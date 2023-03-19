Who’s EMRO | Sudan Launches Nationwide Polio Immunization Campaign to Protect Children Under 5 | Sudan News

Credit: UNICEF/UNI165938/Shehzad Noorani

Khartoum, March 18, 2023 – Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health, with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), announced on March 16 that it would urgently stop another polio outbreak. has launched the first round of a nationwide vaccination campaign. The first round will be conducted from 18 March 2023 for his four days and the second round will be conducted following his May Ramadan. Immunization workers go door-to-door across the country to reach out and protect an estimated 8.9 million children under the age of five.

In December 2022, a 4-year-old boy from the Kereynik district of West Darfur is at risk for polio in Sudan after testing positive for the poliovirus after developing limb weakness known as acute flaccid paralysis (AFP). increased. polio infection. By the time one child is paralyzed by the polio virus, more children are usually infected, but not necessarily paralyzed. The nationwide immunization response aims to close immunity gaps and stop transmission to protect other children from avoidable, lifelong paralysis.Federal Department of Health Primary Her Health Her Care Her Director, Dr. Dalya Eltayeb, said: This new outbreak, caused by imported poliovirus, can be stopped by the same skills and strategies used to stop the previous outbreak. We are confident in our ability to meet challenges and protect the health and well-being of children in Sudan. ”

Polio epidemics occur when not enough children have the protection they need from the polio virus. In outbreak situations, parents and caregivers are encouraged to accept vaccines whenever they are offered, even if the child is receiving routine immunizations. Children with limited access to facilities and living near borders are at particularly high risk of infection, which can lead to lifelong paralysis. Dr Nima Saeed Abid, WHO Representative for Sudan, said: I urge parents and guardians to ensure that her children under the age of five are vaccinated in this national campaign and to vaccinate their children against other diseases according to routine immunization schedules. Thanks to the dedication and skill of Sudan’s health workers, frontline volunteers and federal health leaders, together we ended the polio epidemic earlier.

Mandeep O’Brien, UNICEF’s representative in Sudan, said: “We must act now to halt the spread of polio in Sudan and prevent further cases of this debilitating disease. All girls and boys. should receive life-saving vaccines to protect themselves from what is preventable, we will work closely with our partners to provide access to vaccines and mobilize the public to increase vaccination coverage. The campaign also brings v vitamin A supplements to children to help fight disease, protect eyesight, and reduce illness.Protecting children from the devastating effects of diseases such as polio. Together we can build a healthy and resilient society that protects and has high levels of immunity.”

In both rounds of this campaign, the Federal Ministry of Health of Sudan, partners such as the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, civil society in Sudan, and Rotarians are committed to mobilizing all parents to ensure that children under the age of five are vaccinated. and calls out to parents. Immunity levels can only be increased through vaccination to ensure that all children in Sudan are protected from paralytic polio.

