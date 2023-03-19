Intermittent fasting to prevent dementia







A new study is investigating whether intermittent fasting can reduce the risk of developing dementia. Researchers from the University of Melbourne and the Royal Melbourne Hospital are leading a study to see if intermittent fasting reduces the risk of developing dementia. Intermittent fasting, also known as time-restricted eating, means that the intervals between meals are longer than usual, 12 to 24 hours apart. Items that do not provide calories, such as sugar-free black coffee, can be consumed during this interval. Dr. Alvy Elias, a researcher in the School of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, said timed eating has been shown to have several health benefits. “Intermittent fasting has been shown to have a range of benefits for a variety of health conditions, including obesity, arthritis, diabetes, and hypertension. Little is known,” said Dr. Elias. Dr. Elias said intermittent fasting is also associated with improved vascular health and reduced inflammation. “Additionally, animal studies have demonstrated that intermittent fasting is associated with clearing the brain of beta-amyloid protein, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease,” Dr. Elias said. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. Dementia affects approximately 50 million people worldwide. Funded by the Dementia Australia Research Foundation, the study will involve focus groups, such as families of people affected by dementia, who will initially work with communities and clinicians to determine the duration of the fast. . They investigated the feasibility of time-restricted fasting and then measured how intermittent fasting affected memory function, body weight, lipids, blood pressure, and biomarkers of dementia in humans. increase. The Melbourne-based study lasts for one month and has 25 participants on timed meals. “If the results are positive, we hope that intermittent fasting can be incorporated into a healthy lifestyle to reduce the risk of dementia.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unimelb.edu.au/newsroom/news/2023/march/intermittent-fasting-as-a-protection-against-dementia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

