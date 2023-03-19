Health
Chew Slowly, Keep Moving, Eat 30 Plants A Week: 12 Rules for Gut Health | Nutrition
W.When we think of gut health, we tend to focus on food. “But the truth is, there are other things that are just as important, like how you sleep, how you exercise, and how you eat.” Low cost and quick start. Here are 12 expert tips for maintaining gut health.
Eat at least 30 different plants per week
A lot of diet advice IBS NutritionistFor gut health, think about additions to your diet, especially plants. Aim to eat at least 30 different types of plants per week. should. “With ‘plants,’ coffee counts as one, and spices count as one.” Add rice, quinoa, etc. Add herbs to the dish, eat nuts as a snack, and soon he will be 30 years old.
Choose Potent Polyphenols
“Phytochemicals are scientific names, but they are essentially a class of phytochemicals that are found in many plant-based foods and are thought to further improve health,” says a nutritionist. says clinical director Annie Coombs at intestinal health clinic“One of the best-studied classes of phytochemicals is the polyphenols. Join the community of microbes. Our microbes help transform them into chemicals they can absorb, reduce cancer risk, and may even improve heart and mental health.” We recommend adding polyphenol-rich foods to your diet, including coffee, green tea, berries, flaxseed, hazelnuts, extra virgin olive oil, broccoli, red onions, herbs and spices such as cinnamon, ginger and mint. Luckily, there are plenty of others, including red wine and dark chocolate. With a goal of 30 different plant sources per week, you can probably get your polyphenols in without a second thought.
get enough fiber
Ideally, you should get at least 30g of fiber a day, Jackson says. It doesn’t have to be vegan, she says, but Jackson eats a few meals a week “to get as much fiber as possible.” We offer a vegan diet.
learn to love new plants
Creative and adventurous. Coombes recommends using dips and seasonings. Try poaching and boiling to maximize nutrient retention. Leaving the skin on also allows for a different texture and added fiber. “Making roasted veggies over the weekend “makes it easy to add to your weekly diet”. Some people swear by eating apples, stems, cores, everything, but not Coombs. She likes extras like cauliflower leaves and broccoli stems.
Avoid foods that harm your gut
Kalinic says ultra-processed foods have a negative impact on the gut flora. “In a nutshell, ultra-processed refers to foods that have many chemicals added to them, such as additives, preservatives, emulsifiers, and artificial sweeteners. Studies are now underway to show that these foods influence both the diversity and composition of the gut microbiota. This means that unfriendly microbes are increasing and potentially beneficial microbes are decreasing. These types of foods tend to have little or no fiber. says it is difficult. [consumption] is better for us, [our] intestinal flora”. Coombes adds that too much alcohol can irritate your gut. [its] The lining becomes more permeable or leaks easily. This means that you are more likely to experience intestinal symptoms or develop an intolerance after eating. There is some evidence that it may be associated with increased gastrointestinal inflammation. If you choose to drink it, it’s a matter of moderation, and some alcoholic beverages, such as red wine, “contain polyphenols, which are associated with microbial diversity.” , in small doses, can benefit the gut microbiota,” she says.
Get probiotics from fermented foods
Fermented foods contain probiotics, which are “good bacteria”. Sauces are sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir, raw yogurt and some cheeses. Basic supermarket cheddar has some probiotic benefits, but unpasteurized cheese is better (not through a heating process that kills bacteria). Fresh, unfermented cheeses like mozzarella do not contain probiotics, so a harder cheese is desired. “He doesn’t just eat sauerkraut on a blue moon once,” says Kalinik, author of Happy Gut, Happy Mind. “Condiment-sized servings” of things like sauerkraut and kimchi should suffice, she says, and it’s important to increase the amount of yogurt and cheese you consume on a regular basis. I don’t know if they stay in the gut, they have a temporary effect which is why regular consumption is important. It has its plus advantages.
…and prebiotics
If probiotics contain the bacteria themselves, prebiotics are “foods that nourish our gut microbes. Think fertilizer,” says Coombs. includes inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) and galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), which are found in over 35,000 plant species.They only support our immune system, bone and skin health. “For most people, it’s because of the natural prebiotics found in food,” says Coombs. “Good sources include almonds and cashews.” Add prunes, dates, and dried apricots to natural, living yogurt, and eat grains and legumes throughout the day. Substitute rice or pasta for freekeh, quinoa, buckwheat, spelled, or add legumes to your sauce.” Good vegetable sauces include artichokes, asparagus, beets, chicory, fennel, They include garlic, chives, and legumes.
take your time eating
Not many of us do this, Jackson says. However, digestion begins before the food is in your mouth. When you look at food, it starts to salivate. Chewing increases the surface area of food, so when it meets digestive enzymes further down, it breaks down much more easily. Larger chunks “have more work to do. How do you know you’ve chewed enough? “You’re probably looking at the consistency. If it’s pasty, you’re ready to swallow.” Take a good lunch break and eat slowly, adds Coombs. “Studies show that taking a break can actually help you get more done in less time in the afternoon.” If you can (and want to) eat with others. “Eating, and the many health benefits that come with it, are not just about nutrients, they are about community, culture and experience.”
practice mindfulness
“We know stress is one of the major triggers for gut-related symptoms,” Kalinick says. Include mindful practice.It’s a two-way relationship: your gut talks to your brain, your brain talks to your gut, and you do it through this giant highway called the vagus nerve. When you take deep breaths, which are the basis of many exercises like, what you are doing is essentially calming that vagus nerve. ), she says, and if we’re in a chronic fight-or-flight state, that’s going to affect things like motility, so movement through the gut can help people move to a bowel movement. The production of stress hormones such as cortisol can also directly affect the composition of worms in the gut, exacerbating intestinal problems.” Five minutes is more effective than an hour of meditation every once in a while. “It doesn’t have to be a hassle. It’s cumulative benefits that come over time.”
let’s move
Move your body as much as possible throughout the day. After an hour of intense exercise, he sits at his desk for the rest of the day and has poor digestion. “Simple things like going outside on your lunch break and taking a 20-minute walk can really help,” Jackson says. We know it helps.” Physical activity can help reduce swelling. “I don’t know exactly why, but it’s probably because we actually release small amounts of gas when we’re moving. Flatulence usually comes from gas and can also be produced with normal digestion. We feel uncomfortable.” There are also mental health benefits. “Perhaps there is a beneficial effect on the brain, which in turn has a different effect on the gut.”
overnight fasting
That’s enough food for now. “We need a good fasting period between meals because we have microbes that help us digest and assimilate our food, and we essentially do some sort of cleanup operation.” It’s because you have a different set of microbes that do things and manage inflammation, which happens in the fasted state,” Kalinic says. “Broadly speaking, you fast for 12 hours a night, so don’t eat between, say, 8:00 PM and 8:00 AM, and allow time between meals.” sleepy Gut health also plays a big role, so good sleep habits should be a priority, says Karinick. It can even change the composition of the biome.”
keep it going
“Many of us go from one extreme to the other,” Kalinick says, but good gut health is “a consistency and a pattern over time.” Don’t let the week completely drive you crazy. Get back to good gut habits and try to make them a part of your life.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2023/mar/19/chew-slowly-keep-moving-and-eat-30-plants-a-week-12-rules-for-gut-health
