COSMIN checklist for assessing the methodological quality of studies on measurement properties of health status measurement instruments: an international Delphi study. Qual Life Res. 2010;19:539–49. Slade A, Isa F, Kyte D, Pankhurst T, Kerecuk L, Ferguson J, et al. Patient reported outcome measures in rare diseases: a narrative review. Orphanet J Rare Dis. 2018;13:61. Jensen RE, Rothrock NE, DeWitt EM, Spiegel B, Tucker CA, Crane HM, et al. The role of technical advances in the adoption and integration of patient-reported outcomes in clinical care. Med Care. 2015;53:153–9. Rotenstein LS, Huckman RS, Wagle NW. Making Patients and Doctors Happier—The Potential of Patient-Reported Outcomes. N. Engl J Med. 2017;377:1309–12. Administration FD. Patient-Focused Drug Development Guidance Series for Enhancing the Incorporation of the Patient’s Voice in Medical Product Development and Regulatory Decision Making. 2020. https://www.fda.gov/drugs/development-approval-process-drugs/fda-patient-focused-drug-development-guidance-series-enhancing-incorporation-patients-voice-medical. Accessed 1 Oct 2020. Crossnohere NL, Brundage M, Calvert MJ, King M, Reeve BB, Thorner E, et al. International guidance on the selection of patient-reported outcome measures in clinical trials: a review. Qual Life Res. 2021;30:21–40. Calvert M, Kyte D, Mercieca-Bebber R, Slade A, Chan AW, King MT, et al. Guidelines for Inclusion of Patient-Reported Outcomes in Clinical Trial Protocols: The SPIRIT-PRO Extension. JAMA. 2018;319:483–94. Calvert M, Brundage M, Jacobsen PB, Schunemann HJ, Efficace F. The CONSORT Patient-Reported Outcome (PRO) extension: implications for clinical trials and practice. Health Qual Life Outcomes. 2013;11:184.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41433-023-02478-z The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related