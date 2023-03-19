



Wichita, Kansas (KSNW) – Tick season is upon us, so it’s time to check on yourself and your pets. “It’s a good idea to check when you’re outside with your pet,” said Shannon Beans, a veterinarian at Blair Doone Veterinary Hospital. I’ve come to spend the winter months, because the season has become milder.” This week, Jim and Kimberly Long took their dogs Spencer and Sydney to the vet for a checkup. “Spencer is playful and likes to run and help with farm chores,” said Kimberly Long. “So we monitor all animals for ticks. As soon as the grass gets a little longer, you start to see ticks.” Good advice to start now, according to experts. “It’s not uncommon to run into a few ticks at this time of year,” says Matthew McKernan, a horticultural agent in Sedgwick County. Usually this will be areas of high grass and medium to high brush.” New study cites Wuhan raccoon dogs as possible origin of COVID-19

Beins urges you to consider tick medicine now. “There are a lot, so check with your veterinarian to see what to get,” Beans said. For example, if you’re in a large field with very tall grass, you’ll think of the American dog tick. It shows.” Beins says if your pet is sluggish, not eating well, or has a fever, it may be time to check for tick exposure. “Look at them and see if there are any roaming ticks in there,” says Beins. This is because if you can physically remove ticks as soon as possible, you can prevent transmission of some of the diseases that can occur within 48 hours. Beins said her veterinary clinic is already testing animals for tick exposure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksn.com/news/health/tick-season-is-here-in-kansas-how-to-protect-yourself-and-your-pets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related