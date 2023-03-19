No need to panic, but precautions are needed, expert on rising H3N2 cases says

After Covid cases declined, influenza H3N2 cases began to rise rapidly in the country, experts say caution should be exercised, but panic if precautions are taken in a timely manner. No need to.

Speaking about the symptoms of the virus, Dr. Anupam Sibal, a senior doctor at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, told ANI that the symptoms were similar to Covid but stayed on for longer.

“Sometimes we see a change in the virus. The symptoms of the flu virus appear after the corona, but its symptoms are almost like those of the corona. Common symptoms are cough, cold and fever. However, with this virus , and it is spreading rapidly, so we found patients had symptoms for a long time,” he said.

He also said, “In such a situation, we must follow the precautions we have been following during Corona, the habits we have started. Wear a mask, keep your hands clean. In addition to this , cough, cold, or have a fever, it is very important to avoid contact with that person.”

Dr. Sibal, a pediatrician at Apollo Hospital, stresses that children need to be extra vigilant against the virus.

“Parents should keep in mind that if they send their children to school or play outside, they should ensure that they are not coughing or cold. If a child has such symptoms, other “children should not come into contact with him. We have to send children to school wearing only masks and keep their hands clean,” he said.

Dr. Aditya Bhati, a neurologist at Apollo Hospital, believes that these types of viruses also affect people neurologically.

“The virus affects all organs in humans, but more brain effects are seen, such as stroke and cerebral hemorrhage. Viruses can form blood vessels anywhere in the body. The nerves of the brain become thin, and the virus then begins to accumulate in the brain as well.

He said the reason this kind of virus has a greater impact on people’s minds is because people today are under a lot of stress.

“We run all the time, wake up in the morning to go to the office and run again. We lack time management and most of us do not follow a healthy lifestyle. I drink and walk much less and it affects me both physically and mentally.It is very important to balance everything for a healthy lifestyle and it helps me physically and mentally. You can also become healthier.