Determining whether cysts develop into cancer could lead to preventive surgery — ScienceDaily





A research team at Duke Health has identified a set of biomarkers that help distinguish between pancreatic cysts that are likely to develop into cancer or remain benign.

Published online March 17 in the journal scientific progress, This finding is an important first step towards a clinical approach to classifying pancreatic lesions with the highest risk of developing cancer, potentially allowing them to be removed before metastasis sets in. If successful, biomarker-based approaches will reduce the likelihood of developing pancreatic cancer, which is notorious for growing quietly before it is discovered during an abdominal scan, often incidentally. It can handle the biggest obstacles of “Even when pancreatic cancer is detected at its earliest stages, it almost always sheds cells from the body and the cancer recurs,” Duke University School of Medicine. “That’s why we shifted our focus to these precancerous cysts, known as intraductal papillary mucinous tumors (IPMNs),” Allen said. “Most of his IPMNs do not progress to pancreatic cancer, but distinguishing those that do creates an opportunity to prevent the development of incurable disease.” Allen and colleagues used an advanced molecular biology tool called digital spatial RNA profiling to target specific regions of cysts, including areas of high and low levels of abnormal cell proliferation. Previous methods of characterizing IPMN have had poor accuracy and failed to identify particularly accurate markers of cancer risk. However, digital spatial profiling allows researchers to select individual groups of cells for analysis. This has allowed Duke University researchers to identify a number of genetic mutations that contribute to and potentially suppress the development of pancreatic cancer. The team also identified markers to distinguish two major variants of IPMN and found clear markers to define a third common variant that generally leads to less aggressive disease. “We found very clear markers for high-grade cell abnormalities and slow-growing subtypes,” said Allen. “Our research is now focused on finding it in cyst fluid. If we can identify these unique markers in cyst fluid, we need to remove cysts before cancer develops and spreads.” It can provide a basis for protein biopsies to guide whether Allen says the overall accuracy of current diagnostic strategies (including clinical, radiographic, laboratory, endoscopic, and cytological analysis) is about 60%. “Pancreatic cancer is on the rise and, if current momentum continues, will become the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States in the next few years,” said Allen, explaining what cancer prevalence is. He said it was unclear if the rate was increasing. . He said some studies suggest that inflammation plays a role.A clinical trial at Duke, led by Allen, found that anti-inflammatory therapy could reduce the incidence of cancer in patients with IPMN. I’m testing to see if it works. In addition to Allen, study authors include Matthew K. Iyer, Chang Fansi, Austin M. Eckhoff, Ashley Fletcher, and Daniel P. Nussbaum. This study was funded by the National Cancer Institute (RO1 CA182076).

