Connect with us

Health

No need to panic, but precautions are needed, expert on rising H3N2 cases says

No need to panic, but precautions are needed, expert on rising H3N2 cases says

 


After Covid cases declined, influenza H3N2 cases began to rise rapidly in the country, experts say caution should be exercised, but panic if precautions are taken in a timely manner. No need to.

Speaking about the symptoms of the virus, Dr. Anupam Sibal, a senior doctor at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, told ANI that the symptoms were similar to Covid but stayed on for longer.

“Sometimes we see a change in the virus. The symptoms of the flu virus appear after the corona, but its symptoms are almost like those of the corona. Common symptoms are cough, cold and fever. However, with this virus , and it is spreading rapidly, so we found patients had symptoms for a long time,” he said.

He also said, “In such a situation, we must follow the precautions we have been following during Corona, the habits we have started. Wear a mask, keep your hands clean. In addition to this , cough, cold, or have a fever, it is very important to avoid contact with that person.”

Dr. Sibal, a pediatrician at Apollo Hospital, stresses that children need to be extra vigilant against the virus.

“Parents should keep in mind that if they send their children to school or play outside, they should ensure that they are not coughing or cold. If a child has such symptoms, other “children should not come into contact with him. We have to send children to school wearing only masks and keep their hands clean,” he said.

Dr. Aditya Bhati, a neurologist at Apollo Hospital, believes that these types of viruses also affect people neurologically.

“The virus affects all organs in humans, but more brain effects are seen, such as stroke and cerebral hemorrhage. Viruses can form blood vessels anywhere in the body. The nerves of the brain become thin, and the virus then begins to accumulate in the brain as well.

He said the reason this kind of virus has a greater impact on people’s minds is because people today are under a lot of stress.

“We run all the time, wake up in the morning to go to the office and run again. We lack time management and most of us do not follow a healthy lifestyle. I drink and walk much less and it affects me both physically and mentally.It is very important to balance everything for a healthy lifestyle and it helps me physically and mentally. You can also become healthier.

catch all business news, market news, breaking news event and the latest news Updated Live Mint.download mint news app Get daily market updates.

more
the following

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/no-need-to-panic-but-precautions-needed-say-experts-on-rising-h3n2-cases-11679225004080.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: