For four days, the ancient city of Varanasi (India) becomes the brain and heart of the global TB fight.





Geneva, Switzerland – During World Tuberculosis Day, the Stop Tuberculosis Partnership Board will meet face-to-face for the first time in India, the country with the highest number of tuberculosis cases and at the same time the highest level of ambition, planning and action to combat tuberculosis. Varanasi, India, the world’s oldest inhabited city, will be the epicenter of the TB fight from March 23-26, 2023. Innovations, initiatives, commitments and funding will be announced for the global movement around the World Tuberculosis Day 2023 campaign. yes! We can end tuberculosis. For the first time ever, the One World TB Summit, a high-level event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a keynote speaker, will be presided over by the Stop TB Board, co-branded with the G20 presidency. With incredible leadership and vision, bold ambition, groundbreaking initiatives and interventions, India is leading the way in eradicating tuberculosis globally. 4 days of high-octane activity includes: The 23rdrd march: REACH India, together with USAID and the Stop TB Partnership, will host a unique event ensuring that India’s TB champions and TB survivors take center stage. More than 50 TB Champions from across India joined the National TB Eradication Program on the eve of World TB Day to show their significant contribution in the fight to end TB and what we must do to end TB in India. Share the gaps and challenges that must be met. 2025. Communities are expected to liberate collective vision rights of varanasi statementto capture the essence of this community’s mobilization and commitment. 24thth march: World Tuberculosis Day (WTBD), Government of India and Stop Tuberculosis Partnership host high-level Tuberculosis Summit “One World Tuberculosis Summit”. The summit keynote will be delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. Modi said he will also launch multiple initiatives to end tuberculosis by 2025 in India. It was attended by health ministers and government officials from 35 countries, technology partners, tuberculosis survivors, civil society, donors, private sector manufacturers, private sector health care providers, researchers, academia and innovators to commitment to end tuberculosis. It is an incredible honor for all of us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India agreed to host and deliver the keynote speech at the One World TB Summit. India is leading the fight against tuberculosis. It’s a heavy burden, but great vision and action. 24thth In March, the prime minister will announce several initiatives that will continue the country’s efforts to end tuberculosis by 2025. We at the Stop TB Partnership are honored and proud to support the government, the Minister of Health and his amazing team in any way we can. We firmly believe that India will achieve her goal of ending tuberculosis by 2025 and pave the way for the whole world. More than 35 countries have joined the Board, and an excellent Tuberculosis Survivor and Champion and Partner.it is historic Moment – On World Tuberculosis Day, people gathered in ancient cities like Varanasi to make plans to end ancient diseases such as tuberculosis. As Vice-Chair of the Stop TB Partnership Board, I welcome all board members, alternate board members and guests to our meeting and are confident that together we can end tuberculosis. “– Austin Ovievna, Vice Chair of the Stop TB Partnership Committee, said: 25thth march: The Board will be opened by Chairman Manssouf Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Vice-Chairman Austin Obievna, Executive Director of Afro Global Alliance.Affected communities and NGO delegations launch Stop TB Partnership Committee TB-Affected Communities and Civil Society Responsibility Report: Priorities for Closing the Deadly Gap. Drawing on input from more than 1,200 TB-affected communities and civil society partners in more than 92 countries, the report’s six ‘calls to action’ will help the community on progress towards ending TB goals and priorities. provide a perspective of The first day of the board meeting will include a forward-looking session, ‘Making the Impossible Possible’. This session will share his 1-2 years of innovations in tuberculosis service delivery, data systems, digital health, diagnosis, treatment and care developed in India. 26thth march: The Executive Board will continue its deliberations on continuing UNHLM’s successful engagement on tuberculosis in September and will fund the TB response, with a focus on engagement with the Global Fund. A Board Governance Review will be finalizing a unique structure in global health, with more than 50% of his voting members from high-burden TB countries. The Board officially ends on the same day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stoptb.org/news/four-days-anciente-city-of-varanasi-india-becomes-brain-and-heart-of-global-tb-response The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related